Missouri Man, Jason Levi Meyrand, Sentenced to 200 Years

A Missouri man, Jason Levi Meyrand, with a history of child sex offenses, has been sentenced to 200 years in federal prison for committing new crimes against children.

Federal prosecutors say the offenses occurred shortly after his release from a prior sentence.

The court ruled the punishment necessary to permanently protect the public.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) A Missouri man, Jason Levi Meyrand, with a long record of child sex offenses, has been sentenced to 200 years in federal prison after committing new crimes against children just months after completing a prior sentence.

Jason Levi Meyrand, 31, of Jefferson County, received the sentence in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to four counts of production of child pornography. The court also ordered Meyrand to pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims.

Federal prosecutors said the sentence ensures Meyrand will never be released, citing his repeated offenses and demonstrated inability to stop targeting children.

Jason Levi Meyrand – Crimes Committed Soon After Release

According to court records, Meyrand committed the federal offenses in 2022, approximately six months after completing a state prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Despite his prior conviction, investigators said Meyrand resumed predatory behavior, sexually abusing two children and recording the assaults. The material was later distributed online to others.

Prosecutors described the conduct as deliberate, repetitive, and escalating.

Jason Levi Meyrand – Online Sharing Exposed the Crimes

The case was uncovered in January 2023, when a detective assigned to an Internet Crimes Against Children task force identified child sexual abuse material being shared in an online group.

The activity was traced back to Meyrand, who used Kik to distribute the images. Investigators said the platform’s anonymity was exploited to share illegal content with like-minded offenders.

The discovery triggered a multi-agency investigation that led to federal charges.

Jason Levi Meyrand – History of Child Sex Offenses

At sentencing, prosecutors detailed Meyrand’s long pattern of sexual crimes against children, noting that previous prison sentences had failed to stop his behavior.

Court filings cited 2014 convictions in Bates County, Missouri, for child molestation and endangering the welfare of a child, in addition to the more recent state conviction preceding the federal case.

The court concluded Meyrand posed a permanent and extreme danger to children, justifying one of the longest sentences imposed in the Eastern District of Missouri.

Federal Authorities Emphasize Public Safety

The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working with state and local agencies. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Federal officials said the sentence reflects the seriousness of hands-on abuse cases involving repeat offenders and the need to permanently remove individuals who repeatedly exploit children.

Why the Sentence Reached 200 Years

Under federal law, judges may impose stacked sentences for multiple counts of child exploitation, particularly when the crimes involve the production of illegal material and prior convictions.

In this case, the court determined that no lesser sentence would adequately protect the public or reflect the severity of the crimes.

A Clear Message

The sentence sends a clear message that repeated child exploitation offenses will be met with the harshest penalties available under federal law.

Authorities urged the public to report suspected child exploitation, noting that many cases are uncovered through online monitoring and tips that expose offenders who believe their actions will remain hidden.

