Budget Battle Looms in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, MO – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis County is heading into another consequential budget debate as elected officials confront a projected multimillion-dollar shortfall, limited options to raise additional revenue, and difficult decisions about public safety, county services, and the use of reserves or other one-time funds.

The debate is expected to intensify as officials turn their attention toward the 2027 budget after the County Council allowed a key deadline for adjusting property-tax rates to pass without pursuing the increase advocated by County Executive Sam Page’s administration.

Page has warned that without additional recurring revenue, St. Louis County could face significant spending reductions, potentially including the Police Department. County Council budget staff have also acknowledged that the projected shortfall is large enough that shielding every major department from reductions is increasingly difficult.

Those statements, however, should not be interpreted as a final decision to lay off police officers. No final 2027 county budget has been adopted, and the ultimate allocation of reductions — if reductions are required — will depend on decisions made during the upcoming budget process.

The emerging debate places two competing fiscal concerns before county officials: maintaining services in a county with substantial public-safety, infrastructure and administrative responsibilities while limiting additional financial burdens on taxpayers.

County faces projected $61 million gap

Recent public discussions have placed St. Louis County’s projected budget gap at approximately $61 million. First Alert 4 reported in September that Page’s administration was urging action before the property-tax deadline, arguing that the county could not indefinitely maintain current spending levels without additional recurring revenue.

The Police Department is particularly important to the discussion because public safety makes up a large share of discretionary county spending. According to figures cited during the current debate, police spending accounts for approximately 42% of the county’s general budget.

Page has argued that the size of that commitment makes it difficult to close a $61 million gap entirely through reductions elsewhere.

County Council Budget Policy Coordinator Chris Grahn-Howard has similarly said that a deficit of this magnitude would make it difficult to completely exclude police spending from potential reductions if no new revenue is available.

The statements underscore the scale of the financial problem, but they do not determine where the Council will ultimately make reductions.

That distinction will matter more as the budget process moves forward.

Property-tax option was allowed to pass

One option county officials considered involved adjusting property-tax levies.

According to figures supplied by Page’s office and reported by First Alert 4, raising applicable property-tax rates to their authorized ceilings could have generated roughly $48 million in additional revenue.

The administration estimated such an increase would have cost the owner of a home valued at approximately $258,000 about $77 more annually, while the owner of a $500,000 home would have paid nearly $150 more per year.

County officials faced a late-September deadline for taking that route.

The County Council did not pursue the property-tax adjustment before the deadline.

On Sept. 29, Page’s office said the Council had chosen not to pursue additional recurring revenue or adjust the property-tax levy by the deadline. Following that development, Page ordered a halt to negotiations for additional leased office space as the county evaluates how to accommodate employees affected by problems at its government headquarters in Clayton.

The decision not to increase the levy removes one potential source of substantial recurring revenue from the immediate 2027 budget discussion.

For taxpayers opposed to higher property taxes, that means the proposed increase will not take effect through this year’s levy-setting process.

For county budget planners, however, it means the projected deficit must be addressed through some combination of other revenue, spending reductions, reserves, one-time money or changes in county operations.

Voters rejected Proposition U

The county’s revenue options narrowed further in August when voters rejected Proposition U, a proposed local use tax on qualifying purchases from out-of-state sellers.

Final reported results showed approximately 65% voting against the proposal and 35% supporting it. The unofficial totals reported after the election were 156,434 votes against and 84,084 votes in favor.

The proposal would have imposed a local use tax at the same rate as the county’s applicable local sales tax on qualifying purchases where the equivalent local sales tax was not already collected.

Revenue estimates varied depending on assumptions about collections and distributions. Reporting before and immediately after the election placed expected county-related proceeds in the tens of millions of dollars annually, with broader collections potentially exceeding $100 million when other participating local jurisdictions were considered.

Supporters characterized the proposal as a way to apply comparable local taxation to certain purchases from out-of-state sellers and purchases made at traditional local retailers.

Opponents focused on the additional tax burden.

The voters settled the immediate question decisively by rejecting the proposal.

It was also the second time St. Louis County voters rejected a countywide use-tax proposal in four years.

Current problems follow the 2026 budget fight

The upcoming 2027 debate follows a contentious 2026 budget process.

Late last year, St. Louis County faced an estimated shortfall of about $81 million as Page and members of the County Council disagreed over how much spending to reduce and how much one-time money to use to bridge the gap.

The Council ultimately approved approximately $48 million in reductions from Page’s proposed budget.

The adopted plan also relied on approximately $15 million from the county’s share of the Rams settlement, along with other available reserves, to close the remaining gap.

That approach highlighted a central issue that remains unresolved heading toward 2027: one-time funds can address a shortfall temporarily, but they do not necessarily solve an imbalance between recurring revenue and recurring expenses.

The dispute also reflected genuine differences over the appropriate level of county spending.

Page’s administration argued that deeper reductions would eventually affect services.

Council members pursued substantially greater reductions than Page proposed, including eliminating funding associated with vacant positions, while limiting the amount of settlement money used to support routine government operations.

Those differences are likely to resurface when the next budget is considered.

Residents have already seen service reductions

The budget dispute is not limited to accounting projections.

Some effects have already become visible to residents.

Earlier this year, St. Louis County announced that two swimming pools would not open for the summer and that a satellite office would close as part of spending reductions. Other county offices also reduced hours.

Additional reductions followed.

County government buildings in Clayton, South County and St. Ann began closing to the public on Fridays, while the annual JB Blast Independence Day celebration at Jefferson Barracks was canceled. Page’s administration said canceling the event would save approximately $50,000.

Those decisions became part of the larger disagreement between the executive branch and County Council over the consequences of the 2026 budget.

Page attributed the service reductions to insufficient appropriations.

Council members have challenged aspects of the administration’s approach to county finances and have pursued tighter spending controls.

The competing positions will remain central to the 2027 debate.

Another problem: the county government building

St. Louis County simultaneously faces a significant facilities problem.

The Lawrence K. Roos County Government Building, located at 41 S. Central Avenue in Clayton, must be vacated or brought into compliance with fire-safety requirements by Jan. 1, 2027, according to the county and recent reporting.

The county had been considering leasing space to accommodate government operations.

Page halted those lease negotiations Tuesday after deciding not to pursue additional revenue through the property-tax levy.

His administration said alternatives could include moving employees into buildings the county already owns or leases, coordinating space with other governmental entities and expanding remote or hybrid work where practical.

The building problem therefore intersects directly with the larger financial debate.

County officials must determine where employees will work while simultaneously deciding how much money the government can afford to spend.

Council has intensified its budget review

The County Council has been holding a series of budget meetings as officials examine current spending and prepare for the next fiscal year.

A Sept. 8 Budget Committee meeting included a review of year-to-date spending, payroll, employee vacancies, and projected fund balances.

Another Budget Committee meeting on Sept. 23 focused on one-time spending documentation and tourism funds.

The Council has also moved toward additional tools for evaluating expenditures.

A measure introduced in September proposed appropriating $273,300 for budgeting software from Tyler Technologies using a priority-based budgeting system. The proposal called for a one-year agreement intended to help the Council evaluate spending priorities.

Those developments suggest the coming debate will involve more than a single question of whether to raise taxes or cut spending.

Officials will be examining which services are legally required, which programs are discretionary, how many funded positions remain vacant, how much can safely be drawn from reserves, and whether existing operations can be reorganized.

One-time money remains a central question

Another major issue will be whether St. Louis County should continue using one-time funds to support recurring operations.

The county received a substantial share of the settlement reached after the Rams relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Some officials have previously supported using portions of that money to soften immediate budget reductions. Others have expressed concern about relying on settlement proceeds for recurring expenses that will continue after the settlement money is depleted.

That is fundamentally different from the debate over whether the county has money available today.

The longer-term question is whether annual revenues can support annual expenditures without repeatedly drawing down finite reserves or extraordinary cash sources.

That question will remain regardless of which programs county leaders ultimately prioritize.

Public safety likely to receive close scrutiny

Few parts of the coming budget discussion are likely to attract more attention than policing.

Page has repeatedly warned that a shortfall of approximately $61 million cannot realistically be absorbed exclusively by departments outside public safety.

The administration’s position does not mean police layoffs have been formally approved or are certain.

It means police funding is likely to become a central issue during budget negotiations.

Council budget staff have publicly acknowledged the same mathematical difficulty while the Council retains authority over the appropriations ultimately adopted.

The distinction matters.

Until the budget process identifies specific reductions and the Council acts on them, claims about the exact number of officers or employees who might lose their jobs remain projections, not final decisions.

Taxpayers face competing considerations

The debate also puts county residents in the middle of competing financial pressures.

Higher taxes would provide additional revenue for government services but increase costs for property owners or consumers, depending on the revenue mechanism chosen.

Spending reductions avoid those additional taxes but can have consequences of their own, including fewer employees, reduced office hours, facility closures, delayed projects, or program cuts.

Using reserves can postpone some reductions without immediately raising taxes, but reserves are finite.

Those trade-offs explain why the county’s financial debate cannot be reduced to a simple choice between supporters and opponents of higher taxes.

County leaders will have to decide what level of government services St. Louis County can sustainably finance with available revenue.

Budget debate moves toward center stage

The next phase of the process will clarify how county leaders intend to close the projected gap.

For now, several facts are established.

St. Louis County continues to face a substantial projected budget imbalance. Voters rejected Proposition U in August. The County Council did not pursue the property-tax adjustment before the deadline. Residents have already experienced reductions in some county services, and the county must simultaneously resolve the future of operations currently housed in the Roos government building.

What remains undecided is how those financial pressures will ultimately be distributed.

County officials could pursue spending reductions, restructuring, available reserves or other revenue strategies — or some combination of those approaches.

The specific effects on police, parks, public health, transportation, administrative offices and other county operations will depend on the budget eventually proposed, amended and adopted.

That makes the coming budget process more than another disagreement between the county executive and County Council.

It will determine how St. Louis County balances the services residents receive against the taxes and other revenues available to pay for them—and how much of today’s financial pressure carries into future budgets.

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