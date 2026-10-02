Terrance McKinnies Admits to Shooting Two in Fentanyl Deal

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 2, 2026 (STL.News) Terrance McKinnies – A Pine Lawn man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal firearm charge stemming from a fentanyl transaction in St. Louis that erupted in gunfire and left two men wounded.

Terrance McKinnies, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Federal court records identify the prosecution as United States v. Terrance McKinnies, Case No. 4:25-cr-00047-MAL, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The federal court docket scheduled McKinnies for a change-of-plea hearing Friday before U.S. District Judge Maria A. Lanahan.

Terrance McKinnies’ guilty plea resolves the federal firearm charge without a trial. He has not yet been sentenced.

Terrance McKinnies – Fentanyl deal preceded St. Louis shooting

The shooting occurred Dec. 12, 2024, during a planned fentanyl transaction in the area of Cass and Collins avenues in St. Louis, according to facts Terrance McKinnies admitted as part of his guilty plea.

Federal prosecutors said Terrance McKinnies directed a group of buyers to the location so he could sell them fentanyl.

The parties had conducted drug transactions before.

McKinnies admitted that he had sold fentanyl to the same group earlier that day and had also sold them fentanyl a day or two before the shooting.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Terrance McKinnies arrived at the location before the buyers.

When they arrived, one buyer entered the passenger side of Terrance McKinnies’ Chevrolet Cavalier.

An armed man then approached the vehicle, opened the passenger door, and began struggling with the buyer.

The buyer pushed the armed man to the ground and ran away, according to the facts described by federal prosecutors.

Gunfire followed.

Terrance McKinnies admitted that both he and the other armed man fired at the fleeing buyer.

McKinnies then continued firing as the buyers’ vehicle drove away from the scene, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Two men were struck.

The buyer who had been inside McKinnies’ vehicle was shot in the back. Another passenger in the departing vehicle was also shot in the back.

Both were injured.

Federal prosecutors did not identify the two victims or provide additional details Friday about the extent of their injuries.

McKinnies admitted firing during failed deal

The account of the Dec. 12 shooting contained in Friday’s announcement is based on conduct McKinnies admitted in connection with his guilty plea.

That distinction matters because the description is no longer based solely on accusations prosecutors would have had to prove at trial.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, McKinnies later spoke with investigators about the shooting.

He admitted firing shots because the drug deal had gone bad, prosecutors said.

Friday’s guilty plea moves the federal prosecution into its sentencing phase.

Ten-year sentence will be recommended

McKinnies has not been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Instead, prosecutors and McKinnies’ attorney have agreed to recommend a 10-year federal prison sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The distinction between a sentencing recommendation and an imposed sentence is significant. The agreement means the prosecution and defense will recommend a 10-year term; the federal court will impose the sentence.

Until that occurs, McKinnies should not be described as having received a 10-year sentence.

Federal court records show the change-of-plea proceeding had previously been rescheduled. A Sept. 25 docket entry moved the hearing to Oct. 2 at the request of defense counsel.

The court docket identifies Judge Lanahan as the federal judge assigned to the case.

St. Louis police and ATF investigated

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is prosecuting the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice program that brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials and prosecutors to target violent crime.

The Justice Department also identifies Project Safe Neighborhoods as part of its broader Operation Take Back America initiative.

Guilty plea establishes admitted conduct

The guilty plea changes the legal posture of the McKinnies case.

Before a guilty plea or conviction, allegations contained in a criminal prosecution remain accusations that must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

McKinnies has now admitted the conduct underlying his guilty plea.

According to federal prosecutors, that admitted conduct began with a planned fentanyl transaction involving people to whom McKinnies had previously sold the drug.

One buyer entered McKinnies’ Chevrolet Cavalier.

Another armed man approached and struggled with the buyer.

After the buyer escaped from the vehicle and ran, both McKinnies and the other armed man fired at him.

McKinnies continued shooting as the buyers attempted to leave in their vehicle.

Two men were struck in the back and injured.

McKinnies later acknowledged firing his weapon because the drug transaction had gone wrong, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Those facts form the basis of the federal firearm offense to which McKinnies pleaded guilty Friday.

Sentencing scheduled for January

The next major proceeding in the case is McKinnies’ sentencing.

That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 in federal court in St. Louis.

The prosecution and defense are expected to recommend that McKinnies serve 10 years in federal prison.

Until Judge Lanahan imposes a sentence, however, the court will decide the final sentence.

Case at a glance

Defendant: Terrance McKinnies, 39, of Pine Lawn, Missouri

Case: United States v. Terrance McKinnies

Case number: 4:25-cr-00047-MAL

Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Judge: U.S. District Judge Maria A. Lanahan

Guilty plea: One count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime

Underlying incident: Dec. 12, 2024

Location: Area of Cass and Collins avenues in St. Louis

Victims: Two men shot and injured

Sentencing: Scheduled for Jan. 13

Sentencing recommendation: 10 years in federal prison

Investigating agencies: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Prosecutor: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski

Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Editor’s note: Terrance McKinnies has pleaded guilty to the federal firearm offense described in this report. He has not yet been sentenced. The 10-year prison term is a sentencing recommendation agreed upon by the prosecution and defense, not a sentence already imposed by the court.

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