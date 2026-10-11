Modern Skies Act Could Fund Lambert Airport Upgrades

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 11, 2026 (STL.News) A proposed $30 billion federal aviation modernization package could provide a significant financial opportunity for St. Louis Lambert International Airport as the region moves forward with plans to replace its aging passenger terminals with a modern, consolidated facility.

The legislation, known as the Modern Skies Act, was introduced September 28 by U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri. It proposes new federal investments in airport terminal reconstruction, air traffic control modernization, control towers, and other aviation infrastructure.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joined Schmitt at Lambert on October 8 to promote the proposal and discuss the airport’s potential eligibility for federal assistance.

The proposal comes as Lambert advances a multibillion-dollar redevelopment program designed to modernize passenger facilities, improve airport operations and strengthen St. Louis’ position as a regional aviation center.

However, Congress has not yet passed the legislation, and Lambert has not been awarded funding under the proposed program.

$10 Billion Program Could Benefit St. Louis

One of the Modern Skies Act’s most significant provisions would establish a $10 billion Aging Terminal Pilot Program.

The program would provide federal assistance for the modernization or reconstruction of major passenger terminals at up to three medium-hub airports nationwide.

Unlike traditional federal airport funding programs that spread resources across numerous facilities, the proposed pilot program would focus substantial financial assistance on a limited number of qualifying airports.

Schmitt’s office says the program is designed to improve aging terminals, expand passenger capacity, preserve distinctive airport architecture, encourage airline competition, and strengthen connections to smaller communities.

Lambert could become a candidate because of its aging terminal infrastructure and existing redevelopment plans.

During his October 8 visit, Duffy discussed the airport’s infrastructure needs and the potential for federal assistance.

However, any awards would be competitive, and St. Louis is not guaranteed funding.

Schmitt has identified Lambert as a potential beneficiary of the legislation, although other eligible airports would also compete for assistance.

Lambert Planning Major Terminal Reconstruction

Lambert’s Consolidated Terminal Program represents one of the largest infrastructure initiatives being developed in the St. Louis region.

The airport’s plan calls for replacing the existing Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 passenger operations with a consolidated terminal centered near the current Terminal 1 location.

The proposed development includes space for up to 62 aircraft gates, redesigned passenger processing areas, modern baggage-handling facilities, consolidated security screening and improved ground transportation access.

Additional improvements would include a new parking garage, redesigned terminal roadways and aircraft operating areas intended to accommodate future aviation demand.

The redevelopment would also preserve the recognizable terminal domes associated with Lambert’s architectural history.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued its environmental finding and record of decision for the proposed consolidated terminal development in October 2024, allowing the airport to advance the program subject to other necessary approvals and financing arrangements.

The redevelopment has been discussed as a project costing several billion dollars. Local reporting estimates the cost at approximately $3 billion to $4 billion, depending on scope and financial assumptions.

The airport has previously explained that it funds its capital improvements through aviation-generated revenue rather than ordinary municipal operating funds.

Potential financing sources include airport revenue bonds, airline landing fees, parking revenue, concessions, rents, and eligible federal assistance.

A major federal grant could reduce the financing needed from other sources, though the effect would depend on the award size, grant restrictions, and the project’s final financial structure.

Airport Modernization Could Improve Passenger Experience

For travelers using Lambert, the most visible benefits of the proposed redevelopment would involve the airport’s passenger terminals.

A consolidated facility could simplify navigation by bringing airline operations into a more unified passenger environment.

The project is intended to improve security screening, baggage handling, passenger circulation, and access to airport services.

Additional gate capacity and redesigned aircraft operating areas could also provide greater flexibility as airline schedules and passenger demand change.

The airport’s plans include expanded concessions and modernized passenger amenities, potentially improving the experience for business travelers, families and visitors arriving in St. Louis.

Improved roadway access and parking facilities could also address challenges associated with navigating multiple terminal areas.

These benefits remain projected outcomes of the redevelopment, not completed improvements. Their timing will depend on final design, financing, construction schedules, and the airport’s agreements with airline partners.

Modern Skies Act Would Fund Nationwide Improvements

The proposed legislation extends beyond airport terminal construction.

According to Schmitt’s office, the Modern Skies Act would allocate funding across several major aviation priorities.

Proposed Funding Intended Purpose $10 billion Aging Terminal Pilot Program for up to three medium-hub airports $10.1 billion Air traffic control modernization $5 billion Airport terminal modernization grants $3 billion Discretionary Airport Improvement Program projects $2 billion Air traffic control towers and facilities

The proposed allocations total approximately $30.1 billion.

The air traffic control funding would support updated telecommunications systems, common controller technology, improved airspace management and modernization of aging federal facilities.

The legislation would build on an earlier $12.5 billion federal investment in air traffic control modernization.

Federal transportation officials say the additional investment is intended to improve aviation reliability, reduce operational disruptions, and provide the infrastructure needed to accommodate future growth.

The proposed funding would also support improvements at airports of different sizes, rather than limiting federal assistance to the nation’s largest aviation hubs.

Improved Air Traffic Control Could Reduce Delays

Another major component of the Modern Skies Act focuses on modernizing the nation’s air traffic control system.

Federal aviation officials have identified aging communications equipment, outdated facilities, and increasingly complex air traffic demands as challenges facing the industry.

The proposed legislation would support newer digital systems designed to help controllers manage aircraft movements, identify potential congestion and respond more efficiently to weather-related disruptions.

Duffy has promoted artificial intelligence and predictive technology to improve aviation operations.

During his visit to Missouri, he discussed how improved forecasting and traffic management could shorten ground stops and help controllers identify alternative routes around severe weather.

Such improvements could benefit passengers traveling through Lambert even if the airport does not receive a major terminal construction grant.

Because air traffic control operates as a national system, improvements in one region can affect flight reliability at airports throughout the country.

However, the legislation does not guarantee specific reductions in delays or cancellations. Actual results will depend on the technologies implemented and how well they perform.

Federal Assistance Could Affect Airport Financing

One of the most important questions surrounding Lambert’s redevelopment is how the airport and its airline partners will finance the project.

In August 2024, Lambert announced that a required majority of its signatory airlines had approved a lease amendment authorizing $650 million for terminal design and enabling projects.

Those expenditures were intended to prepare the airport for major construction, including temporary airline facilities, service relocations, and other necessary improvements.

The larger redevelopment still requires substantial financial commitments.

Airline participation matters because airport fees and other aviation-generated revenues are central to the project’s financing structure.

Federal funding through the Modern Skies Act could potentially reduce some of those financial pressures.

It could also allow airport officials to reconsider the financing mix for eligible portions of the redevelopment.

Nevertheless, the availability of federal grants would not automatically eliminate airport borrowing, airline financial obligations or other project costs.

The airport would need to satisfy federal eligibility requirements and secure an award before incorporating any new assistance into its financing plans.

Potential Economic Benefits for St. Louis

The redevelopment of Lambert could have implications beyond the airport itself.

Major airport construction projects typically require engineering, architectural, construction management and specialized trade services.

Depending on procurement requirements and contractor selection, the project could generate opportunities for regional businesses and workers.

A modernized terminal could also strengthen the airport’s ability to accommodate future passenger growth and changing airline operations.

Reliable air transportation matters for corporate travel, conventions, tourism, and businesses that depend on connections to national and international markets.

For the St. Louis region, improvements to Lambert could complement other transportation and economic development initiatives.

However, a new terminal would not, on its own, guarantee additional airline routes, lower ticket prices, or increased passenger traffic.

Those outcomes would still depend on airline decisions, market demand, and broader economic conditions.

Congressional Approval Remains the Next Major Hurdle

The Modern Skies Act is designated Senate Bill 5572 in the 119th Congress.

The legislation was introduced September 28 and referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

As of October 11, the legislative record reviewed for this article lists the bill as introduced.

Before the proposed funding could become available, Congress would need to approve the legislation, and the president would need to sign it into law.

Federal agencies would then need to establish the applicable funding and application procedures.

For Lambert, receiving financial assistance would require another step: competing successfully against other eligible airports.

Schmitt has indicated that he intends to pursue passage of the legislation and has identified Lambert as a potential beneficiary.

The Department of Transportation and aviation industry organizations have also publicly supported the proposal.

That support does not establish when Congress might act or whether the legislation will ultimately become law.

What’s Next for Lambert Airport?

Lambert’s modernization plans will continue to require coordination among airport officials, airlines, federal regulators, and financing partners.

The proposed federal legislation introduces a potentially significant additional funding source as the airport prepares for expensive construction work.

For St. Louis residents and travelers, the immediate development is not an approved federal investment, but the possibility that Congress could create a program to support a substantial portion of Lambert’s terminal reconstruction.

The distinction matters because the airport’s existing redevelopment program and the proposed federal funding are separate initiatives.

Lambert has already completed important planning and preliminary approval steps. By contrast, the Modern Skies Act remains a legislative proposal.

If Congress approves the measure and Lambert secures a competitive award, the federal investment could become an important part of financing the airport’s next generation of passenger facilities.

Until then, the airport’s redevelopment will still depend on its established funding sources, airline agreements, and required approvals.

For the St. Louis region, the congressional debate will determine whether a new source of federal assistance becomes available for one of its largest planned transportation infrastructure projects.

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