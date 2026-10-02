Why Mayor Spencer Walked Out of Police Meeting

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 2, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer‘s decision to walk out of a Board of Police Commissioners community meeting Wednesday night appears more complicated than the brief image of a mayor leaving a public meeting might initially suggest.

A closer look at available reporting indicates Spencer did not leave while residents were lined up to question her, nor is there evidence she left to avoid answering questions from members of the public.

Instead, the available accounts indicate that the formal public participation had essentially run its course when an employee of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department began asking commissioners questions himself.

Subsequent reporting has identified that employee as Mitch McCoy, SLMPD’s director of public affairs and information.

The distinction is important.

McCoy was not simply another resident attending the Sept. 30 meeting at Harris-Stowe State University. He is a senior communications official for the police department, which is governed by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Spencer is not simply the city’s mayor in this setting, either.

Under Missouri’s current police-governance structure, she is a voting member of the Board of Police Commissioners.

That means Wednesday night’s disagreement involved two different questions that should not be confused.

The first is whether Spencer abandoned residents who were attempting to question her.

Available evidence does not establish that she did.

The second is whether Spencer, as a sitting police commissioner, should have remained after the public-comment portion effectively ended while an SLMPD official continued a discussion with commissioners.

That is a separate question about governance and public accountability.

What happened at the meeting

The Board of Police Commissioners held the quarterly community meeting Sept. 30 at Harris-Stowe State University.

Attendance was extremely low.

First Alert 4 reported that only a few residents attended and that one resident asked a question before technical audio problems occurred.

After the technical difficulties, someone from SLMPD’s public information office began asking commissioners questions.

Subsequent reporting by Red Latina identified that person as McCoy and provided additional context about what happened.

According to that account, only one person had registered to speak.

After that person finished, McCoy began asking questions. He also pointed out that the meeting was being webcast.

McCoy reportedly asked whether anyone else was signed up to participate. The board secretary said no.

McCoy then suggested continuing the conversation, apparently leaving an opportunity for comments or questions to emerge through the livestream.

That additional detail changes how the confrontation should be understood.

Based on the evidence currently available, McCoy does not appear to have simply interrupted residents or tried to prevent them from speaking.

Instead, the public participation had largely dried up.

He appears to have attempted to keep the discussion going.

Spencer objected to that arrangement.

She indicated that although she was willing to answer questions, questioning by SLMPD’s public-affairs operation was not the purpose of her attending the community meeting.

After additional questioning, Spencer left.

Spencer explains why she left

Spencer’s office subsequently provided First Alert 4 with a direct explanation.

“The purpose of the BoPC meeting last night was to hear from the public,” the mayor’s office said.

Spencer said the community meetings are intended to allow commissioners to identify community concerns and work to address them.

She said she supported that purpose and remained to answer questions submitted by members of the public.

Her explanation then identified when she believed the meeting had changed.

According to Spencer, once it became apparent there were no additional questions from the public, she found herself being questioned instead by SLMPD’s public-affairs lead.

She chose to leave because, she said, that was not the meeting’s intended purpose.

That explanation generally matches the chronology described in the available independent reporting.

First Alert 4 reported that only a few residents attended, that one resident asked a question, and that an SLMPD public information official subsequently began questioning commissioners.

The more detailed Red Latina account similarly reports that only one person had registered to speak and identifies McCoy as the police spokesman who subsequently began asking questions.

Accordingly, the available evidence supports the central factual portion of Spencer’s explanation: public participation was extremely limited, and questioning from an SLMPD communications official followed the registered public participation.

What the evidence does not show

Based on the information currently available, it would be inaccurate to report that Spencer walked out because residents were confronting her with difficult questions.

No evidence reviewed by STL.News establishes that.

No large crowd demanded answers from the mayor.

According to the available accounts, no line of residents was waiting to question commissioners when Spencer left.

Only one person was reportedly registered to speak.

Nor has STL.News found evidence establishing that McCoy’s questions were intended to embarrass Spencer, undermine her, or deliberately provoke her into leaving.

The police department declined to comment to First Alert 4 about the incident.

Without evidence establishing McCoy’s motive, it would be inappropriate to assign one.

His actions can also be interpreted more routinely: attendance was poor, the scheduled public participation had ended, the meeting was being streamed online, and McCoy attempted to keep the discussion going rather than ending a sparsely attended community forum.

That interpretation does not necessarily mean Spencer was required to participate in questioning from the police department’s communications director.

It simply means the evidence does not establish that McCoy was conducting some sort of confrontation.

Spencer was still a police commissioner

Another side of the episode deserves attention.

Spencer was not attending solely in her capacity as an interested mayor.

Missouri’s current system places the mayor directly on the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners.

The six-member board includes the mayor and five citizen commissioners appointed by the governor, one of whom serves as a nonvoting member.

The board governs SLMPD and oversees matters including the police chief, policies, contracts, assets, and budgets. Day-to-day police operations remain under the leadership of Police Chief Robert Tracy.

Consequently, Spencer’s statement that she attended the community meeting to hear from residents explains why she believed the event’s purpose had effectively ended.

It does not change the fact that she was a member of the governing board and left while the event itself continued.

Both facts can be true simultaneously.

The evidence supports Spencer’s contention that residents were no longer actively questioning the board.

The evidence also establishes that Spencer chose to leave rather than continue participating in a discussion initiated by a senior employee of the department her board oversees.

Whether commissioners should remain for such a discussion is a question of expectations and governance, not evidence that Spencer fled public questioning.

McCoy’s role makes the dispute unusual

The identity of the person asking the questions matters.

McCoy serves as SLMPD’s director of public affairs and information and frequently acts as a spokesman for the department.

His professional responsibility is therefore fundamentally different from that of an ordinary resident attending a community forum.

The Board of Police Commissioners governs SLMPD.

That creates an unusual dynamic when a department communications official begins supplying questions to board members at an event promoted as an opportunity for community participation.

Spencer apparently viewed that as crossing the line between facilitating a public forum and having the department itself generate the discussion.

McCoy’s apparent perspective, based on the reported sequence rather than any subsequent statement from him, was that the livestream and remaining meeting time provided a reason to continue the conversation.

Those two positions explain the confrontation without requiring speculation about either person’s motives.

One side apparently viewed the discussion as a reasonable way to keep a poorly attended meeting productive.

Spencer viewed it as something different from the public-engagement purpose for which the community meeting had been organized.

The almost-empty room may be the bigger story

The walkout attracted attention because it produced a visible moment of disagreement.

But the extraordinarily low public turnout may ultimately be the more significant issue.

The Board of Police Commissioners governs one of St. Louis’s most important public institutions.

It controls major policy, budgetary, and administrative decisions involving the police department.

Yet only a handful of residents reportedly attended Wednesday’s quarterly community meeting, with only one person registered to speak.

That raises questions extending beyond Spencer’s departure.

How effectively are these meetings being promoted?

Do residents understand the authority the Board of Police Commissioners now holds?

Are the locations, schedules, and participation procedures encouraging public involvement?

And does livestream participation need to be formally incorporated into future meetings so commissioners and residents understand exactly how online questions will be handled?

The incident demonstrated what can happen when those procedures are unclear.

Once the sole registered speaker finished, it became unclear what should happen next.

McCoy tried to continue the conversation.

Spencer questioned why a department employee was effectively supplying questions at a community forum.

The disagreement escalated enough that the mayor left.

Clear procedures for future meetings could prevent a similar situation.

State control changed the relationship

The episode also cannot be completely separated from the unusual governing arrangement now surrounding St. Louis policing.

Missouri House Bill 495 transferred governance of SLMPD to the state-established Board of Police Commissioners.

Gov. Mike Kehoe appointed the citizen commissioners, while the mayor serves on the board by virtue of office.

That leaves Spencer in an unusual position.

She is the elected chief executive of St. Louis and simultaneously one member of a police governing board whose other voting members were appointed by Missouri’s governor.

The arrangement has repeatedly generated disagreements.

Spencer’s administration and the police board have fought over how much money the city must provide to SLMPD.

The disagreement became serious enough to produce litigation.

In April, Spencer announced that the city, Budget Director Paul Payne and a taxpayer had filed a lawsuit challenging the state takeover law and seeking judicial clarification over its financial requirements.

Another dispute involved approximately $67.5 million that the police board argued should be included in the calculation of money available for police funding.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty rejected the board’s interpretation concerning city reserves and Rams settlement proceeds, concluding that the relevant general revenue calculation involved current-year income rather than money originating in previous years.

The dispute has continued in court.

Command raises produced another split

Spencer and the other voting commissioners also divided sharply over police command-staff compensation.

The board considered increases of 16% for lieutenants, 18% for captains, 20% for majors and 22% for lieutenant colonels.

Police officials argued that compensation needed to be increased to address salary compression and make SLMPD more competitive.

Spencer objected to the timing and financial implications as the city was attempting to complete its budget.

When the board ultimately approved the increases, Spencer cast the only dissenting vote.

The compensation decision had implications beyond SLMPD because certain St. Louis Fire Department salaries are linked to police compensation.

City officials subsequently moved approximately $1 million to address the resulting fire-department salary obligations.

The disagreement reinforced a recurring division.

Police officials and other commissioners have emphasized recruitment, retention, staffing, and the resources necessary to operate the department.

Spencer has repeatedly emphasized how police-board spending decisions can affect the broader city budget and other municipal services.

Spencer has challenged state control itself

Spencer’s disagreement is not merely about individual spending decisions.

Her administration has challenged the state takeover law in court.

During Wednesday’s community meeting, according to Red Latina’s account, Spencer also said she believes St. Louis should regain control of its police department, while acknowledging areas where the city and board have worked together.

That is important context.

It shows a fundamental disagreement between Spencer and the state-controlled governance system in which she is required to participate.

But context should not be confused with proof of motive.

Previous budget fights do not prove Spencer left Wednesday’s meeting because of them.

Her stated reason was much narrower, and the available chronology generally supports it.

She believed she had attended a community meeting to hear from residents.

Once resident participation ended and an SLMPD communications official began supplying questions, Spencer concluded that the event was no longer serving that purpose and left.

Elliott Davis followed Spencer outside

Another noteworthy moment followed Spencer’s departure.

According to Red Latina, retired St. Louis investigative journalist Elliott Davis followed Spencer while continuing to record.

Spencer reportedly declined to engage in an extended discussion at that moment, telling Davis she would speak with him another time before getting into her vehicle and leaving.

Viewers who believe the mayor should have stopped and answered additional questions could interpret that interaction critically.

But it also should not be represented as evidence that Spencer refused questions from residents during the official community-comment period.

Those are different circumstances.

Available reporting indicates registered public participation had already concluded before Spencer left the meeting.

So what actually happened?

Stripped of the political history and the drama surrounding the walkout, the evidence supports a relatively straightforward sequence.

A state-controlled police board scheduled a community meeting.

Very few community members attended.

Only one person was reportedly registered to speak.

That person finished participating.

With no additional registered speakers, SLMPD public-affairs director Mitch McCoy attempted to continue the conversation and referenced the meeting’s online audience.

McCoy began asking commissioners questions.

Spencer objected because she believed questions from the police department’s own communications operation fell outside the intended purpose of a meeting designed to hear from residents.

McCoy continued the discussion.

Spencer left.

That is materially different from a mayor abandoning a room filled with constituents demanding answers.

It is also more complicated than simply concluding that Spencer did nothing noteworthy.

As a voting police commissioner, she left an ongoing board event rather than remaining for the discussion.

Those are the two relevant facts, and neither needs exaggeration.

A disagreement over what the meeting had become

The episode ultimately appears to have been a disagreement over the forum’s purpose and who should drive the discussion once public participation ended.

Spencer’s explanation is supported on its central factual point: the public questioning had effectively ended.

McCoy’s reported actions also have an identifiable context: attendance was sparse, the event was being webcast, and he apparently sought to continue the conversation.

What cannot currently be established is motive beyond that.

No verified evidence shows that Spencer walked out to avoid residents.

No verified evidence shows that McCoy deliberately attempted to antagonize the mayor.

STL.News found no evidence that residents were prevented from asking outstanding questions because Spencer left.

The incident does demonstrate the continuing complexity of St. Louis’ new police-governance system.

The mayor is both the city’s elected executive and a critic of state control, while also serving as a voting member of the state-established board governing SLMPD.

The police department, meanwhile, works for a board that includes a mayor who has challenged the law that created that governance structure.

Against that background, even a poorly attended community meeting can expose disagreements about authority, procedure and accountability.

Wednesday night, however, the immediate dispute was considerably simpler.

The public had essentially stopped asking questions.

The police department’s public-affairs director started asking them instead.

Cara Spencer did not believe that was what the community meeting was supposed to be.

So she left. End of story!

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