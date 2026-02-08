Missouri – William R. Murphy, Admits Sexual Abuse of Teen

Missouri Man, William R. Murphy, Admits Sexual Abuse of Teen, Faces 27 Years in Federal Prison

A Missouri man, William R. Murphy, has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage victim and coercing explicit images.

Federal prosecutors say the abuse continued for years and involved threats and manipulation.

William R. Murphy faces a recommended 27-year prison sentence at his upcoming sentencing.

(STL.News) A Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually abusing a teenage girl and coercing her into providing explicit images, bringing a serious child exploitation case closer to sentencing.

William R. Murphy, 41, of Washington County, admitted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to producing child sexual abuse material and coercing and enticing a minor. The offenses occurred when the victim was between the ages of 13 and 17.

Court filings indicate the abuse was not isolated. Prosecutors said Murphy engaged in repeated sexual contact with the victim and used intimidation and threats to obtain explicit images. The conduct spanned multiple years and exploited the victim’s age, trust, and vulnerability.

Federal authorities characterized the case as an example of sustained abuse involving coercion rather than a single incident. Officials emphasized that crimes involving the sexual exploitation of minors remain among the most aggressively prosecuted offenses in the federal system.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, both prosecutors and defense attorneys will recommend a 27-year federal prison sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for April 29, 2026, when a judge will decide whether to accept the recommendation.

The investigation involved both local and federal law enforcement agencies, reflecting the coordinated approach commonly used in cases involving child exploitation. Prosecutors said such partnerships are critical to identifying abuse, protecting victims, and holding offenders accountable.

Following any prison term, William R. Murphy will be subject to strict federal supervision and sex offender registration requirements.

Authorities continue to urge victims and members of the public to report suspected abuse, noting that early reporting can prevent further harm and help protect at-risk minors.

Related news stories published on STL.News:

© 2026 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.