Oakland Man Admits Trafficking Minor for Sex

OAKLAND, CA – October 14, 2026 (STL.News) A 27-year-old California man has pleaded guilty to federal child sex trafficking charges after prosecutors said he used social media to establish contact with an underage girl, arranged for her to travel to meet him and subsequently exploited her for commercial sex in Oakland and San Francisco.

Keynin McGee, of Oakland, entered a guilty plea on October 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, according to a Wednesday announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors said McGee met the minor through Instagram in 2021 and communicated with her for several months before purchasing a bus ticket that allowed her to travel to meet him.

After the victim arrived, McGee picked her up at a bus station, bought her clothing, and took her to a hotel. He subsequently posted photographs of the child on a website commonly used to advertise commercial sex.

According to the Justice Department, McGee transported the victim to areas of Oakland and San Francisco associated with street-level commercial sex activity and instructed her to approach potential buyers traveling in vehicles.

The victim was subsequently subjected to commercial sexual exploitation involving multiple buyers.

McGee now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2027.

The case illustrates how online communication can become an entry point for the sexual exploitation of children.

According to federal prosecutors, McGee initially contacted the victim through Instagram, a widely used social media platform that allows users to exchange messages, photographs, and other content.

The two communicated for months before McGee arranged for the child to travel to meet him in person.

That sequence is significant because the exploitation described by prosecutors did not begin with an immediate physical encounter. Instead, the relationship developed through electronic communication before progressing to an in-person meeting.

The Justice Department did not disclose the victim’s exact age, hometown, or circumstances before she met McGee.

Federal officials also did not specify whether the child initially understood McGee’s intentions or whether he made promises concerning employment, housing, or a personal relationship.

Those details should not be assumed.

What prosecutors did establish is that McGee arranged transportation, met the victim upon her arrival and subsequently facilitated her commercial sexual exploitation.

The case demonstrates the potential dangers when an adult establishes a relationship with a minor online and subsequently uses that connection to arrange an in-person encounter.

Prosecutors Describe Trafficking in Two California Cities

Federal authorities described the criminal conduct as occurring in Oakland and San Francisco, two major cities in the San Francisco Bay Area.

After bringing the victim to a hotel, McGee posted her photographs on an online platform used to advertise commercial sexual services.

He then transported her to outdoor locations where commercial sex activity was known to occur.

Prosecutors said McGee directed the child to solicit buyers in passing vehicles.

The Justice Department reported that the victim engaged in commercial sex acts with multiple buyers as a result of McGee’s actions.

The federal announcement did not identify the specific streets, neighborhoods, hotels, or online advertising platform involved.

It also did not disclose how long the exploitation continued, how much money was generated, or how the victim was eventually removed from the trafficking situation.

Those unanswered questions do not change the significance of McGee’s guilty plea, which establishes his admission of criminal responsibility for sex trafficking a minor.

Unlike cases involving only allegations in an indictment, this prosecution has advanced to the guilty-plea stage.

The remaining major court proceeding is sentencing.

Justice Department Condemns Child Trafficking

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division condemned the exploitation described in the case.

“Exploiting a child for financial gain is reprehensible and heinous,” Duva said in the department’s October 14 announcement.

Duva said McGee’s guilty plea reflects the federal government’s commitment to protecting children from trafficking and pursuing individuals responsible for exploiting minors.

The Justice Department’s Criminal Division handles major federal criminal matters, including cases involving human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

Federal prosecutors can pursue trafficking offenses when the circumstances meet the elements of applicable federal criminal statutes.

Child sex trafficking is treated particularly seriously under federal law because minors cannot legally consent to being commercially sexually exploited.

Prosecutors do not necessarily have to establish the same elements of force, fraud, or coercion that apply to certain adult sex trafficking prosecutions when the victim is younger than 18.

The legal distinction reflects the recognition that children require protection from commercial sexual exploitation regardless of whether physical violence or explicit threats are documented.

FBI Emphasizes Accountability

The FBI participated in the investigation, with assistance from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Brian Tosh, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Sacramento office, described McGee’s actions as the exploitation of a vulnerable child for personal gain.

Federal investigators emphasized their commitment to pursuing individuals involved in trafficking children and working with other law enforcement agencies to hold offenders accountable.

The Justice Department did not explain the specific investigative role the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation played.

It also did not identify the investigative techniques used to develop the case or describe the evidence that ultimately led to McGee’s guilty plea.

The involvement of multiple agencies illustrates the cooperative structure frequently used in federal criminal investigations.

Such cooperation can include sharing information, identifying suspects, locating victims, and gathering evidence for prosecution.

However, the department’s announcement did not provide enough detail to attribute specific investigative actions to any single agency.

McGee Faces Mandatory Federal Prison Sentence

McGee is scheduled to return to federal court on January 19, 2027, for sentencing.

The Justice Department said his offense carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

A mandatory minimum establishes the lowest prison term ordinarily permitted under the applicable sentencing law, subject to any legally authorized exceptions.

The final sentence will be determined by a federal district judge after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and relevant statutory sentencing factors.

Those considerations can include the seriousness of the offense, the defendant’s criminal history, the need to protect the public and other legally relevant circumstances.

The Justice Department did not announce a recommended sentence or identify the judge assigned to the sentencing proceeding.

It also did not disclose whether McGee entered his plea under a negotiated plea agreement or whether prosecutors had previously filed and dismissed additional charges.

The precise sentence therefore remains undetermined.

McGee’s guilty plea establishes his responsibility for the offense, but it does not mean he has already received a prison sentence.

That distinction is important as the case moves toward its next court hearing.

Understanding Federal Child Sex Trafficking Laws

Federal law addresses sex trafficking involving minors through provisions including 18 U.S.C. Section 1591.

The statute criminalizes specified conduct involving the recruitment, transportation, harboring, provision, obtaining, maintenance, patronizing, or solicitation of a person for a commercial sex act when the statutory conditions are met.

For cases involving minors, the law provides severe criminal penalties intended to address the exploitation of children in commercial sex activity.

The statute generally sets different mandatory minimum penalties based on factors such as the victim’s age and whether force, fraud, or coercion was involved.

The Justice Department’s announcement of a 10-year mandatory minimum in McGee’s case is consistent with one of the sentencing provisions under federal trafficking law.

However, the department did not identify the precise statutory subsection involved in the guilty plea.

Consequently, the public announcement alone does not allow determination of the victim’s exact age or other case-specific sentencing elements.

Federal trafficking laws also recognize that commercial sexual exploitation can involve activities across different locations and can be facilitated through electronic communications.

The movement of a victim between locations is not, by itself, the defining requirement of every federal sex trafficking offense.

Rather, prosecutors must establish the elements of the applicable criminal statute.

Online Recruitment Raises Child Safety Concerns

One notable aspect of McGee’s case is the use of social media during the initial contact with the victim.

The Justice Department specifically identified Instagram as the platform through which McGee met the child.

The announcement did not allege wrongdoing by Instagram or its parent company, Meta, in connection with this prosecution.

Nevertheless, the case shows how an offender can use online communication to build a relationship with a minor before arranging an in-person meeting.

Parents, guardians, and educators can reduce risks by discussing online relationships, encouraging children to report concerning messages, and paying attention when an unfamiliar adult offers transportation, gifts, or accommodation.

Warning signs can include requests to keep relationships secret, pressure to travel, offers of financial assistance tied to personal demands, and attempts to move conversations away from established support networks.

These behaviors do not automatically establish trafficking, but they may warrant further attention.

The McGee prosecution also demonstrates that child trafficking does not necessarily begin with kidnapping or an immediately recognizable act of physical force.

In this case, federal authorities described a period of online communication followed by transportation arrangements and subsequent commercial sexual exploitation.

The department has not disclosed whether the victim reported the abuse herself, whether another individual alerted authorities, or whether investigators identified the trafficking through an unrelated investigation.

Federal Prosecutors Handling the Case

Deputy Chief Leah Branch of the Justice Department Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gappa for the Eastern District of California are handling the prosecution.

The Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section handles matters involving serious violations of federal law, including human trafficking offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California represents the federal government in criminal prosecutions within its jurisdiction.

The Justice Department did not announce charges against additional defendants in connection with McGee’s guilty plea.

Nor did the announcement identify any of the individuals who purchased commercial sex from the victim.

The absence of those details in the announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation that the Justice Department cannot investigate or prosecute additional individuals.

No additional charges or proceedings involving other individuals were established in the information released Wednesday.

Human Trafficking Victims Can Seek Assistance

The Justice Department encourages anyone with information about human trafficking to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The hotline is available around the clock and provides a resource for individuals seeking assistance or wishing to report suspected trafficking.

People can contact the hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Additional information is available through the National Human Trafficking Hotline website at humantraffickinghotline.org.

Anyone facing an immediate emergency should contact local emergency services.

Federal authorities continue to encourage public reporting of suspected trafficking, particularly when children or other vulnerable individuals may be experiencing exploitation.

Sentencing Scheduled for January 2027

McGee’s guilty plea marks a significant development in a federal prosecution involving the exploitation of a minor who was initially contacted through social media.

The facts released by the Justice Department describe a progression from online communication to arranged transportation, online advertising, and commercial sexual exploitation in two California cities.

The case also highlights the serious federal criminal consequences associated with trafficking children.

McGee, now 27, has admitted guilt and faces at least 10 years in federal prison under the penalty described by prosecutors.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 19, 2027, when a federal judge will determine the appropriate punishment under applicable law.

Until then, the precise prison term remains unresolved.

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