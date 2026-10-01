Casa Juarez Joins STL Featured Directories

Casa Juarez Mexican Town in Maryland Heights has become a featured business member across STL.News, STL.Directory, and St. Louis Restaurant Review, expanding the locally owned restaurant’s visibility across three St. Louis-focused digital platforms.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) Casa Juarez Mexican Town, the large and colorful Mexican restaurant at 12710 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, has become a featured business member across STL.News, STL.Directory, and St. Louis Restaurant Review.

The expanded presence will give Casa Juarez greater exposure across the St. Louis Media network while giving area residents and visitors more ways to discover the restaurant, its menu, history, and distinctive dining atmosphere.

Casa Juarez joins its sister restaurant, Mexican Barrel House in Creve Coeur, as a featured member across the three St. Louis-focused platforms.

Together, the two locally operated restaurants represent an ambitious restaurant story that has developed over decades and now includes two of the region’s most visually distinctive Mexican dining concepts.

Casa Juarez Has Served Maryland Heights Since 2018

Casa Juarez Mexican Town opened at 12710 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights on Jan. 22, 2018.

Members of the Flores family developed the restaurant, and they already had considerable experience in the St. Louis restaurant industry. Casa Juarez evolved from Chihuahua’s Mexican Restaurant, a smaller concept the family previously operated.

The transition from Chihuahua’s to Casa Juarez represented a substantial expansion.

When Casa Juarez opened, local restaurant publication Sauce Magazine reported that the new restaurant occupied approximately 11,000 square feet, with seating for about 250 guests inside and another 120 on the front patio.

Rather than creating another conventional neighborhood Mexican restaurant, the family developed Casa Juarez around a much broader concept.

Even the name — Casa Juarez Mexican Town — reflects that vision.

The building’s colorful design, elaborate interior, Mexican-inspired architectural features, artwork, and decorative elements were created to make the surroundings an important part of the dining experience.

Guests entering Casa Juarez encounter a large restaurant filled with colors, patterns, tile, elaborate fixtures, and numerous decorative details. The restaurant also features a large bar and other elements that set it apart from many traditional Mexican restaurants.

Nearly nine years after opening, Casa Juarez remains a recognizable presence along the busy Dorsett Road commercial corridor in Maryland Heights.

A Broad Mexican and Tex-Mex Menu

Casa Juarez’s menu is extensive, offering everything from tacos and enchiladas to fajitas, burritos, chimichangas, seafood, and combination dinners.

When the restaurant originally opened, its menu included traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites alongside steaks, seafood, and specialty dishes. Fresh tortillas prepared in an open kitchen were also part of the original concept.

Today, Casa Juarez continues serving a broad menu designed to appeal to families, groups, and customers with different dining preferences.

The restaurant also offers breakfast and brunch selections in addition to lunch and dinner.

Current business information identifies Casa Juarez as offering Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, tacos, burritos, vegetarian selections, catering, and cocktails.

Its substantial dining room and outdoor seating also allow Casa Juarez to accommodate larger groups and celebrations.

Margaritas and Atmosphere Are Part of the Experience

Food is only one part of what sets Casa Juarez apart.

The restaurant was designed from the beginning to make its atmosphere a major component of the experience.

Its full-service bar and margarita offerings complement the colorful, Mexican-inspired surroundings, creating an environment suited to casual meals, family gatherings, date nights, and celebrations.

That combination of scale, food, drinks, and visual presentation has helped Casa Juarez establish an identity that extends beyond being simply another place to order Mexican food.

For customers unfamiliar with the restaurant, the building itself makes a memorable first impression.

Inside, that experience continues through the extensive décor and large dining areas.

The Family Expanded With Mexican Barrel House

Casa Juarez’s story also leads directly to another major St. Louis County restaurant project.

Mexican Barrel House, located at 1085 N. Mason Road in Creve Coeur, is a sister concept connected to Alfredo Flores and the restaurant family behind Casa Juarez.

Flores’ restaurant experience stretches back decades. St. Louis Magazine reported that he began working in local restaurants in the early 1990s after arriving in the St. Louis area. He has worked on several restaurant concepts over the years, including Casa Juarez.

Mexican Barrel House represented another major step in that restaurant history.

The restaurant occupies the former Houlihan’s property near Olive Boulevard and Mason Road in Creve Coeur. Transforming the property became a lengthy project involving an extensive renovation.

St. Louis Restaurant Review followed the development for years as customers repeatedly asked when the highly visible restaurant would finally open.

Mexican Barrel House eventually opened in 2026 after the long redevelopment.

Mexican Cuisine Meets Barbecue in Creve Coeur

While Mexican Barrel House and Casa Juarez share a family connection, Mexican Barrel House was not created simply as another Casa Juarez.

It has its own identity.

The Creve Coeur restaurant combines Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine with barbecue and smoked-meat influences, creating a concept that its menu expresses in several different ways.

Current Mexican Barrel House menu offerings include traditional combinations alongside smoked meats, birria, tacos, pozole verde, brisket dishes, smoked grilled wings, and other selections.

The menu illustrates how the restaurant blends familiar Mexican dishes with its barbecue-inspired approach.

Mexican Barrel House also serves brunch-oriented selections, including chilaquiles, breakfast burritos, and other breakfast dishes.

Like Casa Juarez, atmosphere is a key part of the concept.

The former Houlihan’s property underwent an extensive transformation before Mexican Barrel House opened. The resulting restaurant features elaborate décor and a substantial bar and dining environment designed to make the restaurant itself part of the experience.

Two Restaurants With Distinct Personalities

Although Casa Juarez and Mexican Barrel House are related, customers should not expect the same experience.

Casa Juarez has established itself over nearly nine years in Maryland Heights with its Mexican Town theme, expansive surroundings, broad Mexican and Tex-Mex menu, and large bar.

Mexican Barrel House represents a newer generation of the family’s restaurant development, combining Mexican food with barbecue influences and a contemporary dining and entertainment environment in Creve Coeur.

The two concepts demonstrate how an independent restaurant operator can develop separate brands rather than simply duplicating a successful restaurant in another community.

Casa Juarez remains the established destination in Maryland Heights.

Mexican Barrel House is the newer Creve Coeur concept now developing its own customer base and reputation.

Featured Across Three St. Louis Platforms

Casa Juarez’s new featured-member status expands its presence across three digital properties focused on St. Louis businesses, restaurants, and local news.

STL.News provides local business coverage along with St. Louis, national, and international news.

STL.Directory helps consumers discover locally operated businesses, restaurants, and service providers throughout the metropolitan region.

St. Louis Restaurant Review focuses specifically on restaurants, openings, dining developments, and restaurant-related information throughout the St. Louis area.

The featured-member relationship is promotional and provides Casa Juarez with enhanced visibility across the participating platforms.

Mexican Barrel House is also a featured member across the network, giving both sister restaurants an expanded digital presence.

Supporting Locally Operated St. Louis Restaurants

Independent restaurants face an increasingly complicated digital marketplace.

Consumers may discover their next restaurant through search engines, local news articles, business directories, restaurant publications, maps, or social media. Maintaining accurate and detailed information across multiple trusted local platforms can therefore play an important role in helping customers find locally operated businesses.

Casa Juarez is particularly well suited for that type of expanded exposure because its appeal extends beyond Maryland Heights.

Its location on Dorsett Road gives customers access from throughout St. Louis County, while its unusual size and atmosphere make it a potential destination for diners traveling from elsewhere in the metro area.

The addition of Casa Juarez also strengthens the restaurant representation across STL.News, STL.Directory and St. Louis Restaurant Review.

A Local Restaurant Story Still Growing

Casa Juarez has grown considerably since the smaller restaurant operation that preceded it.

When the restaurant opened in January 2018, its approximately 11,000-square-foot building and elaborate Mexican Town theme represented an ambitious investment in creating something different for Maryland Heights.

That concept has endured.

The restaurant continues operating from the same Dorsett Road location while the Flores family’s restaurant story has expanded with Mexican Barrel House in Creve Coeur.

Together, the restaurants demonstrate the evolution of a locally operated restaurant business built through years of industry experience.

For St. Louis-area diners, the result is two related but distinctly different destinations: Casa Juarez Mexican Town in Maryland Heights and Mexican Barrel House in Creve Coeur.

With Casa Juarez now joining Mexican Barrel House as a featured business member across STL.News, STL.Directory and St. Louis Restaurant Review, both restaurants will receive additional exposure as St. Louis Media continues expanding its coverage and directory presence for locally operated businesses throughout the region.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town

12710 Dorsett Road

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone: 314-317-9404

Mexican Barrel House

1085 N. Mason Road

Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141

Phone: 314-370-6010

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