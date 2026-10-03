Three Sentenced in St. Louis Mail Check Fraud

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 3, 2026 (STL.News) Three men have been sentenced to federal prison for a St. Louis-area fraud scheme that used checks stolen from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes to open unauthorized business bank accounts, with prosecutors estimating the intended losses at more than $581,000.

U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Divine sentenced Isaiah W. Douglas, 25, of Champaign, Illinois, to 39 months in prison; Luis A. Franco-Gonzalez, 26, of Rantoul, Illinois, to 34 months; and Isaiah B. Handford, 28, to 33 months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The court imposed the sentences on Oct. 1 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

The federal case is United States v. Isaiah W. Douglas et al., No. 4:24-cr-00515-JMD, according to Eastern District of Missouri court records.

The scheme involved stolen checks, fraudulent business documents, impersonating representatives of legitimate businesses, and attempts to open bank accounts in those businesses’ names.

One of the stolen checks deposited during the scheme was worth $312,677.

Douglas and his co-defendants admitted intending to cause losses of at least $581,123, based on the value of checks deposited into unauthorized business accounts and other stolen checks recovered by police.

But an important distinction exists between the intended loss and the money actually obtained.

Federal prosecutors said the defendants ultimately made no money from the scheme.

Checks stolen from St. Louis-area mail

According to federal prosecutors, Douglas and others stole checks, or caused checks to be stolen, from Postal Service collection boxes in and around St. Louis.

Douglas supplied fraudulent business documents that Handford and Franco-Gonzalez used while posing as representatives of businesses whose names appeared on stolen checks.

The objective was to open unauthorized bank accounts associated with the victim businesses and deposit the stolen checks into those accounts.

The operation came into focus during a series of bank visits on June 12 and June 13, 2023.

On June 12, Handford entered a St. Louis bank and applied for a business account in the name of one of the victim companies.

Prosecutors said Handford falsely represented himself as an owner and registered agent of the business.

Bank employees became suspicious and refused to open the account.

Franco-Gonzalez went to a different financial institution in Chesterfield that same day.

His attempt succeeded.

Prosecutors said Franco-Gonzalez opened a business account and deposited a stolen check worth $312,677.

Despite the deposit, federal prosecutors said the conspirators ultimately failed to obtain money from the scheme.

Creve Coeur bank attempt unraveled operation

The following day, June 13, Franco-Gonzalez attempted to open another account at a bank in Creve Coeur.

That attempt failed.

According to the Justice Department, Franco-Gonzalez fled from the bank on foot.

Police arrested Handford in a getaway vehicle near the bank.

Investigators then located Franco-Gonzalez in a Ford Explorer in the parking lot of a nearby hotel and arrested him.

Police searched the Explorer and found a handgun and fraudulent paperwork bearing the name of one of the victim businesses, according to prosecutors.

Officers also encountered Douglas at the hotel.

Douglas was carrying a backpack and duffel bag containing additional fraudulent paperwork, a handgun and 53 loose checks, money orders and envelopes that prosecutors said had been stolen from postal collection boxes.

Police searched hotel rooms used by the conspirators and recovered additional stolen mail and another stolen check.

The evidence helped establish the operation’s size and structure.

Intended losses exceeded $581,000

Douglas and his co-defendants admitted that they intended to cause losses of at least $581,123.

Federal prosecutors calculated that amount using the value of stolen checks deposited into unauthorized business accounts as well as stolen checks recovered by police.

That figure should not be confused with an actual $581,123 loss to banks or businesses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office specifically said the defendants failed to make any money from the scheme.

The distinction matters because intended loss can differ substantially from money actually obtained in an attempted fraud.

In this case, the government says the defendants were attempting fraud involving more than half a million dollars in stolen checks, but intervention by banks and law enforcement prevented them from ultimately profiting from it.

Three defendants pleaded guilty

Douglas pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of possession of stolen mail matter.

Franco-Gonzalez and Handford each pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution.

The Oct. 1 sentencing proceedings formally resolved the criminal cases against the three men.

Federal court records provide additional information beyond the prison sentences the Justice Department announced.

The court ordered Douglas to pay a $15,000 fine and a $200 special assessment.

The court ordered Handford to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

The court ordered Franco-Gonzalez to pay a $4,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

The docket shows Douglas and Handford appeared for sentencing under voluntary-surrender status.

Court records also show Franco-Gonzalez appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah shortly before his Oct. 1 sentencing for an initial appearance concerning revocation of pretrial release.

The docket states that a pending bond-violation petition was to be resolved at sentencing and lists Franco-Gonzalez as being in custody at that proceeding.

He then appeared before Judge Divine for sentencing.

Federal authorities target mail-related fraud

The Creve Coeur Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the Douglas case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow prosecuted it.

Clow wrote in a sentencing memorandum that the prosecution was the latest involving people responsible for mail theft and conduct that exploits the public’s reliance on the postal system.

Nicholas Bucciarelli, inspector in charge of the Postal Inspection Service’s Chicago Division, which includes the St. Louis office, said following the sentencing that the agency works with local, state and federal partners to pursue mail theft and related financial crimes.

The Douglas prosecution is also one of several separate federal cases involving checks stolen from the mail in the St. Louis region.

Those other cases are not alleged to involve Douglas, Franco-Gonzalez, or Handford. They nevertheless demonstrate that mail theft followed by check fraud has repeatedly appeared in Eastern District of Missouri prosecutions.

Separate scheme involved $1.2 million in checks

In September 2025, U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced Malik Jones, of Berkeley, Missouri, to 42 months in federal prison for a separate mail-theft and bank-fraud operation.

Jones admitted involvement in a scheme that operated from March 2022 until at least October 2023.

According to federal prosecutors, Jones purchased a stolen Postal Service “arrow key” from postal carrier Cambria M. Hopkins.

An arrow key can provide access to Postal Service collection boxes.

Jones then paid others to use the key to steal mail from collection boxes in the St. Louis area, prosecutors said.

After obtaining checks from the stolen mail, Jones altered checks or produced fraudulent versions and recruited people to provide debit cards and bank information that could be used to deposit them.

Prosecutors said Jones deposited, or caused others to deposit, forged or fraudulent checks with a combined face value of about $1.2 million.

Many of those deposits were detected and rejected by banks.

Jones was ordered to pay $21,635 in restitution.

The investigation involved the Postal Inspection Service, USPS Office of Inspector General, and Maryland Heights Police Department.

Postal carrier sold collection-box key

The Jones investigation also led to the prosecution of former postal carrier Cambria Hopkins of Florissant.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy and unlawful use of a mail key.

According to federal prosecutors, Hopkins sold her Postal Service arrow key to Jones in March 2022 and told him which collection boxes it could open.

Prosecutors said she also stole checks from mail at the post office and, while working her postal route, sold checks to Jones on multiple occasions.

Jones paid her in cash, via Cash App, or with groceries.

In January 2026, U.S. District Judge John A. Ross sentenced Hopkins to one year and one day in federal prison and ordered her to repay $21,635.

That case provides a different example of the problem confronting postal investigators: Rather than criminals simply breaking into collection boxes, a postal employee supplied both access and stolen checks.

Another St. Louis scheme targeted $800,000

A separate Eastern District of Missouri prosecution involved another stolen Postal Service collection-box key.

In that case, Johnathan Barnett of University City bought a key from former postal carrier Wynter Hinton, according to the Justice Department.

Barnett and others used the key to open collection boxes in St. Louis County and steal mail.

Hinton also stole checks while working her postal route.

Barnett and co-conspirators Jayden Burklow and Ryan McKinney altered personal and business checks and recruited people willing to let them use their bank accounts for fraudulent deposits.

The defendants then attempted to withdraw money before financial institutions recognized the checks as fraudulent.

Barnett, Burklow and McKinney admitted attempting at least $800,000 in fraud.

Barnett received the longest sentence in that prosecution: 80 months in federal prison.

Hinton was sentenced to 12 months, McKinney received 28 months, and Burklow received 57 months.

All four were ordered to pay $44,135 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Postal supervisor admitted stealing 89 checks

Another unrelated St. Louis prosecution demonstrated that the vulnerability is not confined to outdoor collection boxes.

In May 2026, former U.S. Postal Service supervisor Benita D. Randle pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing 89 checks from the mail.

Randle worked as a supervisor at the St. Louis Processing and Distribution Center, which processes, sorts, and distributes non-parcel mail for the St. Louis metropolitan area.

According to the Justice Department, Randle had access to mail throughout the facility.

Federal prosecutors said that between September and October 2023, Randle stole mail containing checks and provided it to John W. Harrison of Black Jack, Missouri.

Prosecutors said Harrison opened the mail and removed the checks.

Harrison separately pleaded guilty in February 2026 to possession of stolen mail matter.

That prosecution, like the Jones/Hopkins and Barnett/Hinton cases, is separate from the Douglas case.

Together, however, the cases show multiple methods criminals have used to obtain checks moving through the St. Louis-area postal system — theft from collection boxes, illicit access using postal keys and theft by postal employees themselves.

Another major case remains pending

The issue has continued into 2026.

On Sept. 24, just one week before the Douglas sentencing announcement, federal prosecutors disclosed another separate investigation involving allegedly stolen U.S. Treasury checks.

Eight people have been indicted in connection with that investigation.

Prosecutors allege the group deposited Treasury checks with a combined value of about $3.4 million and then withdrew or attempted to withdraw the money.

Two defendants, Samuel Stewart of St. Louis and Royce Finger of Maryland Heights, were accused of recruiting homeless people to cash checks at St. Louis-area financial institutions.

Those allegations remain pending. An indictment is an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The public record does not connect the case to Douglas, Franco-Gonzalez or Handford.

Its proximity to the Oct. 1 sentencing announcement, however, underscores the continuing attention federal investigators are giving to stolen-mail and check-fraud cases in the St. Louis region.

Banks played key role in stopping scheme

The Douglas case also illustrates the importance of financial institutions detecting suspicious activity.

A St. Louis bank refused Handford’s attempt to establish an account after employees became suspicious.

Another attempt failed the following day in Creve Coeur.

Although Franco-Gonzalez successfully opened an account at a Chesterfield bank and deposited the $312,677 check, prosecutors said the conspirators ultimately received no money.

The government nevertheless calculated intended losses at $581,123 because the defendants admitted seeking to cause losses involving the stolen checks.

That makes precise wording important.

According to the government’s account, the three defendants did not successfully steal $581,123.

They admitted participating in conduct intended to cause at least $581,123 in losses.

Prison sentences close three-year-old scheme

The Oct. 1 sentences bring the federal prosecution of Douglas, Franco-Gonzalez and Handford to its sentencing stage more than three years after the June 2023 bank visits and arrests.

Douglas received 39 months, Franco-Gonzalez received 34 months, and Handford received 33 months.

Their three separate prison sentences total 106 months, or eight years and 10 months.

The sentences are individual terms and should not be interpreted as a single consecutive 106-month sentence.

The case also adds to a documented series of federal prosecutions involving checks stolen from the mail in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Some involved traditional theft from collection boxes. Others involved stolen postal keys. Still others involved postal employees accused or convicted of abusing their access to the mail.

In the Douglas case, the scheme reached the point where a stolen check worth more than $312,000 was deposited into an unauthorized account.

But suspicious financial institutions, arrests, and the resulting federal investigation prevented the conspirators from ultimately making money from the operation, according to prosecutors.

The result was an intended fraud exceeding half a million dollars that produced no proceeds for the defendants—but ultimately led to federal convictions and prison sentences for all three men.

Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri; U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri; U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Editor’s note: The $581,123 figure is the intended loss the defendants admitted. It is not the amount they successfully obtained. Federal prosecutors said the defendants ultimately made no money from the scheme.

Read St. Louis Local News at STL.News

Featured Articles: