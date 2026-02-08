Trump Pushes Year-Round E-15 Fuel Sales, Aiming to Cut Gas Prices and Boost Farm Income

President Donald Trump is backing nationwide, year-round sales of E-15 gasoline, ending long-standing seasonal restrictions.

The move could lower fuel prices while sharply increasing demand for U.S. corn and ethanol.

Farm states and rural economies stand to gain if Congress acts.

(STL.News) President Donald Trump has renewed his push to allow nationwide, year-round sales of E-15 gasoline, signaling a major shift in U.S. fuel policy that could benefit farmers, drivers, and rural economies across the Midwest.

E-15, a gasoline blend containing 15 percent ethanol, has historically faced seasonal sales limits despite broad compatibility with modern vehicles and fuel systems. The administration’s position aims to permanently remove those restrictions, enabling expanded ethanol use year-round.

Why E-15 Matters Now

Supporters say year-round E-15 access comes at a critical time. Fuel prices remain sensitive to global supply disruptions, while U.S. farmers continue to face volatile commodity markets.

E-15 is typically priced lower than conventional gasoline, offering consumers a more affordable option at the pump. At the same time, expanded ethanol blending would significantly increase domestic demand for corn, strengthening farm incomes and stabilizing agricultural markets.

Midwest and Missouri Poised to Benefit

Missouri and other Midwest states could see immediate economic impact. Higher ethanol demand supports grain prices, strengthens biofuel facilities, and drives job creation in rural communities tied to agriculture and fuel distribution.

Farm advocates argue that permanent E-15 sales would provide long-term certainty, encouraging investment in ethanol production, transportation infrastructure, and fuel retail upgrades.

Energy Security and Consumer Choice

The administration has framed E-15 expansion as part of a broader energy independence strategy. Increasing ethanol use reduces reliance on imported oil while diversifying the nation’s fuel supply.

For consumers, year-round availability would simplify fuel options and eliminate seasonal confusion at gas stations. Retailers have also pushed for consistency, noting that a clear federal policy would make it easier to invest in modern fueling equipment.

Congress Holds the Key

While executive support is clear, permanent nationwide E-15 sales require congressional approval. Lawmakers are now urged to pass legislation that removes outdated restrictions and secures year-round access.

The White House has signaled it would act quickly once a bill reaches the president’s desk, portraying the issue as a bipartisan opportunity to support farmers, lower fuel costs, and strengthen domestic energy production.

A High-Impact Policy Shift

If enacted, year-round E-15 sales would mark one of the most consequential biofuel policy changes in years. For farm states like Missouri, the decision could reshape agricultural demand, rural employment, and fuel markets well beyond the Midwest.

As Congress debates next steps, the outcome could determine whether ethanol moves from a seasonal option to a permanent pillar of America’s energy future.

