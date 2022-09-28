How To Use Crypto Exchange MEXC To Buy Crypto And Bitcoin In 2022 – Cryptosrus

Here’s the most up-to-date 2022 guide to get you set up and trading with one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world MEXC.

Welcome to our guide on the MEXC exchange!

Sometimes labeled as a Binance Killer, MEXC is better thought of as another great cryptocurrency exchange you can sign up for depending on where you’re located in the world.

In particular, MEXC has obtained some crucial important licenses in areas that are notorious for not allowing cryptocurrency exchanges to operate. These areas include the United States and Canada. Important to note: MEXC does not require KYC for residents of the United States.

Beyond that, the exchange features an excellent variety of cryptocurrencies, as well as a variety of trading options like buying and selling and derivative products. In addition, MEXC offers one of the lowest trading fees of any exchange out there.

Considering all that, let’s get into everything you need to know about the MEXC crypto exchange, including how to sign up and it’s must have features.

If you’ve already signed up and just want to learn how to use MEXC, you can skip to the next section. For everyone else, let’s get into the signing up process with MEXC.

To sign up you first navigate to the MEXC home page.

When there, scroll up to the right corner of the page. You’ll see “Sign Up” in green. Click on it.

Once there, you will be asked to create an account. Here you will fill out the necessary information and click sign up. Depending on your region, you will not have to provide KYC in order to trade on MEXC. As mentioned earlier, KYC is unnecessary for American residents.

Depositing With Bank And Debit

Like most exchanges, you can deposit crypto or buy it with fiat directly on MEXC. First, let’s go over depositing crypto on the platform.

Depositing crypto on MEXC is basically the same as it is on any crypto exchange. You can buy via bank transfer or debit/credit.

Depositing Via Bank Transfer

Let’s start with the bank transfer option.

Go up to the top of the page and click on buy crypto. You’ll see a dropbar. Click on Global bank transfer.

From there you select your preferred/local currency and fill in your payment account.

Click on “ACH” and then “Continue.” (Note: ACH just stands for Automated Clearing House.)

Next you’ll input the amount and then “Add Account.”

Now you’ll connect with Plaid, MEXC’s third party for payment processing.

Lastly, you’ll select your bank of choice.

Depositing Via Debit or Credit

Now to deposit via debit or credit, you’ll go back to the previous dropbar where the global bank transfer was.

This time click on Debit/Credit card.

From here, you will be again prompted to select your currency and payment account.

Here you’ll enter your bank card information. Click “Continue” after having filled the info out.

From there, you will be prompted to include the amount you want to deposit. The look of the screen may vary depending a bit on who you bank with. Regardless, you will be asked to input the amount you want, as well as a one time password sent to your phone, in order to get the transfer to go through.

Once you’re done that you just click continue and you will be shown a message that your transfer is successful.

Now that you know how to deposit into MEXC, you are ready to buy and sell crypto.

How To Trade

Now let’s get into the biggest part of any exchange and that’s the trading. Luckily trading on MEXC is easy. It’s very similar to exchanges like KuCoin that ask you to deposit it into a trading account first.

To begin, navigate to the homepage. On the top of the page, click on “Wallets”

Now, you’ll be taken to the page below. Click where it says “deposit”.

Here you select your crypto of choice

Once you have deposited your crypto, it will be in your trading account.

Now go to “Trade.” It’s at the top left corner of the page. Click on “Trade.” From the dropbar select Spot.

Next, you can start trading in Spot using market or limit orders! As you can see from the below screenshot. You can choose from Limit or Market with the click of a button.

For those unfamiliar with the terms, here’s a quick primer. A market order is the quickest option. When selected it automatically selects the price of the crypto you’re buying for you. As you know, crypto prices fluctuate rapidly, so choosing ensure you buy your crypto in the fastest way possible.

If you’re more concerned with getting the best price, then choose limit order. In the box labelled price, type in the desired price you’d like to buy your crypto at. When the market reaches that price, your order will “fill.” Limit orders are especially helpful when making very large buys. The perfect order price could make a huge difference. Note: there is no guarantee that your order will fill.

MEXC Advanced Features

MEXC has some special features. Here will go over what they are.

Futures Trading

MEXC has a plethora of futures options. As you can see from the list, you can trade futures contracts stablecoins as well as with crypto as collateral. Not to mention, you can use their Demo trading feature. Demo trading is great if you want to simulate the crypto futures experience without losing your shirt. If you’re looking to learn the ins and outs this is a great option.

Earn/Staking

MEXC also features an incredible array of earn options for those looking for hands-off, passive income options. There options include Launchpad which lets you in on new tokens, trade mining where you earn off making trades, as well as your garden variety staking.

ETFs

Arguably the most unique feature MEXC has to offer is its ETF trading options. If you’re looking to diversify without leaving the world of crypto, it’s the perfect option for you. With MEXC you can leverage crypto ETFs without going into margin like you would have to do if you were to go long or short using futures contracts. It’s a stable and safe way to stay in the market regardless of the conditions.

***

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading our how to on the MEXC exchange. If you have any questions, let us know in the comments.

