ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Every day in St. Louis, MO, residents are faced with the reality of murders, violence, and more lack of accountability, with leaders telling us that things are improving. It is difficult to believe that local news coverage is improving, given evidence that appears inconsistent with the city’s numbers, which are being verified by the state auditor.

To restart the economic growth engine, residents and investors must feel safe. It is critically necessary, or the city will continue its economic and population decline that has plagued it for decades.

We hope our Good Morning St. Louisans is helpful and makes watching local news easy by providing access to it from a single, reliable news source.

Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

Related news stories published on STL.News:

© 2026 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.