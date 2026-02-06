Good Morning St. Louisans – St. Louis, MO – Feb. 6, 2026

Welcome to “Good Morning St. Louisans” for Friday, February 6, 2026

Woman Charged for Shooting at a Restaurant Employee for Receiving the Wrong Order

Federal Agents Lead a Massive Drug Bust

South Kingshighway: Bring Life to South City

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Good morning, St. Louisans. We wake again to more local news that makes us happy to be St. Louis residents, illustrated by more shootings, city management failures, massive drug busts, and more. However, today there are a couple of positive news stories that might end the week on a positive note: S Kingshighway is making progress on renovations, and community leaders are listening to residents about how to improve safety.

With the weekend beginning in just a few hours, we naturally expect the news to turn less positive as St. Louis is known for violent crimes, drugs, and more. This weekend will not be any different. We can hope, but until local leaders take a more ambitious role, nothing will change, only decline further.

In recent years, local arrests and prosecutions have declined, and those willing to break the law feel they are free from prosecution.

My personal experience with this has two parts: one, my car was stolen from my garage approximately 4 years ago while I was living in an upscale neighborhood in Creve Coeur. The police found a young man in high school driving it the next day, which resulted in a high-speed chase. The police deployed tire deflation devices to blow out the tires. They pulled the young man from the car and arrested him. He got off because Prosecutor Gardner said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

Two, approximately three years ago, a man entered the ghost kitchen in South City on Hampton Avenue demanding money. The kitchen tenants informed him that no one had cash because all purchases were made online. The man had a gun and beat a DoorDash driver in the head and took his mobile phone.

My girlfriend at the time had a kitchen in the facility. Her employees called her, and we quickly drove to the facility. We saw the man on video, so I went looking for him. I saw him down the street at the QT and waved for the security guard. The security guard said it was not in his jurisdiction. I explained the situation and asked him to detain the man and call the police, as everything was on video.

After several calls to the police (911), they denied that they had a record of my previous calls and threatened to charge me with obstruction of justice if I didn’t leave the situation alone. This type of management is why we have these problems.

Have a great and safe weekend!

