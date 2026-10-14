Carthage Traffic Stop Leads to Federal Gun Guilty Plea

SPRINGFIELD, MO – October 14, 2026 (STL.News) A routine traffic stop in Carthage, Missouri, ultimately led to a federal firearms prosecution that has resulted in a guilty plea by a 36-year-old man with previous felony convictions.

Skylar Wyrick, of Carthage, pleaded guilty Tuesday, October 13, 2026, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Wyrick entered his plea before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. in federal court. The conviction stems from an October 2025 traffic stop during which police discovered ammunition, drug paraphernalia, suspected illegal narcotics, and a handgun.

Federal prosecutors identified the case as part of Operation Spring Cleaning, a coordinated law enforcement initiative involving the U.S. Attorney’s Office and agencies throughout southwest Missouri.

The guilty plea resolves the sole charge contained in Wyrick’s federal indictment. The court has not yet determined his punishment, and it will schedule a sentencing hearing after a presentence investigation.

Traffic Stop Uncovers Firearm and Ammunition

The investigation began October 3, 2025, when Carthage police officers stopped Wyrick because his vehicle was not displaying a front license plate.

According to federal prosecutors, officers discovered drug paraphernalia, a firearm magazine, and ammunition on Wyrick during their initial contact with him.

Those discoveries led officers to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Inside, investigators located additional drug paraphernalia, substances they identified as illegal narcotics, and a KelTec P-32 handgun chambered in .32 Auto.

The discovery of the handgun became the central issue in the federal prosecution because Wyrick’s criminal history prohibited him from legally possessing firearms.

Although the traffic stop also involved suspected narcotics and drug-related equipment, the federal indictment addressed firearm possession. The Justice Department’s announcement did not identify any separate drug charge resulting from the encounter.

The distinction matters because the guilty plea establishes Wyrick’s admission to the federal firearm offense, not to additional criminal violations not included in the indictment.

Previous Felony Convictions Prohibited Gun Possession

Federal prosecutors reported that Wyrick previously had been convicted of second-degree robbery and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Both offenses carried sentences exceeding one year of imprisonment, according to the Justice Department.

Under federal law, certain individuals with prior felony convictions are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. The restriction is intended to prevent people with qualifying criminal convictions from obtaining or retaining weapons in violation of federal statutes.

In Wyrick’s case, prosecutors relied on his previous convictions and the firearm recovered during the traffic stop to establish the federal offense.

The government did not allege in its announcement that Wyrick fired the handgun, threatened anyone with it, or used it to commit a violent act during the October 2025 encounter.

The case instead concerns someone legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

That distinction separates the offense from federal cases involving armed robbery, firearm trafficking or the discharge of a weapon during another crime.

Federal Prison Sentence Could Reach 15 Years

Wyrick faces a maximum statutory sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole and a fine of up to $250,000.

Those figures represent the maximum penalties authorized by federal law, not a prediction of the punishment he will receive.

Before sentencing, the United States Probation Office will prepare a presentence investigation report for the court.

The report will help the judge evaluate the circumstances of the offense, Wyrick’s criminal history, and other factors relevant to sentencing.

Federal sentencing guidelines provide an advisory framework, but the court must also consider applicable statutory sentencing factors before determining the appropriate punishment.

A defendant’s actual sentence can be substantially lower than the statutory maximum, depending on the facts and circumstances the court considers.

As of the Justice Department’s October 13 announcement, it had not provided a sentencing date.

Wyrick’s guilty plea therefore represents an important development in the prosecution, but the federal case has not reached its final sentencing stage.

Operation Spring Cleaning Targets Federal Offenses

The Justice Department identified Wyrick as one of the defendants charged through Operation Spring Cleaning, an enforcement initiative coordinated by federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies across southwest Missouri.

The operation reflects partnerships among agencies to investigate suspected criminal activity and pursue cases under federal jurisdiction.

Although Wyrick’s encounter with police began as a local traffic stop, the discovery of the handgun and his prior felony convictions provided the basis for a federal prosecution.

Federal involvement can bring different investigative resources, prosecutorial procedures, and sentencing provisions than those available in state proceedings.

The Justice Department did not provide the total number of defendants charged through Operation Spring Cleaning in its announcement concerning Wyrick.

It also did not identify additional defendants or disclose whether the initiative had resulted in other convictions connected to his case.

Consequently, Wyrick’s guilty plea should be considered an individual federal prosecution within the broader enforcement initiative rather than evidence of any particular number of arrests or convictions.

Multiple Agencies Participated in Investigation

Several law enforcement organizations cooperated in the case.

Federal prosecutors say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Springfield Police Department, and the Carthage Police Department conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney is prosecuting the case.

The participation of both local police departments and federal investigators illustrates how firearms cases can develop beyond the jurisdiction where the original police encounter occurred.

Local officers may identify suspected violations during routine enforcement activities, while federal investigators and prosecutors evaluate whether the evidence supports charges under federal law.

In this case, officers first made the discovery in Carthage, but the resulting guilty plea was entered in federal court in Springfield.

Case Falls Under Project Safe Neighborhoods

Federal officials also identified the prosecution as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative intended to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

The program brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies while encouraging cooperation with community organizations.

Its approach includes identifying significant public safety concerns, establishing enforcement priorities, and supporting prevention efforts.

In May 2021, the Justice Department strengthened the program’s violent crime reduction strategy, emphasizing community trust, prevention partnerships, focused enforcement, and measurable results.

The initiative handles firearms prosecutions involving individuals prohibited from possessing weapons.

However, participation in Project Safe Neighborhoods does not establish that a defendant committed an additional violent offense beyond the crime charged.

For Wyrick, the federal offense was unlawful firearm possession based on his status as a previously convicted felon.

Sentencing Remains the Final Major Step

With Wyrick’s guilty plea entered, attention now turns to the federal sentencing process.

The court will review the presentence investigation and consider the applicable legal requirements before imposing punishment.

The Justice Department has not announced a sentencing date or identified a specific sentence that prosecutors intend to recommend.

The outcome will determine how much, if any, additional time Wyrick must serve in federal custody and whether a financial penalty will be imposed.

The case shows how a traffic violation can lead to a much more serious criminal prosecution when officers find evidence of a separate federal offense.

For now, the confirmed outcome is Wyrick’s guilty plea to one federal firearms count. His sentence remains pending.

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