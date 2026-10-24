Franklin County Man Gets 25 Years for Child Exploitation

Federal prosecutors say Justin E. Faldon produced and distributed child sexual abuse material through an online messaging platform, leading to a federal investigation and a 25-year prison sentence.

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 24, 2026 (STL.News) A 36-year-old Franklin County, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after admitting to producing and distributing child sexual abuse material involving minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Justin E. Faldon received the sentence Thursday, October 22, 2026, from U.S. District Judge Cristian M. Stevens in St. Louis. The sentencing followed Faldon’s guilty plea in July to two federal felony charges: production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The case began with a report involving an online messaging platform and developed into a federal prosecution that highlights the role of digital evidence, local law enforcement and national child protection organizations in identifying individuals responsible for exploiting children.

Federal authorities said Faldon took several photographs of young children, possessed additional child sexual abuse material, and acknowledged distributing illegal material through the internet.

The Justice Department confirmed that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson handled the prosecution.

Investigation Began With Online Child Exploitation Alert

The investigation began in December 2024, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office about suspected child sexual abuse material associated with Faldon.

Federal prosecutors said the organization identified material Faldon uploaded and distributed using Kik, an internet-based messaging app.

The alert gave investigators information that led them to further examine his online activities.

Records obtained from Kik Messenger revealed that Faldon participated in several online chat groups focused on incest, minors, and sexual violence.

Those findings became part of the federal case that ultimately resulted in his guilty plea and sentencing.

The Justice Department’s announcement did not identify the children involved, disclose their exact ages, or explain their relationship to Faldon.

Authorities also did not provide a detailed public timeline describing every investigative step between the December 2024 alert and the July 2026 guilty plea.

Nevertheless, the information released by prosecutors establishes that the case involved both the production of original child sexual abuse material and the distribution of illegal images through an online platform.

That distinction is significant because producing abusive material involves the creation of images documenting the exploitation of children, while distribution involves transmitting such material to others.

Both offenses are serious federal crimes, and Faldon admitted responsibility for each.

Guilty Plea Leads to 25-Year Federal Sentence

Faldon pleaded guilty in July 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

His guilty plea resolved two felony counts without requiring prosecutors to prove the charges at trial.

Three months later, Judge Stevens imposed a 25-year federal prison sentence.

The sentence represents 300 months of incarceration.

The Justice Department’s October 22 announcement did not specify whether the judge imposed additional supervised-release conditions, restitution, or other penalties.

Do not assume those details without reviewing the official sentencing judgment.

Federal prison sentences differ from many state sentences because the federal system does not provide traditional parole. Eligible federal prisoners may receive limited reductions through applicable good-conduct credits and other statutory programs, but a 25-year sentence generally represents a substantial period of incarceration.

The sentence also underscores the seriousness with which federal courts treat offenses involving the production and circulation of child sexual abuse material.

The case is no longer an unresolved criminal allegation. Faldon pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced for the offenses.

Why the Production and Distribution Charges Matter

Federal child exploitation laws address several categories of criminal conduct, including producing, receiving, possessing, and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Although these offenses may involve related evidence, they are legally distinct.

Production concerns the creation of sexually exploitative material involving minors. Distribution concerns transferring or sharing that material with another person, including through electronic communications.

Federal law imposes particularly severe penalties for production offenses because they involve the exploitation of actual children.

In Faldon’s case, prosecutors confirmed that he created photographs involving young children and possessed additional abusive material.

They also reported that he distributed illegal content online.

The combination of production and distribution charges reflects more than passive possession of prohibited images.

It establishes criminal responsibility for creating exploitative material and helping circulate it.

Each instance of distribution can contribute to the continuing victimization of children whose abuse has been documented.

Once abusive images enter online networks, victims may face the possibility that those images will continue circulating long after the original criminal conduct has ended.

That enduring harm is one reason federal authorities devote investigative resources to identifying both producers and distributors.

Kik Messenger Records Became Part of the Investigation

One notable aspect of the Franklin County case was Kik Messenger’s role.

The application allows users to communicate electronically, and prosecutors said Faldon used it to upload and distribute child sexual abuse material.

Investigators also identified records connecting him to online groups involving disturbing sexual subjects.

Those records show how information from online communications can become relevant evidence in a criminal investigation.

However, the Justice Department did not publicly describe the precise methods investigators used to obtain or authenticate every electronic record.

Nor did prosecutors suggest that ordinary use of Kik Messenger is suspicious or criminal.

The criminal conduct in this case involved Faldon’s admitted production and distribution of child sexual abuse material, not merely his use of a messaging application.

Digital platforms can become important investigative environments when offenders use online communications to exchange illegal content.

Information preserved by service providers, reports submitted to child protection organizations, and evidence investigators gather may help authorities identify suspects and establish criminal activity.

The Franklin County investigation illustrates how an alert concerning online material can lead to a local investigation and ultimately a federal conviction.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigated

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office played the central investigative role identified in the Justice Department’s announcement.

The sheriff’s office received the initial notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December 2024.

Federal prosecutors subsequently brought the criminal case in the Eastern District of Missouri.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the matter.

The coordination between local investigators and federal prosecutors reflects an established approach to child exploitation investigations.

Local agencies may receive initial complaints, conduct investigations and develop evidence, while federal authorities can pursue charges under laws governing the production and interstate or online distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Not every investigation requires the same combination of agencies, and the federal announcement did not identify additional investigative participants in Faldon’s case.

The confirmed investigative agency was the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Plays Critical Role

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, commonly known as NCMEC, operates the CyberTipline, a centralized reporting system for suspected online child sexual exploitation.

Reports may originate from members of the public, electronic service providers or other sources.

The system can review submitted information and refer it to appropriate law enforcement agencies.

In the Faldon investigation, the center’s notification to Franklin County authorities was the publicly identified starting point.

This reporting structure matters because online exploitation investigations often cross local and state boundaries.

An offender may reside in one jurisdiction, use an internet platform operated elsewhere, and exchange material with people in multiple locations.

A centralized reporting mechanism helps connect information with agencies positioned to investigate it.

The Franklin County case demonstrates the practical importance of that process.

A report involving online activity reached local investigators, who developed a case that ultimately resulted in a federal conviction and a lengthy prison sentence.

Case Prosecuted Under Project Safe Childhood

Federal authorities said the prosecution was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in May 2006.

The program coordinates resources from federal, state and local agencies to combat the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

U.S. attorneys’ offices across the country and the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, including its Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, lead it.

The initiative focuses on identifying offenders, investigating internet-based exploitation, prosecuting criminal violations and helping locate victims.

Cases brought under the program may involve the production or distribution of child sexual abuse material, online enticement, exploitation networks and related federal offenses.

The federal government has increasingly relied on electronic evidence and cooperation among multiple investigative agencies to pursue these cases.

Project Safe Childhood provides an organizational framework for those efforts.

Faldon’s prosecution is one example of the initiative operating through a local sheriff’s office and a federal prosecutor.

Another Missouri Child Exploitation Sentence This Week

Faldon’s sentencing came just two days after federal authorities announced another 25-year sentence in a separate Missouri child exploitation case.

On October 20, 2026, U.S. District Judge proceedings in St. Louis resulted in a 25-year prison sentence for Jeremy J.W. Crouch, 43, of Lincoln County.

According to the Justice Department, Crouch used a hidden camera to record three boys approximately a decade earlier and photographed one of the children while he was sleeping.

Federal authorities said the victims were between 8 and 11 years old at the time of the offenses.

Investigators discovered thousands of images of child sexual abuse material during that separate investigation.

Crouch pleaded guilty in July to receiving and producing child pornography.

The FBI, the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigated his case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson also prosecuted that case.

The two prosecutions involved different defendants and separate investigations. Federal authorities have not identified any connection between Faldon and Crouch.

Nevertheless, the sentencing announcements, issued within two days of one another, illustrate the continuing federal prosecution of child exploitation offenses in eastern Missouri.

They also demonstrate that investigations may involve both historical abuse and more recent online activity.

Protecting Children From Online Exploitation

The Franklin County case raises broader questions about how children can be protected from individuals who create and distribute abusive material.

Online platforms offer opportunities for communication, education, and entertainment, but offenders can also misuse them.

Parents and guardians should recognize that exploitation can occur through messaging applications, social media, gaming communications and other digital services.

Prevention involves more than restricting access to a particular application.

Children benefit from age-appropriate conversations about online safety, privacy, inappropriate requests, and the importance of reporting threatening or exploitative behavior.

Adults should also understand that children who experience exploitation are victims, regardless of whether they were manipulated into communicating with an offender or sharing personal information.

The perpetrator is responsible for criminal exploitation.

When suspected child sexual exploitation is discovered, reporting the matter to appropriate authorities is more effective than attempting an independent investigation.

Suspected online exploitation can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anyone who believes a child faces immediate danger should contact 911.

People should not download, forward, or redistribute suspected child sexual abuse material while attempting to document an incident.

Federal Sentence Brings Criminal Case to a Conclusion

For Franklin County residents, the sentencing marks the conclusion of a federal criminal prosecution that began with an online exploitation alert nearly two years earlier.

Faldon, 36, admitted to producing and distributing child sexual abuse material and received a 25-year prison sentence from a federal judge.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided information that led to the investigation, which the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri prosecuted.

Although federal authorities have not publicly released every detail of the investigation, the confirmed facts establish the seriousness of the offenses and the outcome of the case.

The sentence also reinforces the continuing role of federal prosecution in addressing crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

For the victims, criminal sentencing cannot erase the underlying abuse or guarantee that previously circulated material will disappear.

However, the conviction holds the offender criminally accountable and removes him from the community for a substantial period.

The case serves as another reminder that online child exploitation can originate in local communities, reach wider networks through digital platforms, and ultimately result in lengthy federal prison sentences.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, October 22, 2026, Franklin County Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Producing Child Pornography. Additional background from the Justice Department’s October 20, 2026, announcement concerning Jeremy J.W. Crouch and Project Safe Childhood.