Marcellis Blackwell Admits Abusing 18 Detainees

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Former North County Police Cooperative officer Marcellis Blackwell has admitted sexually assaulting 18 men he detained or arrested while serving as a police officer, including victims who were handcuffed and taken to isolated locations.

Blackwell’s federal guilty plea describes a calculated abuse of police authority. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Blackwell used the power of his badge, restraints and police vehicle to place detainees in vulnerable positions before sexually assaulting them.

Blackwell, 36, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to 18 counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, specifically the constitutional right to bodily integrity. Every count involved abusive sexual contact, and 15 involved kidnapping, according to federal prosecutors.

The conduct Blackwell has now admitted is not merely an officer exercising poor judgment or violating department policy. It represents a profound betrayal of the authority entrusted to law enforcement officers and of people who, once detained and restrained, were largely powerless to protect themselves.

Blackwell admits assaults spanning seven months

Blackwell admitted that the assaults occurred between Nov. 8, 2022, and June 5, 2023, while he was employed by the North County Police Cooperative.

Prosecutors said the encounters typically began with traffic stops or arrests.

According to the plea agreement summarized by the Justice Department, 16 of the 18 victims were handcuffed when Blackwell sexually assaulted them. Fifteen victims were taken to remote locations.

Those locations included a high school and the rear parking lot of Blackwell’s own police department.

In one incident described by federal authorities, Blackwell detained two men following a traffic accident. He sexually assaulted one man in the back seat of his police vehicle and then transported the other man to an isolated location.

The pattern described by prosecutors makes the abuse particularly disturbing: Blackwell’s victims encountered him not as a private citizen but as an armed, uniformed officer exercising government authority over them.

A person in handcuffs in the back of a police vehicle has surrendered an extraordinary degree of control to the officer responsible for his custody. Blackwell has now admitted using that position of authority to sexually abuse detainees.

Body cameras were turned off

Federal prosecutors also revealed another troubling element of Blackwell’s conduct.

Blackwell admitted taking 15 victims to remote locations after deactivating his body-worn camera.

He also admitted falsifying reports on 13 occasions by claiming his body-worn camera remained active throughout his interactions with arrestees when it had not.

That conduct is significant because police body cameras are intended, in part, to provide an objective record of encounters between officers and members of the public.

Blackwell’s admitted decision to disable the camera before taking detainees to isolated locations, followed by false reports about camera use, demonstrates why accountability systems cannot depend solely on officers following the rules voluntarily.

One victim’s report helped expose the abuse

The case began to unravel in June 2023.

According to federal prosecutors, one of Blackwell’s victims contacted the North County Police Cooperative on June 4, 2023, reporting what had happened the previous day.

As additional victims came forward, the FBI took over the investigation.

Prosecutors initially indicted Blackwell in September 2023. At that point, federal prosecutors accused him of sexually abusing men he had detained or arrested and charged him with 21 felony counts.

A federal grand jury expanded the case substantially in January 2024. A superseding indictment accused Blackwell of sexually assaulting 19 men and increased the case to 36 charges — 19 civil-rights counts and 17 counts involving altered records.

Those allegations were accusations at the time. Blackwell has now formally admitted criminal conduct involving 18 victims through his guilty pleas.

That distinction matters. This is no longer simply a case built around unproven allegations in an indictment. Blackwell has pleaded guilty and admitted the conduct underlying the 18 civil-rights counts.

Prosecutors seek 30 years in federal prison

Blackwell is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 24, 2026.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced that prosecutors will seek a sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

A federal court will determine the final sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Krug and Jennifer Szczucinski are prosecuting the case. The FBI investigated after the initial North County Police Cooperative investigation.

The severity of the sentence sought by prosecutors reflects an extraordinary criminal case involving repeated abuse committed under color of law.

Police officers possess powers that ordinary citizens do not. They can stop vehicles, place people in handcuffs, make arrests, and transport detainees against their will. Those powers carry an equally extraordinary responsibility not to exploit people placed under government control.

Blackwell admitted doing precisely that.

A betrayal extending beyond 18 victims

The immediate victims in this case are the 18 men Blackwell admitted sexually assaulting. They endured the direct consequences of his actions, and their willingness to report what happened was critical to exposing the misconduct.

But abuse of this magnitude also damages public confidence in law enforcement.

Every legitimate police officer depends on the public believing that surrendering to lawful authority will not expose a detainee to personal abuse. When an officer exploits a handcuffed person for sexual purposes, the damage reaches beyond a single encounter.

The public should also recognize how the investigation began: a victim reported the misconduct.

That complaint ultimately contributed to an investigation that uncovered many more victims and resulted in a federal prosecution, an expanded indictment and now guilty pleas involving 18 men.

Blackwell was given a badge and the authority that accompanies it. In federal court, he admitted he turned that authority against people in his custody.

The federal sentencing proceeding in November will determine how much of his future Blackwell will spend behind bars.

For the 18 men whose civil rights he has admitted violating, however, the guilty pleas already establish something important: their allegations of abuse resulted in an admission of criminal responsibility in federal court.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. Department of Justice.

Read more local news at STL.News.