Elliott Davis: Investigations That Defined a Career

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 29, 2026 (STL.News) For more than four decades, Elliott Davis built a television career around a question that became one of the most recognizable phrases in St. Louis journalism:

Who paid for it?

Usually, the answer was taxpayers.

Davis retired from KTVI FOX 2 in August 2024 after approximately 45 years at the station, ending a television career defined by his long-running “You Paid For It” investigations into government spending, public officials, struggling municipalities and people who believed government had failed them.

But retirement from television did not mean retirement from reporting.

Davis continued covering St. Louis through social media, where his aggressive questioning of public officials has carried into a new era — and generated new disputes over government transparency, press access and what it means to be a journalist outside a traditional newsroom.

In February 2026, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen adopted Resolution 253 honoring Davis and his career. Months later, Davis again made news after being removed from Mayor Cara Spencer‘s media advisory list — though available reporting indicates he remained able to attend City Hall press conferences.

The developments underscore something that has followed Davis throughout his career: He has frequently operated somewhere between covering a controversy and becoming part of it.

From Vashon to Cornell

Davis’ path into journalism was anything but conventional.

He grew up near St. Louis’ former Pruitt-Igoe public housing complex and attended Vashon High School before receiving a scholarship to Cornell University. Davis has said his family had little money and that Cornell provided financial assistance that helped him make the trip to campus.

Davis later said he graduated from Cornell with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Journalism did not immediately follow.

He eventually moved into local television, starting at KTVI in May 1980 as a weekend writer and editor. He later moved into reporting. One of his early projects was a series about prostitution called “Sex on the Stroll,” which Davis has credited with helping him secure a full-time reporting position.

It was the beginning of a career that would become inseparable from investigative television in St. Louis.

‘You Paid For It‘ becomes his signature

More than three decades ago, a KTVI news director brought the concept that became “You Paid For It” to Davis and longtime photographer Larry Washington.

Davis later recalled that other reporters were not particularly interested in taking on the assignment. He was.

The concept was straightforward: Follow taxpayer money, investigate government decisions, and confront public officials when spending or government performance raised questions.

It became Davis’ signature.

Instead of relying solely on documents, prepared statements and interviews arranged through government communications offices, Davis frequently pursued officials directly. Viewers became accustomed to seeing politicians and bureaucrats confronted in hallways, parking lots and government buildings.

Sometimes officials answered.

Sometimes they walked away.

And occasionally Davis followed.

The confrontational style made compelling television, but the underlying subject was usually public accountability — taxpayers, government spending and residents who believed the system was ignoring them.

The battles over the Wellston School District

Among the investigations Davis has repeatedly identified as some of his most important were those involving the former Wellston School District.

The district struggled academically and lost accreditation in 2003. Missouri eventually intervened, and by 2005 the district was being governed by a special administrative board appointed by the State Board of Education. State officials ultimately moved to close Wellston, and the district was dissolved in 2010, with students becoming part of the Normandy district.

Davis’ reporting produced some of the most memorable confrontations of his career.

Dorothy Moore was both mayor of Hillsdale and, during part of that era, president of the Wellston Board of Education. Davis and Moore repeatedly clashed.

Davis recalled one confrontation in which Moore pursued his photographer, then turned toward Davis and grabbed his microphone.

Moore, who died in 2026 after an extraordinarily long political career in Hillsdale, had supporters and critics. The St. Louis American reported after her death that residents and political figures remembered her community involvement and influence alongside the controversies that surrounded her public career.

Davis nevertheless regarded the Wellston investigations as consequential because the problems facing the district extended far beyond a television confrontation.

The district itself ultimately disappeared.

Davis and Washington were arrested

The Wellston reporting also resulted in an extraordinary episode for Davis and Washington.

Davis has recounted that the pair were arrested while working on a story involving the school district after an officer objected to Washington having a camera.

Both men were handcuffed and taken to the Hillsdale jail.

But Washington kept his camera operating.

According to Davis’ account, the resulting video became critical when the case reached court. Davis said a judge viewed the footage and found the journalists not guilty.

It was an example of the risks that accompanied a style of reporting based on physically showing up and asking questions rather than waiting for officials to respond.

An even more dangerous encounter was coming.

Photographer Larry Washington is shot

On May 20, 2004, Davis and Washington were working on a follow-up investigation in Wellston when Washington was shot.

Contemporaneous reporting from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press provides important details that distinguish the documented event from some later recollections.

Davis and Washington had just finished recording outside Galez Towing. KTVI had previously reported allegations involving overcharging and questionable business practices at the towing company.

Gunfire erupted nearby.

A bullet struck Washington in the shoulder.

Washington survived.

Davis has subsequently described the frantic trip to get his longtime colleague and friend medical treatment as the most dramatic episode of his career.

But there is an important distinction.

Contemporaneous reporting said police had not determined whether Washington was deliberately targeted because of the investigation or whether the shooting was random. Two shell casings reportedly were discovered approximately 150 feet from where the incident occurred.

Therefore, there is no verified basis to state as fact that Washington was shot in retaliation for Davis’ reporting.

What is established is remarkable enough: A television photographer was struck by gunfire while he and Davis were on location working on an investigative report.

Washington eventually returned to work with Davis.

Their partnership lasted decades.

Taking an investigation to Washington

Not every Davis investigation centered on confrontation.

One of his earlier “You Paid For It” stories involved residents of a St. Charles County subdivision who complained that a troubled nearby housing development was damaging their neighborhood and property values.

Davis continued pushing the story through different levels of government.

Years later, both Davis and former St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann recalled that the matter eventually reached the Clinton administration and resulted in federal involvement.

Davis has said approximately $7 million ultimately went toward addressing problems at the development. St. Charles County’s account of Davis’ career similarly recounts the federal government’s intervention and the approximately $7 million spent on the property.

The episode illustrated a recurring feature of Davis’ reporting philosophy: Start with a complaint from ordinary residents and keep moving upward until someone with authority responds.

Government officials knew the camera was coming

Over decades, the format turned Davis into one of the region’s most recognizable television journalists.

His dark glasses, microphone, and “You Paid For It” sign-off became part of St. Louis television culture.

So did the chase.

Officials unwilling to answer questions sometimes found Davis and a photographer waiting outside an office or following them down a hallway.

That style had critics. Confrontational television journalism can blur the line between obtaining answers and creating spectacle.

But the technique also meant officials knew that refusing an interview did not necessarily end the story.

Former St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann summed up that effect when St. Charles County recognized Davis near the end of his television career.

“Thanks for keeping it interesting,” Ehlmann told him. “You kept a lot of us on our toes.”

St. Charles County formally recognized Davis in August 2024 for his reporting and 45 years in broadcasting.

Retirement did not end the reporting

Davis’ final day at FOX 2 was Aug. 2, 2024.

He was 72 when he announced his retirement and said he wanted, among other things, to spend more time with his granddaughter in Atlanta.

But Davis did not disappear.

Instead, he increasingly became his own publisher.

He had already developed a significant Facebook following while still working in television. After leaving FOX 2, he continued reporting through social media, covering local government, homelessness, and other St. Louis issues without a television station behind him.

Davis said in a post-retirement interview that he intended to continue investigating government decisions and covering community issues through social media.

That decision has opened another chapter in his career.

Homelessness brings another City Hall battle

One of Davis’ most visible post-FOX disputes involved St. Louis’ response to homelessness during severe winter weather.

During the winter of 2025-26, Davis repeatedly pressed Mayor Cara Spencer’s administration about providing a warming bus near a homeless encampment around 10th Street and Cass Avenue.

The issue became contentious.

St. Louis Magazine reported that the city expanded shelter capacity during a January storm and ran buses to transport people to shelters. Davis, however, continued pressing for a bus to remain specifically near the encampment.

Eventually, the city stationed a charter bus there.

According to the magazine’s reporting, the service cost more than $4,500 per night, including the bus, security, and driver. Over eight nights, it averaged about seven people per day.

The episode demonstrated both sides of the Davis approach.

His persistent reporting kept attention focused on people living outdoors in dangerous cold.

At the same time, the bus’s cost and relatively limited use raised legitimate questions about public spending—ironically, precisely the type of issue “You Paid For It” has examined for decades.

The 2026 media-access dispute

The latest controversy has placed Davis himself at the center of a debate over who qualifies for the access traditionally given to institutional news organizations.

In September 2026, reports emerged that Davis had been removed from Mayor Spencer’s media advisory distribution list.

The distinction matters.

Available reporting indicates Davis was not prohibited from attending City Hall press conferences. Nine PBS’ “Donnybrook” discussion of the controversy specifically distinguished removal from the advisory list from being banned from press conferences.

The dispute nevertheless raises a larger question that extends well beyond Elliott Davis.

A veteran journalist does not stop having decades of reporting experience simply because he leaves a television station.

At the same time, government offices increasingly face requests for media treatment from independent journalists, bloggers, livestreamers, activists and social-media personalities.

Where government should draw that line — and whether it should draw one at all when distributing basic public information — has become an increasingly relevant question in a fragmented media environment.

For Davis, it is another fight over access to government information.

St. Louis formally honors his career

Whatever disagreements Davis has had with elected officials, St. Louis government itself formally recognized his impact.

On Feb. 27, 2026, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen adopted Resolution 253, sponsored by Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, “honoring and celebrating the noteworthy career of Elliott Davis.”

The Board adopted the resolution by voice vote.

That recognition came less than two years after Davis left FOX 2.

It also arrived while Davis was still doing what he had done for decades: questioning local government.

A career built around accountability

Elliott Davis’ career cannot be reduced to televised confrontations.

The confrontations were the memorable part.

The larger theme was accountability.

His reporting examined school districts, municipalities, police departments, housing developments, government spending, and the treatment of people who often lacked the political influence to get an official’s attention themselves.

Sometimes his methods produced dramatic television.

Sometimes they produced criticism.

Sometimes they produced results.

And sometimes the reporter became part of the story.

Davis worked with Larry Washington for decades. The two were arrested together. Washington was shot while they were working on an investigation. Davis chased public officials, confronted political power brokers and watched the media industry transform from scheduled television newscasts to an environment where a reporter can broadcast directly to hundreds of thousands of people with a phone.

Through all of it, the basic question behind his signature franchise remained remarkably durable:

What is government doing with the public’s money — and who is willing to answer for it?

Forty-five years after Elliott Davis walked into a St. Louis television newsroom, that question has not gone out of date.

Neither, apparently, has his willingness to ask it.

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