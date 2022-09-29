Hold Neogen Chemicals, target price Rs 1572: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has hold call on with a target price of Rs 1572. The current market price of Neogen Chemicals is Rs 1464.95.., incorporated in the year 1989, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 3631.29 Crore) operating in Chemicals sector.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Organic/Inorganic Heavy Chemicals and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 148.80 Crore, down -5.61 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 157.65 Crore and up 75.74 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 84.67 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 11.06 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 60.19 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 4.28 per cent, DIIs 19.33 per cent.