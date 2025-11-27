Two St. Louis Restaurants Verified to Be Open for Thanksgiving

Two Popular St. Louis Restaurants Verified Open Today for Thanksgiving, November 27, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — For many families across the St. Louis region, Thanksgiving is a day filled with tradition, gratitude, and the warmth of gathering for a memorable meal. While countless households prepare their own feasts, a growing number of residents now choose to celebrate the holiday by dining out — enjoying the convenience, the culinary experience, and the freedom from hours of preparation and clean-up. For 2025, two well-known restaurants have been confirmed open today, offering reliable and festive options for anyone seeking a Thanksgiving meal without the stress: Wonton King in University City and Bristol Seafood Grill in Creve Coeur.

Both restaurants have established long-standing reputations in their respective communities. Their decision to remain open on Thanksgiving Day reflects not only strong customer demand but also their commitment to serving families and guests who prefer an alternative to the traditional home-cooked celebration.

Wonton King: A Trusted Holiday Option in University City

Wonton King, located in University City, has built a decades-long reputation for consistently authentic Cantonese and Hong Kong–style cuisine. Known for its large dining room, extensive menu, and dependable service, the restaurant has become a longstanding favorite among diners seeking high-quality Chinese cuisine at an affordable price.

Being open on Thanksgiving Day provides local families with a unique option that blends tradition with cultural flavor. Many of Wonton King’s regulars have come to rely on the restaurant during major holidays, both for dine-in and carryout meals. Whether guests are craving dim sum, classic entrées, or a family-style feast, the restaurant’s ability to accommodate large groups makes it a practical and enjoyable choice.

For families who do not cook, visitors passing through St. Louis, or anyone craving something different from the usual turkey and stuffing, Wonton King offers a warm, welcoming environment that feels festive in its own right. Its consistent hours, friendly staff, and familiar flavors help make it one of the region’s most dependable holiday dining locations.

Bristol Seafood Grill: A Thanksgiving Destination in Creve Coeur

Bristol Seafood Grill in Creve Coeur has also been verified as open today, offering a polished, upscale dining experience for those seeking a refined Thanksgiving meal. The restaurant is well-known for its seafood-driven menu, chef-crafted specialties, and premium service — making it one of the most sought-after dining destinations in West St. Louis County.

For Thanksgiving, many guests appreciate the ability to enjoy a high-quality meal in an elegant setting rather than spending the entire day preparing food at home. Bristol’s emphasis on fresh ingredients, meticulous preparation, and elevated presentation brings a sense of occasion to the holiday. Whether guests choose seafood favorites or holiday-inspired entrées, Bristol provides a thoughtful alternative to traditional dining rituals.

The restaurant’s Thanksgiving availability also appeals to professionals working today, individuals traveling through the region, smaller families, and older adults who prefer to avoid the demands of large holiday gatherings. With attentive service and a comfortable ambiance, Bristol remains a top choice for those seeking to enjoy Thanksgiving in a relaxed yet upscale setting.

Why Dining Out on Thanksgiving Continues to Grow in Popularity

The decision by Wonton King and Bristol Seafood Grill to remain open reflects broader changes in how Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. In recent years, more families have shifted toward dining out, citing convenience, stress reduction, limited time for meal preparation, and a desire to try something new.

Restaurant availability on Thanksgiving also supports individuals without local family connections, as well as workers in essential industries who may not have the flexibility to host or attend large gatherings. Having dependable dining options allows people from all walks of life to enjoy a special meal with comfort and dignity.

Additionally, many St. Louis residents enjoy the tradition of visiting their favorite restaurant on a holiday — a custom that can be just as meaningful as cooking at home.

A Reliable Choice for Thanksgiving 2025

With both Wonton King and Bristol Seafood Grill officially open today, St. Louis residents have two excellent options for enjoying a holiday meal without the typical planning and preparation. Each restaurant offers a distinct experience:

Wonton King delivers flavorful, authentic Chinese cuisine in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with decades of local history.

Bristol Seafood Grill provides an elevated dining environment featuring fresh seafood, signature dishes, and exceptional service.

Both restaurants offer consistency, accessibility, and hospitality — qualities especially appreciated on a holiday centered on gratitude and togetherness.

For last-minute planners, families seeking something different, or anyone simply wanting a reliable meal on Thanksgiving Day, these two establishments continue to serve the community and offer comfort during one of the year’s most meaningful celebrations.

There are others, but these are the only ones we have verified.

