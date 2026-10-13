St. Louis South Side Crime Stories Told by Ex-Detectives

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 13, 2026 (STL.News) The South Side of St. Louis has a colorful, sometimes violent history filled with notorious criminals, neighborhood personalities, drug-trafficking operations, burglaries, and police investigations that have become legendary among veteran law enforcement officers.

In the October 13, 2026, episode of The Brighter Side of Blue, titled “Southside Stories: The Criminals, Characters & Cops of St. Louis,” podcast host and retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department detective Tommy Sawyer brings together three former detectives who spent years investigating crime across South St. Louis.

Phil Menendez, Tony Lachenicht and Leo Rice join Sawyer and fellow host JJ for an extended conversation about the criminals they pursued, the neighborhoods they patrolled, the investigations they conducted and the veteran officers who shaped their careers.

The interview includes detailed recollections of a deadly confrontation involving a South St. Louis drug suspect, criminal families known to police for generations, drug transactions allegedly conducted inside a Target store, and an undercover operation that sent thousands of dollars in police money flying across a street.

Throughout the conversation, Sawyer draws on his own investigative experience, introducing individuals and cases while encouraging the three detectives to share details that might otherwise remain known only to former officers.

Michael Harper: A South Side Drug Figure

One of the episode’s most serious discussions concerns Michael Harper, a South St. Louis businessman whose alleged drug activities attracted attention from local and federal investigators.

Rice recalls Harper as an unusual neighborhood personality, recognizable for his distinctive appearance. He reportedly shaved only one side of his beard and wore a long ponytail styled to stand upright.

Harper also developed a reputation for generosity. Some neighborhood residents reportedly saw him as a local Robin Hood because he gave money and help to people around him.

But the detectives describe another side of his activities.

Menendez recalls narcotics investigations involving Harper and associates suspected of transporting large quantities of marijuana.

In one operation, investigators reportedly discovered approximately 1,500 pounds of marijuana concealed inside equipment designed to resemble a generator.

Another investigation began when an officer observed a man repeatedly carrying heavy suitcases into a residence.

According to Menendez, investigators subsequently entered the property with consent and encountered Harper and several other men allegedly processing marijuana at a kitchen table.

Rice describes federal authorities becoming involved in the broader investigation, which he says resulted in the seizure of vehicles, approximately $1.2 million in cash and liens against properties associated with Harper.

Those amounts are the detectives’ recollections and have not been independently confirmed through federal court or forfeiture records.

The investigation eventually became connected to a deadly incident that remains one of the most disturbing stories discussed during the episode.

The Deadly Michael Harper Standoff

On February 9, 2009, Harper, 44, and Bradley Clubb died during a police standoff and fire at a property on California Avenue in South St. Louis.

Historical reporting documented a prolonged police response, the involvement of tactical officers and negotiators, a fire inside the building, and the discovery of both men dead.

The incident initially generated conflicting accounts concerning whether a hostage situation had occurred.

During the podcast, Rice describes what he believes happened.

He alleges that Harper suspected Clubb of cooperating with investigators, restrained him, and set him on fire before fatally shooting himself.

Other participants recall that responding officers encountered smoke and flames while trying to enter the building.

One detective describes flames suddenly expanding when a door opened, letting more oxygen into the burning area.

Sawyer contributes his recollections of the police response and helps clarify the sequence of events as the detectives discuss their involvement.

Although historical reporting confirms the deaths and standoff, the complete sequence described by the detectives has not been independently established through original investigative and medical examiner records.

The incident illustrates the serious consequences that can accompany investigations involving substantial criminal enterprises, financial seizures, and suspected informants.

McRee Town: The Dark Side of South St. Louis

Another major portion of the conversation focuses on McRee Town, a South St. Louis neighborhood that experienced significant violence and narcotics activity during the 1990s.

Menendez recalls beginning his police career in the area, where officers regularly encountered firearms, robberies, stolen vehicles, and drug trafficking.

He describes an environment where officers frequently moved from one investigation directly to another.

The detectives discuss territorial divisions involving groups associated with the Bloods, Crips, and other neighborhood organizations.

According to Menendez, different blocks sometimes maintained competing affiliations, creating dangerous rivalries between groups operating only a short distance apart.

McRee Town was also known as the Dark Side.

One of the more unusual stories involves softball tournaments attended by individuals associated with different neighborhoods and groups.

Menendez recalls attending the games to observe participants, identify vehicles, and gather intelligence while speaking with people he recognized from his police work.

He describes one memorable encounter involving a neighborhood figure identified as Oscar Dillon.

During a particularly hot day, Dillon approached Menendez and handed him a Dark Side shirt.

Menendez says he kept the shirt and considers the gesture one of the more memorable acknowledgments of his police career.

The story illustrates how officers sometimes developed complicated relationships with people they repeatedly encountered during investigations.

McRee Town has since undergone substantial redevelopment, and much of the former neighborhood is now associated with Botanical Heights.

Criminal Families Known to South Side Detectives

Sawyer also shifts the discussion to several extended families whose members became known to police through repeated burglary, theft, and narcotics investigations.

Among those discussed are the Coats, Roberts and McCabe families.

Lachenicht recalls Jackie Coats as a particularly influential neighborhood personality who, according to the detective, commanded considerable respect and fear among others involved in criminal activity.

The detectives describe family relationships connecting individuals they encountered during different investigations.

Some allegedly supported themselves through repeated burglaries of homes and businesses, including stores along Cherokee Street.

One humorous account involves officers searching a residence for a suspect.

According to Lachenicht, investigators eventually discovered the individual hiding behind curtains, apparently unaware that his feet were visible beneath them.

The detectives also discuss the Day family, including a man they remember appearing on The Jerry Springer Show.

They recall the television appearance becoming a source of amusement among officers who already knew the individual from encounters in the Third District.

These accounts are the detectives’ recollections. Do not interpret their allegations about named individuals as independently verified findings of criminal guilt.

Drug Deals Allegedly Conducted Inside Target

One of the episode’s more surprising stories involves alleged cocaine transactions inside the Target store near Hampton and Chippewa.

Menendez recalls investigating Junior Lindsey and Michael Phillips, whom the detectives describe as significant figures in local cocaine distribution.

According to Menendez, transactions involving kilogram quantities of cocaine allegedly occurred inside the store’s men’s clothing department.

He says one participant believed the busy retail environment reduced the likelihood of being robbed.

Investigators reportedly followed the suspects and eventually intercepted a transaction involving multiple kilograms of narcotics.

The story highlights the unconventional locations that investigators say traffickers sometimes selected to conduct illegal business.

The episode does not provide the corresponding court case numbers or final dispositions of the specific transactions described.

Leo Rice’s Undercover UPS Deliveries

The conversation also includes accounts of undercover narcotics investigations involving suspicious packages.

Rice became known among fellow investigators for using disguises, including dressing as a UPS delivery driver.

According to the detectives, officers sometimes coordinated with shipping companies when packages believed to contain narcotics were identified.

Rice would approach residences carrying packages and attempt to make the delivery appear routine.

His colleagues recall that he sometimes offered to carry a heavy package inside, giving investigators a chance to gather more information about the property.

During one operation, an elderly woman became angry after police entered a residence.

The detectives remember her complaining that the supposed UPS driver was searching through her purse.

The unexpected reaction became one of the humorous memories shared during the interview.

Sawyer and the other participants also discuss how officers used different disguises and investigative techniques during controlled deliveries.

When $20,000 in Police Money Went Flying

Another memorable story involves an undercover narcotics purchase that produced an unexpected police pursuit.

Menendez recalls investigators obtaining approximately $20,000 in police funds for a controlled drug transaction.

The operation involved purchasing what was supposed to be a kilogram of narcotics.

However, after the exchange, an investigator discovered that the material was not the expected drug.

The suspects fled, and officers began pursuing their vehicle.

During the chase, someone threw a bag of police money from a vehicle, scattering bills across the roadway.

Some officers continued the pursuit while others stopped to recover the cash.

Menendez remembers investigators collecting money from the street while attempting to prevent bystanders from taking it.

The participants jokingly disagree about whether they recovered the entire amount.

The incident illustrates how quickly undercover investigations can become unpredictable, particularly when officers must simultaneously apprehend suspects and protect public funds.

Donald Zacharooi and a Fatal Fall

The detectives also discuss Donald Zacharooi, whom they remember as a burglar who later became involved in narcotics investigations.

Lachenicht recalls an earlier burglary at a police lieutenant’s residence.

According to the conversation, Zacharooi later became associated with drug trafficking, and investigators searched a property connected to a T-shirt business.

Officers reportedly discovered narcotics, cash, and concealed storage areas.

The detectives say Zacharooi eventually returned to burglary after serving time in prison.

According to Lachenicht, he later fled during a nighttime burglary investigation in a suburban area and fell into a quarry, where his body was discovered.

The date, location, and precise circumstances of that reported death have not been independently verified through official records.

The Detectives Who Taught the Next Generation

Although the episode focuses heavily on criminal investigations, it also recognizes experienced officers who influenced younger detectives.

Menendez specifically credits Mike Vinker and Lynn Lair with teaching him how to become a more effective investigator.

He recalls that his early police experience emphasized pursuing suspects, recovering firearms, and making arrests.

Moving into detective work required a different approach.

His mentors encouraged him to become more patient, develop interviewing skills, and concentrate on building stronger cases.

One humorous memory involves Menendez suddenly leaving a police vehicle to chase a suspect without informing the experienced detectives riding with him.

The older investigators eventually realized their driver had disappeared.

The story became a reminder of the adjustment from aggressive street policing to methodical criminal investigations.

Lachenicht also praises veteran detectives who helped younger officers understand the importance of interviews and careful case development.

Tommy Sawyer Brings the Stories Together

A defining feature of the episode is Tommy Sawyer’s role in connecting the detectives’ experiences.

Sawyer is not simply an interviewer reading prepared questions. He participated in many of the professional environments being discussed and contributes his own memories of investigations and fellow officers.

His familiarity with Menendez, Lachenicht, and Rice allows the conversation to move naturally between cases, personalities, and neighborhoods.

When a detective mentions a particular individual, Sawyer often provides additional background or asks another participant to explain a related incident.

For example, during the discussion of Michael Harper, the participants reconstruct different stages of the investigation and describe how their assignments intersected.

The conversation also includes frequent interruptions, corrections, and humorous exchanges as the detectives compare their memories.

That informal approach gives the episode much of its character.

It also demonstrates how stories can change or become more detailed when multiple investigators who worked during the same period share their recollections.

Police Stories, Heavy Equipment and the Mississippi River

Near the end of the interview, the detectives discuss unusual theft investigations involving heavy equipment and alleged trafficking of stolen property along the Mississippi River.

They recall individuals suspected of moving stolen machinery and other property through river transportation networks.

Another story involves intelligence suggesting that a barge carrying narcotics would arrive at a particular location.

Officers reportedly spent hours conducting surveillance in cold weather, waiting for a shipment that never appeared.

The detectives laugh about the unsuccessful operation and the time spent waiting for information that ultimately produced no arrest.

Those stories provide a lighter conclusion to an interview that also includes accounts of violence, dangerous investigations, and deaths.

The Brighter Side of Blue Preserves St. Louis Police History

Before the featured interview, the episode includes a separate discussion involving a former officer named Colin, who describes his recovery from a 2022 line-of-duty shooting and the subsequent amputation of his left leg.

Colin discusses plans to establish a retreat for injured first responders and their families, along with a proposed peer-support telephone service for officers struggling after traumatic incidents.

The conversation highlights the importance of mental health resources and support from people who have been through similar experiences.

That discussion reflects The Brighter Side of Blue’s broader purpose: combining criminal investigation stories with recognition of police officers, their experiences, and the challenges they face.

The South Side episode is particularly notable for the number of historical investigations and neighborhood personalities discussed in a single conversation.

Some stories are humorous. Others involve serious violence and allegations of criminal conduct.

Together, they offer a firsthand look at an earlier era of St. Louis policing.

For longtime South St. Louis residents, the episode may bring back memories of familiar neighborhoods, businesses and personalities. For younger viewers, it offers a look at how former detectives remember the city’s criminal history.

Through Tommy Sawyer’s conversations with Phil Menendez, Tony Lachenicht, and Leo Rice, The Brighter Side of Blue continues to document experiences that might otherwise remain known only to the officers and residents who lived through them.

We support The Brighter Side of Blue.

Find out more about this podcast at:

Read St. Louis Local News at STL.News

Featured articles: