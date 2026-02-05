Good Morning St. Louisans – St. Louis, MO – Feb. 5, 2026

Welcome to Good Morning St. Louisans for Feb. 5, 2026 – Our Local Video News

Another homicide adds to growing concern as residents question claims that crime is declining across the St. Louis region.

Today’s edition also covers a St. Louis County Town Hall focused on crime reduction and community safety efforts.

Whether these discussions lead to real change or repeat past promises remains an open question for many residents.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Good Morning St. Louisans begins today with a look at continued violence in the city, as another homicide is reported despite ongoing claims that crime is declining. The contrast between official narratives and what residents are experiencing on the ground remains a growing point of concern. Today’s coverage also highlights a St. Louis County Town Hall Meeting focused on crime reduction, an event drawing interest from those seeking real solutions. Whether this discussion leads to meaningful change or becomes another forum without measurable results remains to be seen, but community members continue to hope for accountability, transparency, and action that genuinely improve public safety.

