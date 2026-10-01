McBride Plans 854-Home Foristell Development

FORISTELL, MO – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) McBride Homes is planning a major residential development containing 854 single-family houses in Foristell after city officials approved a revised plan for the long-dormant Havenwood project, adding another large development to the homebuilder’s growing presence along the western edge of the St. Louis region.

The St. Louis Business Journal reported Sept. 30 that the Foristell Board of Aldermen approved McBride’s revised Havenwood development plan. The new proposal calls for 854 single-family houses and replaces a previously approved development concept that included multifamily and attached housing.

McBride cited strong housing demand for the project, according to the Business Journal.

The scale alone makes Havenwood a significant residential development for the area.

McBride already operates its Liberty development in Foristell, but Havenwood would represent a much larger commitment. Liberty was originally planned for 214 homesites, meaning the proposed 854-home Havenwood development would contain nearly four times as many homes as Liberty’s original planned total.

Havenwood is located across from Liberty along Highway T, according to an independent Foristell development tracker that identified the project before the latest approval was reported.

The development comes as residential growth continues moving west along the Interstate 70 corridor and as the Missouri Department of Transportation undertakes a $600 million reconstruction and expansion of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville.

Havenwood revives an earlier development plan

Havenwood is not an entirely new development concept.

The property previously had an approved plan that included multifamily and attached housing, according to the Business Journal. McBride’s revised proposal changes that development concept to 854 single-family houses.

That distinction matters because the latest action revives and substantially revises a previously contemplated development, rather than creating a subdivision on property with no prior development plans.

The Business Journal reported that Foristell’s Board of Aldermen approved the revised plan.

The City of Foristell maintains online agendas for its Board of Aldermen and Planning and Zoning Commission. The city’s website also confirms a Sept. 21 Board of Aldermen meeting.

Available information reviewed by STL.News does not establish that building permits have been issued for all 854 houses.

Approval of a development plan also should not be confused with completion of the subdivision or the immediate construction of hundreds of homes. Large residential developments typically proceed through multiple stages involving engineering, infrastructure, plats, permits and phased construction.

STL.News has not independently verified a construction timetable for the entire Havenwood development.

STL.News also has not independently established the property’s acquisition price, total development cost, financing structure or projected sales value.

Those figures are therefore not included in this report.

Havenwood would build on McBride’s existing investment in Foristell.

McBride currently lists two active communities in the city: Commons at Liberty and Manors at Liberty.

The company announced Liberty in 2021 as a 214-homesite community near Interstate 70 and Highway T.

McBride reported strong initial demand at Liberty. In October 2021, shortly after the development’s grand opening, the company said it had sold 21 homes and had eight homesites remaining in its first phase.

Expansion continued.

In January 2025, McBride announced another 41 homesites at Commons at Liberty.

McBride’s current website still lists both Commons and Manors at Liberty as active Foristell communities.

Havenwood therefore would not represent McBride’s entrance into Foristell. Instead, it would substantially expand an established presence in the community.

Its location across from Liberty could also create a sizeable concentration of McBride-built housing along the Highway T corridor if the entire Havenwood plan is eventually constructed.

Major I-70 improvements underway

Havenwood’s timing coincides with one of Missouri’s largest highway construction programs.

MoDOT is currently undertaking a $600 million design-build project to reconstruct and widen approximately 20 miles of Interstate 70 between Warrenton and Wentzville.

Construction began in 2025 and is expected to be completed in late 2028.

The project will add a third lane in each direction along I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville and includes interchange and outer-road improvements in Foristell, Wright City, Warrenton, and at Route Z.

The project includes significant improvements to Foristell’s Interstate 70 and Route T/W interchange.

MoDOT’s plans include new interchange configurations, pavement construction, and connections involving Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The highway work is a state transportation project and should not be characterized as infrastructure constructed specifically for Havenwood.

Its proximity is nevertheless relevant to the broader development picture because McBride has publicly identified interstate accessibility as an important component of its expansion strategy.

McBride targeting markets farther from St. Louis

Havenwood also fits a broader geographic strategy McBride has been pursuing.

CEO Jake Eilermann described that approach in a Sept. 11 interview with Builder magazine as the company’s “Next Exit” strategy.

Eilermann said McBride has observed buyers moving farther from St. Louis in search of value while still wanting convenient access to major transportation corridors.

The strategy targets exurban markets after examining factors including job growth, interstate access and land costs.

McBride has also been expanding beyond its traditional St. Louis-area footprint into other Missouri markets.

Eilermann specifically identified Phelps and Crawford counties, Jefferson City and Ste. Genevieve as examples of the company’s expansion.

McBride has also recently announced substantial development activity in Sullivan and Wright City.

The strategy does not mean every McBride development is equivalent or that every exurban market will experience the same growth. But Havenwood’s location near Interstate 70 is consistent with the criteria the company says it considers when evaluating new development opportunities.

McBride has built more than 40,000 homes

McBride Homes traces its history to 1946, when Joseph C. McBride began building houses in North St. Louis County after working as a carpenter and maintenance employee for Carter Carburetor Co.

The company says its original mission was to provide affordable new houses for veterans returning from World War II.

Over the following decades, McBride expanded throughout the St. Louis region and eventually into markets outside Missouri.

The company moved its headquarters to Chesterfield in the 1980s and opened its current corporate headquarters there in 2021.

McBride says it has constructed more than 40,000 homes since its founding.

Independent industry data also establish the company’s position among large U.S. builders.

Builder magazine ranked McBride & Son Cos. No. 76 on its 2026 Builder 100 list.

Builder reported that McBride closed 748 homes during 2025 and generated approximately $300 million in revenue. That was down from 1,008 closings and approximately $409 million in revenue in 2024.

Of McBride’s 748 reported 2025 closings, 713 were detached homes, and 35 were attached homes.

Builder identifies McBride as Missouri’s largest homebuilder and describes its product mix as including entry-level, move-up, and luxury housing.

The company remains privately held and locally led.

McBride emphasizes selective land strategy

The decline in McBride’s 2025 closings provides additional context for the company’s current development strategy.

In his September interview with Builder, Eilermann said McBride has prioritized margins and matched production to demand rather than pursuing growth simply to increase volume.

He also described the company’s approach to land as selective.

McBride’s private ownership allows the company to reduce housing starts when market conditions warrant rather than attempting to meet quarterly public-company targets, according to Eilermann.

At the same time, the company intends to continue expanding.

Eilermann told Builder that McBride expects to continue scaling its expansion strategy during the next five to 10 years while growing beyond its current annual production level.

Havenwood provides another indication of where some of that future growth could occur.

Foristell sits in an important growth corridor

Foristell occupies a strategic position along Interstate 70 near the St. Charles-Warren county line.

To the east are Wentzville, Lake Saint Louis and O’Fallon, communities that have experienced substantial residential and commercial development during the region’s westward expansion.

To the west are Wright City and Warrenton, where residential and commercial development has also been increasing.

McBride’s existing Liberty development demonstrates that the company already views the Foristell market as viable for large-scale new-home construction.

Havenwood would increase that commitment considerably.

An 854-home development could affect local roads, utilities, schools, and other infrastructure as it builds out, although the actual effects will depend on the project’s construction schedule, occupancy, and final configuration.

Those impacts should become clearer as additional engineering, platting and construction information becomes publicly available.

Several Havenwood details remain unknown

Despite the significance of the latest approval, several important questions remain unanswered publicly.

STL.News has not independently verified a total investment value for Havenwood.

The land acquisition price has not been established through the sources reviewed for this report.

A final construction schedule for all 854 planned houses also has not been confirmed, nor has McBride publicly stated how many homes it will build in each phase.

For that reason, Havenwood should currently be described as a planned 854-home development, rather than 854 homes under construction.

Those distinctions matter for a development of this size because large master-planned residential projects can change as market conditions, infrastructure requirements, and subsequent approvals evolve.

Havenwood adds to McBride’s western expansion

What is established is significant.

McBride plans 854 single-family houses at Havenwood in Foristell, according to the Sept. 30 Business Journal report. The publication reported that Foristell’s Board of Aldermen approved the revised development plan, which replaces an earlier concept that included multifamily and attached housing.

McBride already operates the nearby Liberty development, originally planned for 214 homesites.

At the same time, Missouri is investing $600 million to expand and modernize the section of Interstate 70 running between Warrenton and Wentzville, including improvements in Foristell.

And McBride’s chief executive has publicly identified interstate-connected exurban markets as a central part of the company’s long-term expansion strategy.

Taken together, Havenwood represents more than another subdivision announcement.

If ultimately developed at its planned scale, the project would significantly expand McBride’s presence in Foristell and add hundreds of single-family houses to one of the principal growth corridors west of St. Louis.

The next important milestones will be the project’s detailed development phases, infrastructure plans, and the beginning of home construction.

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