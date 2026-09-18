Michael Huseman Gets 18 Years in AI Child Abuse Case

MANCHESTER, MO – September 18, 2026 (STL.News) Michael A. Huseman, a 32-year-old Manchester, Missouri, man whom federal investigators found possessed more than 22,000 files containing child sexual abuse material, including hundreds of files generated using artificial intelligence, has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Huseman Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis after Huseman pleaded guilty in June to one count of receiving child pornography.

Clark also ordered Huseman to pay $23,000 in restitution to five identified victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The case is significant not only because of the enormous quantity of material investigators reported finding but because it illustrates an emerging challenge for law enforcement: artificial intelligence is becoming another tool used to create sexualized images depicting children.

Huseman’s collection was not limited to computer-generated material.

Federal investigators said they discovered more than 22,000 files containing child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as CSAM, on two cellphones and two laptop computers belonging to Huseman.

Among those files were approximately 201 depicting children who have already been identified by law enforcement as victims of sexual abuse.

Investigators separately found approximately 6,000 anime files depicting the sexual abuse of children and more than 400 files containing AI-generated CSAM.

The combination is important because AI-generated material and photographs or videos documenting the abuse of actual children present related but distinct issues for investigators, prosecutors and policymakers.

Thousands of files found on four devices

The scale of the collection federal prosecutors described was substantial.

Investigators examining Huseman’s two phones and two laptops found more than 22,000 CSAM files, according to the Justice Department.

At least 201 files involved victims previously identified by law enforcement.

Those identified-victim files are particularly significant because child sexual abuse images involving real victims can continue causing harm long after the original abuse occurs. Images can be copied, traded, and redistributed repeatedly online.

The court ordered Huseman to pay $23,000 in restitution to five identified victims.

Federal law permits victims depicted in child sexual abuse material to seek restitution for losses resulting from the trafficking and possession of images documenting their abuse.

The government also said investigators discovered approximately 6,000 anime files depicting children being sexually abused.

But another category found on Huseman’s devices demonstrates how rapidly technology is changing child-exploitation investigations.

Investigators discovered more than 400 AI-generated CSAM files.

AI creates new challenge for investigators

Artificial intelligence has dramatically increased the ability of users to create realistic images from text prompts, existing photographs, and other digital material.

The same technology that can be used for legitimate creative and commercial purposes can also be misused to generate sexualized representations of children.

The Justice Department has specifically identified AI-generated child sexual abuse material as an emerging concern.

The department has warned that offenders can use generative AI to create CSAM from text instructions and can also create deepfake material using otherwise innocent photographs of real people.

That distinction matters.

Some AI-generated images may depict entirely artificial individuals who never existed. Other AI-generated or AI-manipulated material can incorporate the likeness of an actual child.

And conventional CSAM can document the sexual abuse of an actual victim.

Huseman’s case involved both AI-generated material and thousands of other CSAM files, including about 201 files involving victims already identified by authorities.

Nearly 5,000 communications ordered deleted

The case contained another significant element beyond the images discovered on Huseman’s electronic devices.

Federal prosecutors said Huseman instructed another person to delete almost 5,000 social media communications.

Judge Clark said those communications were likely unfavorable to Huseman’s case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Justice Department’s public announcement does not disclose the contents of those communications or identify the social media service involved.

Nevertheless, the attempted deletion adds another dimension to the federal investigation because electronic communications can provide investigators with information about how illegal material was obtained, distributed or discussed.

Huseman ultimately pleaded guilty in June rather than proceeding to trial.

His federal criminal case is United States v. Michael A. Huseman, No. 4:25-cr-00409-SRC, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The federal court’s public docket confirms that Huseman’s sentencing hearing was scheduled before Judge Clark at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in St. Louis.

Local and federal investigators worked the case

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Manchester Police Department participated along with the Regional Computer Crimes Education and Enforcement Group of Greater St. Louis and the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.

The prosecution was brought under Project Safe Childhood, the Justice Department initiative established in 2006 to coordinate federal, state, and local efforts against child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The program focuses both on prosecuting offenders who exploit children through the internet and identifying and rescuing victims.

Huseman case is not isolated in Missouri

Huseman’s prosecution also comes amid several Missouri federal cases involving artificial intelligence and sexualized depictions of children.

In March, federal prosecutors in St. Louis announced that Joel Kerbrat, 70, of Farmington, had pleaded guilty to failing to update his sex-offender registration to include social media accounts that prosecutors said he used in connection with AI-generated CSAM.

Kerbrat had previously been convicted of possessing child pornography in 2010 and was required to register as a sex offender.

According to federal prosecutors, a probation officer visiting Kerbrat’s home in July 2024 spotted a laptop and cellphone. Investigators subsequently found an AI image-generation program on the computer as well as a profile depicting an AI-generated teenage girl.

Kerbrat admitted using artificial intelligence to create CSAM.

A forensic examination also uncovered unregistered online accounts, including a Discord account.

Federal prosecutors said Kerbrat participated in a Discord group where members discussed and promoted the production of AI-generated pornographic images.

According to his plea agreement, Kerbrat generated 52 CSAM images depicting prepubescent girls, another 251 images characterized by prosecutors as potential CSAM depicting teenage girls, hundreds of images depicting nude children, and thousands of adult pornographic images.

Webster Groves prosecution also involved AI

Another St. Louis-area federal prosecution involved Joseph A. Seiffertt of Webster Groves.

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Seiffertt, 44, to 150 months in federal prison in May for sending and receiving CSAM online.

Federal prosecutors said investigators found CSAM images and videos on Seiffertt’s cellphone.

Investigators also discovered AI-powered applications that prosecutors said Seiffertt used to depict clothed individuals, including minors, as nude.

Authorities said Seiffertt discussed the sexual abuse of minors with another person online and exchanged CSAM using the Kik Messenger application.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to lifetime supervised release following his prison sentence.

The FBI and St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit investigated that case.

Missouri jury convicts man in another AI case

The issue is not confined to the St. Louis region.

In June, a federal jury in Springfield, Missouri, convicted Jeremy Koppenhaver, 46, of receiving child pornography and producing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

That investigation began under unusual circumstances.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, Springfield police were called to a downtown coffee shop in June 2024 after another customer reported seeing Koppenhaver apparently attempting to use artificial intelligence to produce child pornography while using the establishment’s internet connection.

Police seized his laptop.

A forensic examination subsequently uncovered both conventional child pornography involving real children and obscene AI-generated images depicting children.

Federal prosecutors said computer data showed Koppenhaver had used an AI image-generation website to depict female celebrities as minors subjected to sexual abuse.

Investigators also found evidence that photo-editing software had been used to manipulate other images.

A federal jury deliberated for approximately 50 minutes before convicting him in June.

Taken together, the Huseman, Kerbrat, Seiffertt and Koppenhaver cases show that AI-related sexual-abuse imagery is already appearing repeatedly in federal prosecutions across Missouri.

The circumstances and criminal charges differ substantially from case to case, and the presence of AI-generated material does not necessarily mean AI imagery itself formed the sole basis of prosecution.

In several of the cases, authorities also discovered conventional CSAM involving real children.

Real victims remain central to Huseman case

That distinction is especially important in Huseman’s case.

A headline focusing exclusively on artificial intelligence could obscure the fact that investigators said Huseman’s devices contained more than 22,000 CSAM files and that approximately 201 files depicted victims already known to law enforcement.

His $23,000 restitution order involved five identified victims.

The case therefore represents more than a legal debate over synthetic imagery.

It involves material documenting the sexual abuse of actual children alongside thousands of other files and hundreds of AI-generated files.

At the same time, the presence of more than 400 AI-generated files demonstrates how generative technology is becoming intertwined with traditional child-exploitation investigations.

As image-generation systems become increasingly capable of producing photorealistic material, determining how an image was created, whether it depicts a real person, whether it uses an actual child’s likeness, and what laws apply can become increasingly important parts of digital forensic investigations.

DOJ records show sentencing discrepancy

A discrepancy appears in some publicly available versions of the government’s announcement of Huseman’s sentence.

The web address for the Eastern District of Missouri’s Sept. 16 announcement contains wording indicating that Huseman was sentenced to 14 years.

However, the current Justice Department article itself states that Judge Clark sentenced Huseman to 18 years, and the Eastern District of Missouri’s current news index likewise identifies the sentence as 18 years.

Some republished versions of the announcement still report 14 years.

STL.News is reporting the 18-year sentence based on the current text published by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

AI increasingly part of child-exploitation cases

The emergence of generative artificial intelligence has created another technological front in the longstanding effort to combat online child exploitation.

The technology does not replace traditional CSAM investigations. Instead, recent Missouri prosecutions indicate that AI-generated material can coexist with conventional images and videos involving actual victims, online communications, social-media accounts and other evidence.

Huseman’s case illustrates that overlap.

Investigators reported finding tens of thousands of files across four electronic devices, hundreds of AI-generated files and material depicting children whose identities were already known to law enforcement.

Huseman also instructed another person to delete almost 5,000 social-media communications, according to prosecutors.

His case has now ended with an 18-year federal prison sentence and an order requiring $23,000 in restitution to five victims.

The Manchester Police Department, the Regional Computer Crimes Education and Enforcement Group of Greater St. Louis, and the FBI investigated the case.

Read St. Louis Local News at STL.News

Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Editor’s note: STL.News uses the term child sexual abuse material or CSAM when describing such material, except where the formal title of a federal criminal charge uses different statutory terminology.