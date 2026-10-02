Anthony “TT” Jordan Case: Inside Nine Killings

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 2, 2026 (STL.News) Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – The federal prosecution of Anthony “TT” Jordan began publicly in August 2015 with charges connected to three St. Louis deaths.

Nearly a decade later, a federal jury convicted Jordan in a dramatically expanded case involving a cocaine-trafficking conspiracy, nine deaths and a separate nonfatal shooting.

The prosecution grew into an unusually complex federal criminal case involving a large cocaine distribution network, allegations of violence used to protect that organization, retaliatory killings, dozens of defendants and years of pretrial litigation.

For a period, it was also a federal death-penalty case.

On Feb. 24, 2025, a jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis convicted Jordan of one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and nine counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime resulting in death.

The jury also convicted Jordan in connection with a separate nonfatal shooting on Dec. 23, 2013.

Three months later, U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Jordan to two consecutive life sentences plus five additional years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $67,405 in restitution.

Jordan appealed.

The appellate proceedings subsequently intersected with Barrett v. United States, a U.S. Supreme Court case addressing the relationship between two federal firearms provisions.

That development creates a potentially important legal question, but it does not erase Jordan’s convictions or establish that the nine death-related convictions have been overturned.

STL.News has not independently verified the complete current appellate docket through PACER. Accordingly, this report does not characterize Jordan’s appeal as currently pending, affirmed, reversed, or finally resolved.

What can be documented is the extraordinary history of a federal prosecution stretching from killings beginning in 2008 to Jordan’s 2015 indictment, years of litigation, his 2025 conviction and sentencing, and subsequent appellate proceedings.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – The federal case initially involved three deaths

Jordan’s prosecution began on a considerably smaller scale.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Aug. 26, 2015. Authorities kept the indictment sealed until they arrested Jordan the following day.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced that Jordan had been charged with multiple drug and firearms offenses connected to three deaths.

According to the original federal case, Jordan was accused of shooting Robert “Parker G” Parker and Clara Walker on Dec. 29, 2013, in connection with drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors said Walker was inside her apartment when she was inadvertently struck by gunfire.

Jordan was also accused of killing Michail “Yellow Mack” Gridiron on Jan. 21, 2014.

At that point, those accusations remained allegations. Jordan had not been convicted and was entitled to the presumption of innocence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the investigation involved federal prosecutors, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case did not remain limited to those three deaths.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – A much larger cocaine investigation emerges

Federal investigators eventually connected Jordan to a much larger cocaine-trafficking investigation.

One of the central figures on the narcotics side of that investigation was Adrian Lemons, whom federal prosecutors identified as Jordan’s cocaine supplier.

According to the Justice Department, Lemons obtained bulk quantities of cocaine from representatives of a Mexican cartel.

Jordan, Lemons and 32 other defendants — 34 defendants in all — were eventually indicted as part of the long-running federal investigation.

The investigation involved the FBI and DEA, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the ATF, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the St. Louis County Police Department.

By the time Jordan reached trial, prosecutors were presenting a case far larger than the three deaths described when his federal charges first became public in 2015.

The government’s theory was that Jordan led a cocaine-trafficking organization and that violence was used to protect the organization and obstruct threats to it. Prosecutors also argued that later killings resulted from retaliation against people Jordan believed were associated with the death of one of his associates.

Those descriptions reflect the government’s presentation of the case.

The jury’s verdict establishes Jordan’s guilt on the offenses of conviction; it should not automatically be treated as a judicial finding adopting every characterization contained in a prosecution filing or sentencing memorandum.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Nine victims in five fatal shooting incidents

The nine deaths underlying Jordan’s federal convictions occurred in five shooting incidents between April 2008 and January 2014.

According to the Justice Department’s account of the trial evidence, they were:

April 19, 2008: Al Walters, Linnie Jackson and Keith Burks. Prosecutors said Walters was Jordan’s intended target.

Al Walters, Linnie Jackson and Keith Burks. Prosecutors said Walters was Jordan’s intended target. Feb. 3, 2010: Marquis Jones and Keairrah Johnson. Prosecutors said Jones was the intended target.

Marquis Jones and Keairrah Johnson. Prosecutors said Jones was the intended target. June 25, 2013: Anthony “Blinky” Clark.

Anthony “Blinky” Clark. Dec. 29, 2013: Robert “Parker G” Parker and Clara Walker. Prosecutors said Parker was the intended target.

Robert “Parker G” Parker and Clara Walker. Prosecutors said Parker was the intended target. Jan. 21, 2014: Michail “Yellow Mack” Gridiron.

Federal prosecutors described Johnson and Walker as bystanders.

Walker was 51 and a mother of nine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The jury ultimately convicted Jordan of nine counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime resulting in death — one corresponding to each of the nine victims.

That distinction matters.

Before February 2025, the government’s assertions about Jordan were allegations prosecutors were required to prove.

After the trial, the nine death-related counts were convictions returned by a federal jury after hearing the evidence and Jordan’s defense.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Jordan was also convicted in a nonfatal shooting

The case involved additional violence beyond the nine deaths.

The Justice Department’s official verdict announcement states that Jordan was also convicted in connection with a nonfatal shooting on Dec. 23, 2013.

The government’s subsequent sentencing account said evidence and testimony also connected Jordan to multiple nonfatal shootings.

Those additional allegations should not all be treated identically.

The Dec. 23 shooting resulted in a conviction and can be reported as such.

Descriptions of other nonfatal shootings should remain attributed to the evidence, testimony, or the government’s sentencing presentation unless independently established by corresponding convictions or court findings.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Witnesses helped prosecutors reconstruct old crimes

The age of the underlying crimes presented an obvious challenge.

The earliest killings resulting in Jordan’s convictions occurred in April 2008 — nearly 17 years before the jury returned its verdict.

Witness testimony therefore became an important component of the government’s case.

The Justice Department said people with direct knowledge of the murders testified during the trial.

Prosecutors used that testimony and other evidence to argue not only that Jordan was responsible for the shootings but that the violence was connected to his cocaine-trafficking operation and later acts of retaliation.

The government described Jordan as the leader of a major cocaine-trafficking organization.

At sentencing, prosecutors also characterized violence as a method of dealing with people believed to have informed on the organization, stolen from it, or targeted Jordan’s associates.

Those descriptions remain properly attributed to the government.

The jury’s convictions establish the offenses on which Jordan was found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, but not necessarily every factual characterization contained in a prosecution sentencing memorandum.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – The Montez “Tez” Woods killing

One additional killing became important to the government’s explanation of the violence.

Montez “Tez” Woods was killed May 20, 2012.

Woods was not one of the nine victims underlying Jordan’s nine firearm-resulting-in-death convictions.

According to evidence and testimony summarized by the Justice Department, Jordan associate Michael Brooks fatally shot Woods because Jordan believed Woods had stolen cocaine.

Brooks was later killed.

Federal prosecutors said Brooks’ death triggered another series of retaliatory killings by Jordan.

The Woods-Brooks sequence therefore formed part of the government’s explanation for the motive behind some of the later violence.

It should not be confused with the nine deaths for which Jordan was convicted on the firearm-resulting-in-death counts.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Phone images and 20 recovered firearms

The prosecution also presented evidence beyond witness accounts.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jordan’s phone was seized and found to contain images of some of the victims, specifically including Anthony Clark and Michail Gridiron.

Federal authorities also reported that 20 firearms were seized from vehicles and residences connected to Jordan.

That statement requires careful wording.

The federal source does not establish that all 20 weapons were used in the nine killings.

The documented fact is that authorities recovered 20 firearms from vehicles and residences connected to Jordan.

The distinction avoids attributing a forensic conclusion to those firearms that the cited federal source does not make.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Years of pretrial litigation

Jordan’s prosecution generated extensive litigation before the 2025 trial.

Federal court records document one major dispute involving a motion to suppress evidence.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle C. Collins conducted hearings on July 25 and July 26, 2023, and again on Nov. 20, 2023.

On June 18, 2024, Collins recommended denying Jordan’s motion to suppress.

Jordan objected.

Judge Autrey conducted a de novo review of the portions of the recommendation to which Jordan objected.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Autrey overruled the objections, adopted the magistrate judge’s recommendation, and denied the motion to suppress.

The proceedings show why the approximately decade-long period between Jordan’s federal indictment and trial should not be characterized as mere inactivity.

The case generated years of federal litigation.

And at one stage, the possible punishment included death.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Jordan’s prosecution became a death-penalty case

Federal court records establish that the government filed a formal Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty against Jordan.

A September 2020 order from Judge Autrey addressed Jordan’s challenge to aggravating factors contained in the government’s death-penalty notice.

Jordan argued, among other things, that the government failed to provide sufficient factual detail about the aggravating factors it intended to rely on.

The court’s ruling establishes that Jordan’s prosecution had entered the federal capital-case process.

That history is important because death-penalty prosecutions involve procedures and litigation beyond those ordinarily required in a noncapital federal criminal case.

Jordan was ultimately sentenced in May 2025 to consecutive life sentences plus five years rather than death.

This report does not assign a precise date or procedural explanation for the government’s discontinuation of its pursuit of capital punishment because this article has not independently reviewed the underlying withdrawal filing.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Trial began in January 2025

Jury selection began Jan. 31, 2025.

After several weeks of testimony, jurors returned their verdict on Feb. 24.

Jordan was convicted of:

one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine;

one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime;

nine counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime resulting in death; and

an offense connected to the Dec. 23, 2013 nonfatal shooting.

The verdict represented the culmination of years of investigation and pretrial litigation.

It did not, however, end Jordan’s federal case.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Two consecutive life sentences

Jordan returned to federal court May 29, 2025.

Judge Autrey sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences plus five years.

The court also ordered Jordan to pay $67,405 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office characterized Jordan as responsible for nine murders and multiple nonfatal shootings and described the sentencing as the conclusion of the prosecution of the last and most violent defendant among the 34 people charged in the broader drug investigation.

Those characterizations belong to federal prosecutors and law enforcement.

The sentence itself is a matter of court record: two consecutive life terms, an additional five years, and restitution.

Jordan subsequently exercised his right to appeal.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – The Supreme Court’s Barrett decision

Jordan’s appellate proceedings became connected to Barrett v. United States, a Supreme Court case involving two provisions of the federal firearms statute.

The legal issue is technical but potentially significant.

Section 924(c) imposes criminal liability for specified firearm conduct in connection with crimes of violence or drug-trafficking crimes.

Section 924(j) addresses causing death through the use of a firearm in the course of violating subsection (c).

In Barrett, the Supreme Court considered whether one firearm act satisfying both provisions could result in separate convictions under both.

The Supreme Court concluded that Congress had not authorized two convictions under §924(c)(1)(A)(i) and §924(j) for a single firearm act satisfying both provisions.

That ruling concerns the permissible structure of overlapping federal firearm convictions.

It does not establish that Jordan did not commit the crimes for which the jury convicted him.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – What Barrett does not establish

The distinction is particularly important in reporting Jordan’s case.

Jordan was not the defendant in Barrett.

The Supreme Court did not review Jordan’s trial evidence.

It did not determine whether Jordan participated in any of the nine killings.

It did not invalidate §924(j).

And Barrett does not, standing alone, establish that Jordan’s nine death-related convictions or his life sentences have been overturned.

Any effect on Jordan depends on the specific structure of his convictions, the conduct supporting the individual counts, his judgment, and the issues properly before the Eighth Circuit.

Those are appellate legal questions.

They should not be converted into predictions about the outcome of Jordan’s case.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Current appellate status requires caution

STL.News has reviewed publicly accessible information concerning Jordan’s appeal but has not independently verified the complete current docket through PACER as of Oct. 2, 2026.

That limitation matters.

The absence of a published appellate opinion in publicly searchable sources does not establish that no additional docket activity has occurred.

Accordingly, this report does not state that Jordan’s appeal is presently pending.

It also does not state that his appeal has been affirmed, reversed, dismissed, or otherwise finally resolved.

Those conclusions require current court records.

What can safely be reported is that Jordan appealed his federal convictions and that subsequent appellate proceedings became connected to the Supreme Court litigation that produced the Barrett decision.

Until the complete current appellate record is independently confirmed, STL.News will not go further.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – A prosecution spanning nearly two decades

The chronology illustrates the extraordinary scope of the Anthony “TT” Jordan case.

The earliest killings resulting in his federal convictions occurred on April 19, 2008.

Marquis Jones and Keairrah Johnson were killed in February 2010.

Anthony Clark was killed in June 2013.

Robert Parker and Clara Walker were killed in December 2013.

Michail Gridiron was killed in January 2014.

Federal prosecutors indicted Jordan in August 2015.

The prosecution subsequently became a federal death-penalty case and generated years of litigation.

Suppression hearings continued into 2023.

Judge Autrey ruled on Jordan’s objections to the suppression recommendation in August 2024.

Jury selection began Jan. 31, 2025.

Jordan was convicted Feb. 24.

He received two consecutive life sentences plus five years on May 29.

Jordan then appealed.

The Supreme Court subsequently decided Barrett, adding another legal issue to an already complicated federal case.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Separating convictions from government allegations

The size and complexity of Jordan’s case make precise language particularly important.

The verdict and judgment establish some facts.

A federal jury convicted Jordan.

It convicted him of a cocaine-trafficking conspiracy.

It convicted him of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

It convicted him on nine counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime resulting in death.

Those nine counts correspond to the deaths of Al Walters, Linnie Jackson, Keith Burks, Marquis Jones, Keairrah Johnson, Anthony Clark, Robert Parker, Clara Walker and Michail Gridiron.

Jordan was also convicted in connection with the Dec. 23, 2013 nonfatal shooting.

A federal judge subsequently imposed two consecutive life sentences plus five years and ordered $67,405 in restitution.

Those are established components of the federal record.

Other descriptions require attribution.

Claims concerning Jordan’s motives, the internal operation of the cocaine organization, why particular people were targeted, and how individual episodes of violence were connected frequently derive from prosecution evidence, witness testimony, and government sentencing submissions.

Those claims should continue to be described as what prosecutors argued, what witnesses testified, or what evidence presented at trial showed, rather than expanded beyond the court record.

Anthony “TT” Jordan Case – Nine deaths at the center of the case

The Anthony Jordan prosecution contains complicated questions involving federal drug law, firearms statutes, capital-case procedures, evidentiary disputes, and appellate law.

But the central events are less technical.

Nine people died in five shooting incidents.

After years of investigation and litigation, a federal jury heard the evidence and convicted Anthony “TT” Jordan on nine firearm counts resulting in those deaths.

A federal judge sentenced him to spend the remainder of his life in prison under the judgment imposed in May 2025.

Jordan exercised his right to appeal.

The Supreme Court later issued a decision addressing a federal firearms question potentially relevant to the structure of his convictions.

The court record, not prediction, should determine the precise appellate consequences, if any.

Nearly 18 years after the earliest killings underlying Jordan’s convictions, that distinction remains essential to accurately telling one of St. Louis’ most extensive federal violent-crime cases.

Editor’s Note: This report is based primarily on federal court records, published judicial decisions and official records from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. Statements describing prosecution theories, witness testimony, alleged motives, or evidence are attributed accordingly and are distinguished from offenses on which a federal jury convicted Anthony “TT” Jordan. STL.News has reviewed publicly accessible appellate information but has not independently verified the complete current docket in Jordan’s Eighth Circuit appeal through PACER as of Oct. 2, 2026. Accordingly, this report does not characterize that appeal as currently pending, affirmed, reversed, or finally resolved. The article may be updated if additional court records materially change or clarify the procedural history.

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