Two Women Charged in Attack on Off-Duty Officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – October 12, 2026 (STL.News) Two 20-year-old women from Florissant face felony charges following a violent confrontation with an off-duty police officer working security at a QuikTrip convenience store in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning.

The incident, which reportedly included repeated punches, a stomp to the officer’s head, and an alleged attempt to remove his firearm, has attracted widespread attention after video footage circulated on social media.

Authorities identified the defendants as Shaniya Lewis and Nayonna Griffin, both 20, of Florissant. Each faces charges of second-degree assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

According to reports citing St. Louis County charging documents, both women were being held on $100,000 cash-only bonds following the October 11 incident.

The officer, a member of the Hillsdale Police Department who was working an off-duty security assignment, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police subsequently reported that his injuries were minor and that he was recovering at home.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s North County Precinct is handling the investigation.

Confrontation Begins at North County QuikTrip

The alleged assault occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the QuikTrip located at 12110 Lusher Road in north St. Louis County.

According to charging documents described by local television stations, the confrontation began when Griffin allegedly started throwing items at the officer.

When the officer approached Griffin, Lewis allegedly intervened, physically struggling with him before throwing him to the ground.

Investigators allege the encounter then escalated into a coordinated physical attack.

While the officer was on the ground, Lewis allegedly punched him repeatedly. Griffin is accused of stomping on the officer’s head during the struggle.

The reported sequence of events raises serious concerns because the officer was allegedly attacked while already on the ground, where his ability to defend himself or escape would have been significantly limited.

Authorities have not publicly established what prompted the initial confrontation beyond the conduct described in charging documents.

It also remains unclear whether any earlier disagreement occurred inside or outside the convenience store.

Suspect Allegedly Reached for Officer’s Firearm

One of the most serious allegations involves an apparent attempt to gain control of the officer’s weapon.

According to court documents cited by First Alert 4 and KSDK, Lewis allegedly reached for the officer’s firearm during the physical struggle.

The weapon remained secured in its holster, and Lewis reportedly could not remove it.

There have been no reports that the firearm discharged during the confrontation.

The allegation is particularly significant because an officer losing control of a firearm during a physical altercation can create an immediate danger to the officer, the people involved, and nearby customers.

The incident occurred at a convenience store during overnight hours, when employees and customers may have been present.

Authorities have not disclosed how many people were inside or outside the store when the alleged assault occurred.

Investigators also have not publicly described whether the officer attempted to use any defensive equipment during the encounter.

The reported attempt to seize the firearm remains an allegation that prosecutors would need to establish through admissible evidence if the case proceeds to trial.

Police Arrive as Struggle Continues

According to the charging documents summarized by First Alert 4, the confrontation did not immediately end when additional officers arrived.

Griffin allegedly continued resisting as responding officers attempted to separate her from the injured officer and place her under arrest.

Investigators reported that Griffin grabbed the officer’s hair, kicked, moved her body to resist detention, and attempted to flee.

She also allegedly kept her hands away from officers attempting to place her in handcuffs.

Those allegations form part of the circumstances surrounding the resisting or interfering with arrest charge.

Available reports do not establish the exact number of responding officers or how long the confrontation lasted.

Police have not released a complete minute-by-minute account of the incident.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s North County Precinct is responsible for investigating the alleged assault, rather than leaving the investigation solely to the department employing the injured officer.

Injured Hillsdale Officer Recovering at Home

Despite the reported severity of the attack, the officer escaped without injuries described by his department as life-threatening.

First Alert 4 reported that a Hillsdale Police Department officer confirmed the injured officer had been working for a security company at the QuikTrip when the confrontation occurred.

He received medical treatment following the incident and was subsequently released to recover at home.

The department indicated that the officer was expected to return to work in the coming days.

Officials expressed appreciation for St. Louis County police’s quick response and relief that the officer was not more seriously injured.

The reviewed reports have not publicly identified the injured officer.

Authorities have not released detailed medical findings or identified the specific injuries sustained during the confrontation.

Although the department described the injuries as minor, the allegations involving blows to the head and an attempted firearm seizure remain serious.

The officer’s reported recovery is a positive development in a case that could have had a far more dangerous outcome.

Video of Alleged Assault Circulates Online

Video footage of the incident has become an important part of the public attention surrounding the case.

First Alert 4 reported that St. Louis County police acknowledged a video circulating on social media showing the confrontation.

The television station reported that the footage had accumulated more than 1.5 million views on Facebook by the time of its October 11 coverage.

A Hillsdale Police Department representative also indicated that investigators were aware of additional video footage.

Multiple recordings could prove important as investigators try to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine what everyone involved did.

Video evidence may help establish the timing of the alleged assault, the officer’s actions before the confrontation, the conduct of the defendants, and the response by arriving officers.

However, short social media clips do not necessarily provide the complete circumstances surrounding an incident.

Investigators must consider the full available recordings, witness statements, physical evidence, and other relevant information before reaching conclusions about the entire encounter.

It has not been established whether all video footage has been publicly released.

Both Women Face Felony Charges

Lewis and Griffin each face two reported charges stemming from the incident:

Second-degree assault, described in reporting as involving a special victim.

Resisting or interfering with a felony arrest.

Both defendants were reported held on $100,000 cash-only bonds, with no 10% bond option.

A cash-only bond generally requires payment of the full amount rather than a smaller percentage through the ordinary bond process.

Bond conditions address matters such as a defendant’s appearance in court and public safety. They are not a determination of guilt.

The allegations against the women will go through the criminal justice process, including an opportunity to challenge the prosecution’s evidence.

As of publication, the exact case numbers, scheduled court appearances, and any subsequent bond modifications were not independently confirmed.

Neither defendant has been convicted in connection with the reported incident.

All criminal charges are allegations, and both women are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Attack Raises Questions About Off-Duty Security Work

The incident also highlights the risks police officers can encounter while working secondary employment assignments.

Police officers sometimes accept authorized off-duty work providing security at retail stores, entertainment venues, businesses, and other private locations.

These assignments can place officers in situations involving confrontations, disruptive behavior, suspected criminal activity, and potential threats to employees or customers.

An off-duty officer working security may be required to make immediate decisions about intervening in a dispute, requesting assistance, or protecting people at the location.

Those decisions can become particularly complicated when a confrontation rapidly escalates into physical violence.

The QuikTrip incident illustrates how quickly an encounter can reportedly shift from an initial disturbance into an alleged assault involving multiple people.

It also underscores the importance of coordination between officers on private security assignments and local law enforcement agencies that respond to emergencies.

The Hillsdale officer worked for one department, while St. Louis County police responded and took responsibility for investigating the incident.

Authorities have not publicly identified the security company employing the officer during his secondary assignment.

No confirmed announcement has been made about changes to QuikTrip’s security procedures following the confrontation.

North County Residents React to Video

The incident generated concern among residents who saw footage of the alleged attack.

First Alert 4 interviewed people at the QuikTrip following the incident, including longtime north St. Louis County resident Lamont Gardner.

Gardner expressed disapproval of the violence and questioned why anyone would attack a person performing a security assignment.

Other people the station interviewed also expressed shock at the confrontation.

Their reactions reflect concern about the level of violence depicted in the circulating footage.

For customers and employees, a gas station or convenience store is generally an ordinary place to purchase fuel, food and other necessities.

A violent confrontation at such a location can raise safety concerns, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.

However, one incident does not establish a broader increase in violent crime at the location or throughout north St. Louis County.

Such conclusions would require reliable crime statistics covering comparable periods and locations.

Investigation Continues as Case Moves Forward

The St. Louis County Police Department’s North County Precinct continues to handle the investigation into the alleged assault.

Investigators may examine surveillance footage, witness accounts, officer statements, and other evidence relevant to the confrontation.

If the case proceeds to trial, the prosecution will ultimately be responsible for proving the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Several important details remain publicly unresolved, including whether prosecutors will file additional charges, when the defendants will next appear in court, and whether they will introduce the reported video footage in future proceedings.

Available reporting does not show that either defendant has entered a plea or that a trial date has been scheduled.

The incident has nevertheless attracted substantial attention because of the alleged attack on an officer already on the ground and the reported attempt to remove his firearm.

For the Hillsdale Police Department, the immediate positive development is that the injured officer survived the confrontation and is recovering at home.

For prosecutors and investigators, the next phase will involve establishing the facts through evidence and the court process.

The case remains an active criminal matter, and additional information may emerge through official court filings and statements from law enforcement.

STL.News will continue following developments in the investigation and criminal proceedings.

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