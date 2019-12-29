Hospitalized St Louis County Justice Center inmate has died at SLU Hospital

CLAYTON, MO (STL.News) A person who was previously in custody of the St. Louis County Justice Center and hospitalized since Wednesday died Friday.

The patient at St. Louis University Hospital had been in custody since October 2016, on several charges including unlawful use of a firearm from a vehicle, armed criminal action, first degree assault, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

While in custody, the patient received regular medical care. On December 25, the 31-year-old male was transferred to the infirmary after complaining to corrections officers that he had a headache. At 5:11 p.m., the inmate told a corrections officer he did not want a meal. At 5:15 p.m., a corrections officer observed the inmate becoming unconscious. The corrections officer immediately involved the jail ‘s medical staff. Clayton EMS Services arrived at 5:25 p.m. and transported the inmate to a hospital for additional medical care.

Director of Corrections Raul S. Banasco contacted the Justice Services Advisory Board’s chairman, Rev. Philip Duvall, Wednesday evening and Banasco and Duvall met with the family several

times. Dr. Emily Doucette, the Department of Public Health ‘s Chief Medical Officer, was in regular contact with the hospital medical team.

“The corrections officers and medical team worked closely together to get him immediate emergency care,” Banasco said. The next steps are: 1) an investigation by a Medical Examiner to determine cause of death and produce an autopsy report; 2) an investigation by the Justice Services’ Internal Affairs unit on whether policies and procedures were followed, including any recommendations on whether any disciplinary action is appropriate; 3) a Morbidity and Mortality Review, by the Department of Public Health, an administrative review recommended by the National Commission on Health Care; 4) a personnel review by the Department of Public Health for any medical staff involved in the incident.

“We will conduct thorough internal investigations into these circumstances and look forward to sharing what we can with the family and with the public,” Doucette said.