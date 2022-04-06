Honduran Smuggler, Jose Andres Acensio Sentenced

Honduran Smuggler, Jose Andres Acensio-Lopez Sentenced to 30 Months in Federal Prison

Gulfport, MI (STL.News) A Honduran national was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for the federal crime of transporting an illegal alien within the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Chief Patrol Agent Jason E. Schneider of the U.S. Border Patrol’s New Orleans Sector, and Special Agent in Charge David L. Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.

According to court documents, Jose Andres Acensio-Lopez, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport. He also may face Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings. If removed from the U.S. following his prison sentence, Acensio-Lopez could face additional penalties if he were to unlawfully return to the U.S., and further prosecution. Acensio-Lopez was convicted after pleading guilty on December 14, 2021, before Judge McNeel.

On September 12, 2021, following a U.S. Border Patrol investigation, a Border Patrol Agent conducted a vehicle stop and identified the driver as Jose Andres Acensio-Lopez. Acensio-Lopez did not have a driver’s license and was found, along with his ten passengers, to be illegally present in the United States. The vehicle was overloaded by three persons over its design, with seat belts for only eight persons. All vehicle occupants were transported to the Gulfport Border Patrol Station for processing.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris was the prosecutor for the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today