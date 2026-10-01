ST. LOUIS, MO – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer walked out of a Board of Police Commissioners community meeting Wednesday night after asking why a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department public affairs representative was asking questions during a forum meant to hear residents’ concerns.

The Sept. 30 meeting at Harris-Stowe State University drew only a few residents and included one question from an attending resident before technical audio problems interrupted the proceedings, First Alert 4 reported.

After the technical difficulties, a member of the police department’s public information office began questioning commissioners.

Spencer, a voting member of the Board of Police Commissioners, interjected and asked whether questions from the department’s media staff were supposed to be part of the community forum.

After several additional questions from the SLMPD public information representative, Spencer got up and left the meeting.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told First Alert 4 that it had no comment on the incident.

Spencer’s office later explained the incident to the television station.

“The purpose of the BoPC meeting was to hear from the public,” Spencer’s office said.

The statement said community meetings allow commissioners to identify residents’ concerns and work to address them. Spencer said she supported that purpose and stayed to answer questions from the public.

She said she left after there were no additional public questions, and questioning instead came from SLMPD’s public affairs representative.

The incident was relatively brief, but it occurred against the backdrop of a much larger, well-documented series of disagreements involving Spencer, the state-controlled police board, and the financing and governance of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Mayor Spencer Walks Out of Police Board Meeting – St. Louis police oversight has changed

The structure overseeing the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department changed significantly after Missouri House Bill 495 passed.

The legislation established a Board of Police Commissioners as the governing body of the city’s permanent police force and transferred control of SLMPD away from direct municipal oversight.

Under Missouri law, the board consists of six commissioners: the mayor of St. Louis, four voting citizen commissioners appointed by the governor, and one additional nonvoting commissioner appointed by the governor.

The governor’s appointments require the Missouri Senate’s advice and consent.

Spencer therefore holds one of the five voting positions on the board by virtue of serving as mayor.

Gov. Mike Kehoe appointed Brad Arteaga, Sonya Jenkins-Gray, Edward McVey and Chris Saracino as voting commissioners. Donald Brown was appointed to the nonvoting position.

Kehoe’s office said in the announcement that the board would oversee the police chief and the department’s policies, contracts, assets, and budgets, while the police chief would lead day-to-day operations.

The new structure marked a significant reversal in how St. Louis policing is governed.

That transition has produced disagreements over police funding, compensation, and the respective roles of the mayor, police commissioners, and police chief.

Budget dispute became a major point of conflict

One of the largest disagreements has involved how much money the city must provide for policing.

In February, the Board of Police Commissioners certified an SLMPD budget exceeding $250 million.

Spencer’s administration calculated that required retirement expenses, health insurance, FICA, and costs involving park rangers and city marshals would push the city’s total police-related expense to approximately $274 million.

Those figures represent the Spencer administration’s calculation of the financial impact rather than an independently determined total.

The mayor’s office said the $250 million certified police budget excluded at least $21 million in required retirement and related costs, plus about $3 million for marshals and park rangers.

The disagreement eventually moved into court.

In April, the City of St. Louis, Budget Director Paul Payne and a taxpayer filed a lawsuit challenging the state police-takeover law.

According to the mayor’s office, the lawsuit argues that HB 495 violates the Missouri Constitution by imposing unfunded financial mandates on the city.

The city also said the police board maintained that St. Louis could ultimately be responsible for substantially more money depending upon how “general revenue” was calculated, including whether city reserves and proceeds from the Rams relocation settlement were included.

The mayor’s administration disputed that interpretation.

Missouri law establishes minimum police appropriations based upon percentages of city general revenue. The statutory minimum is 23% during 2026, increasing to 24% in 2027 and 25% beginning in 2028.

The statute also states that pension and retirement costs are excluded when calculating expenses for purposes of those minimum funding requirements.

Court rejected $67.5 million police-board request

A separate legal fight developed over approximately $67.5 million that the police board argued should be available for police funding.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty rejected the board’s position in May.

The dispute centered on whether proceeds from the Rams relocation settlement and money held in city reserves should count as current-year general revenue when determining how much is available to the police department.

Moriarty concluded that, for the calculation, general revenue consisted of current-year income rather than money originating in previous years.

The decision rejected the board’s effort to obtain approximately $67.5 million in additional funding before the end of the fiscal year.

The police board later faced procedural setbacks when it tried to challenge the ruling.

The Missouri Supreme Court dismissed one effort after determining it was not the appropriate venue, while the Missouri Court of Appeals rejected another attempt because of procedural problems with the board’s filing.

Police command raises produced another disagreement

The relationship between Spencer and other police commissioners became contentious again in June over compensation for SLMPD command officers.

The board considered salary increases of 16% for lieutenants, 18% for captains, 20% for majors and 22% for lieutenant colonels.

SLMPD said approximately 56 command officers would receive the raises.

Chief Robert Tracy argued that command salaries had fallen behind comparable departments and that higher compensation was necessary to address recruitment, retention, and internal salary compression.

Spencer did not dispute that police employees deserved competitive compensation but objected to the timing and budget process surrounding the proposal.

The board initially postponed its decision for two weeks to give city budget officials additional time to examine the financial consequences.

When the board returned to the proposal, commissioners approved the command raises 4-1, with Spencer casting the only dissenting vote.

The decision had consequences beyond the police department because portions of St. Louis firefighter compensation are tied to police salaries.

One day after the police vote, city leaders approved transferring approximately $1 million from police funding to the Fire Department to cover firefighter raises triggered by the police compensation changes.

Spencer said the city had been forced to find money during the final stages of its budget process.

SLMPD responded that officials had not been informed about the $1 million transfer beforehand and said public-safety funding decisions required greater collaboration with the department.

The dispute illustrated competing positions that have repeatedly surfaced under the new governance structure.

Spencer has argued that police spending decisions must be coordinated with the overall city budget because they can affect other departments.

Police officials and other commissioners have argued that SLMPD requires competitive compensation and sufficient resources to recruit and retain personnel and provide public-safety services.

Federal law-enforcement surge brought new questions

Another disagreement surfaced in August after federal authorities announced an increase in federal law-enforcement resources in the St. Louis area.

The initiative involved agencies including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

During an Aug. 19 police-board meeting, Spencer said she had not been consulted in her capacity as the city’s elected mayor and said the Board of Police Commissioners had not been consulted either.

She questioned what role the board should have in future decisions of that nature.

Tracy defended the process, describing the federal effort as an extension of existing partnerships between SLMPD and federal agencies.

He also said police chiefs sometimes must make operational decisions without involving other officials in advance.

Commissioner Sonya Jenkins-Gray similarly said operational circumstances sometimes require the chief to make decisions based on information commissioners may not possess.

The exchange highlighted the division between police governance and daily police operations under the current structure.

Community meeting raises a different issue

Wednesday’s incident did not involve a multimillion-dollar budget request or court battle.

Instead, the immediate disagreement concerned the purpose of a community meeting.

According to First Alert 4’s account, only a few residents attended Wednesday’s quarterly meeting. One attending resident asked a question before technical problems occurred.

An SLMPD public information representative then began asking commissioners questions.

Spencer questioned whether the department’s media staff questions were intended to be part of a community forum.

After several more questions, she left.

Her subsequent statement made her reason for leaving clear: Spencer said she had remained to answer all questions from the public and chose to leave after public questioning ended and questioning by SLMPD’s public affairs representative began.

Currently available reporting provides no evidence that Spencer left to avoid questions from residents.

No evidence also shows that the SLMPD representative’s questioning was intended to provoke Spencer or interfere with the community meeting.

The police department declined to comment, leaving its reasoning for the questioning unexplained.

Walkout comes amid continuing institutional disputes

Wednesday’s walkout is notable in part because of the governing structure surrounding it.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports to the Board of Police Commissioners, according to the City of St. Louis.

Spencer serves on that board with full voting authority, but the governor appointed the other four voting commissioners. A fifth gubernatorial appointee serves as a nonvoting commissioner.

The structure means the city’s elected mayor participates directly in police governance but does not control the board independently.

Since that system was established, disagreements have emerged over the police budget, the definition of general revenue, access to city reserves and Rams settlement funds, command-staff compensation and the role of commissioners in operational decisions.

Those disputes provide important context for Wednesday night’s episode without establishing that they caused Spencer to leave.

Based on Spencer’s own statement, her objection Wednesday was narrower: she believed the quarterly meeting was meant to give the public an opportunity to address commissioners, and that purpose ended once public questions were exhausted.

The episode also highlights public participation in the new police-governance system.

Only a few residents attended the Sept. 30 meeting, according to First Alert 4.

For a board responsible for governing one of St. Louis’ most consequential public institutions, future community meetings could provide an important measure of how commissioners engage with residents as the new oversight structure continues to develop.

Wednesday night’s meeting ended with another visible disagreement between Spencer and the institution now governing SLMPD.

This time, however, the disagreement was not about hundreds of millions of dollars or constitutional litigation.

It was about something much simpler: who a community meeting is supposed to be for.

Read St. Louis Local News at STL.News

Featured Articles: