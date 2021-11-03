Florida Governor: Proposal to Protect Election Integrity

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new legislative proposal to further strengthen Florida’s election integrity. This proposed legislation will be addressed in the upcoming 2022 Legislative Session, which begins in January.

“We are excited to say that next legislative session we are proposing another package of election integrity reforms that will make Florida the number one state for elections,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am excited that with this legislation, our state will be able to enforce election violations, combat voter fraud and make sure violators are held accountable. If potential violators know they will be held accountable, they will be much less likely to engage in improper conduct in the first place.”

At the event, Governor DeSantis called on the Legislature to take four additional steps to safeguard our elections: