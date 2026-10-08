Icelandair to Launch Nonstop St. Louis Flights in 2027

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 8, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Lambert International Airport is expanding its international flight network, announcing that Icelandair will launch seasonal nonstop service between St. Louis and Iceland beginning May 14, 2027, giving travelers another transatlantic connection and access to more than 35 destinations across Europe.

The new route, announced Wednesday, October 7, 2026, will connect St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) with Keflavík International Airport (KEF), Iceland’s principal international aviation gateway near Reykjavík.

Icelandair will operate the service through October 24, 2027, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Flights will initially operate three times weekly, increasing to four weekly departures during the peak summer travel season.

The announcement also includes an expansion of Icelandair’s partnership with Southwest Airlines, Lambert’s largest carrier, creating additional opportunities for passengers traveling between North America, Iceland and Europe.

The new service represents another significant development in the St. Louis region’s efforts to expand international air travel, strengthen business connections and attract additional overseas visitors.

Icelandair Announces St. Louis Flight Schedule

According to published airline schedule information, Icelandair will begin operating the St. Louis route on May 14, 2027.

Flights will initially operate three times weekly before increasing to four weekly departures from May 31 through September 12, 2027.

During the four-flight portion of the season, the route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The published flight schedule includes:

St. Louis to Iceland: Departure from Lambert at 8:45 p.m., arriving at Keflavík at 8:20 a.m. the following morning.

Departure from Lambert at 8:45 p.m., arriving at Keflavík at 8:20 a.m. the following morning. Iceland to St. Louis: Departure from Keflavík at 5:15 p.m., arriving at Lambert at 7:30 p.m.

All times are local to the respective airports, and schedules remain subject to change before service begins.

The airline will use Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft configured with approximately 160 seats, including 16 business-class seats and 144 economy seats.

The nonstop route will give travelers throughout eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois direct access to Iceland without a connection through another U.S. airport.

Passengers continuing beyond Iceland will have access to Icelandair’s network of European destinations, including cities throughout the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and continental Europe.

The new flights will also give European travelers another option for visits to St. Louis and other destinations in the American Midwest.

Southwest Airlines Partnership Expands Connections

A key part of the announcement is Icelandair’s expanding partnership with Southwest Airlines.

Southwest operates a substantial domestic network from Lambert and is the airport’s largest airline.

The partnership is intended to give travelers more connecting options between Southwest’s North American network and Icelandair’s transatlantic services.

Passengers originating in other American cities may be able to travel through St. Louis before continuing to Iceland or European destinations served by Icelandair.

Likewise, travelers arriving from Iceland and Europe may be able to connect through Lambert to other cities throughout the United States.

The arrangement could increase St. Louis’ importance as an international connecting airport, rather than serving exclusively as a departure and arrival point for travelers from the metropolitan area.

Tomas Ingason, Icelandair’s chief commercial officer, welcomed adding St. Louis to the airline’s network.

“We’re very pleased to add St. Louis to our network next summer,” Ingason said in the official announcement.

He described St. Louis as an attractive addition, particularly because of Icelandair’s growing relationship with Southwest Airlines.

The partnership is expected to expand travel options for customers moving between North America, Iceland and Europe.

For Lambert, the relationship could create opportunities to attract connecting passengers who otherwise might travel through larger international airports.

Specific connecting itineraries, baggage arrangements and ticketing options will depend on the services offered by the participating airlines.

St. Louis Officials Welcome International Expansion

The Icelandair announcement received support from city, county, airport and regional economic-development leaders.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer welcomed the airline’s decision, emphasizing the importance of international transportation connections to the city’s economy and tourism industry.

Spencer said the new service demonstrates that St. Louis continues to develop as an international destination.

She also highlighted the opportunity to welcome more European visitors while providing residents with additional overseas travel options.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page emphasized that the route will benefit travelers in both directions.

“This flight goes both ways,” Page said in the official announcement.

The county executive noted that local residents will gain a direct connection to Iceland while international travelers will have another way to discover the St. Louis region.

Kevin F. O’Malley, chairman of the St. Louis County Port Authority and a former U.S. ambassador to Ireland, also welcomed the announcement.

O’Malley emphasized that the Port Authority has been working to strengthen connections between St. Louis and international partners.

Brad Dean, president and CEO of Explore St. Louis, described the new route as another step in the region’s development as an international gateway.

Dean emphasized that visitors arriving from Iceland and other European destinations will have greater access to the metropolitan area, potentially benefiting businesses throughout the region’s visitor economy.

Jerry Beckmann, acting director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, credited the airport’s air service development personnel and regional partners for helping attract Icelandair.

Icelandair, Lambert Airport, the St. Louis County Port Authority, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, World Trade Center St. Louis, and Explore St. Louis issued the announcement jointly.

These organizations’ participation reflects a coordinated regional effort to expand international air service and improve the area’s global transportation connections.

Icelandair Restores Nonstop Iceland Service to St. Louis

Although Icelandair will be a new airline on the route, nonstop flights between St. Louis and Iceland have operated previously.

In 2018, Icelandic low-cost airline WOW Air introduced nonstop service between Lambert and Iceland.

The service was short-lived, and WOW Air eventually discontinued the route as the airline struggled financially.

WOW Air ceased all operations in March 2019, ending its international flight network.

Icelandair’s planned 2027 service will restore a nonstop connection between St. Louis and Iceland under a different airline.

Unlike the former WOW Air operation, Icelandair maintains an established international connecting network centered on Keflavík.

The airline traces its origins to 1937 and has developed a substantial presence in transatlantic aviation.

According to Icelandair’s official company information, the airline transported approximately 4.7 million passengers to 55 destinations in Europe and North America in 2024.

Its operations include international passenger flights, domestic aviation within Iceland, air cargo, logistics, and other aviation-related services.

The airline uses Iceland’s geographic position between North America and Europe to connect passengers traveling between the continents.

The new St. Louis route will become part of that network.

However, the airline has announced seasonal service rather than year-round operations, and any future expansion will depend on passenger demand and subsequent business decisions.

New Route Could Benefit St. Louis Tourism

Adding Icelandair creates another opportunity for St. Louis to attract international visitors.

Travelers from Iceland and other European countries will have another way to reach the metropolitan area, potentially supporting tourism, conventions and business travel.

St. Louis offers a wide range of attractions that may appeal to international visitors.

Major destinations include the Gateway Arch, Forest Park, the Saint Louis Zoo, the Missouri Botanical Garden, and the City Museum.

The region also offers professional sports, historic neighborhoods, cultural institutions, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Visitors may explore destinations throughout St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the Metro East region of Illinois.

Additional international travelers could benefit hotels, restaurants, transportation providers and other businesses connected to the visitor economy.

The new route may also improve access for international conventions, corporate meetings and special events.

Explore St. Louis and other regional organizations have emphasized the importance of improving international air service as part of efforts to attract visitors and support economic activity.

However, the actual economic impact of Icelandair’s new service will depend on passenger traffic, visitor spending and the airline’s future operating decisions.

The official announcement did not provide a specific dollar estimate for the route’s expected economic contribution.

International Connections Support Regional Business

Beyond tourism, international air service can support regional business development.

St. Louis has established industries involving aerospace, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, biotechnology, healthcare, and financial services.

Many businesses maintain relationships with international customers, suppliers, investors, and corporate partners.

Convenient international transportation can make those relationships easier to maintain.

The Icelandair route will provide another option for reaching European destinations without first connecting through another American airport.

It may also improve accessibility for European executives, researchers, and business travelers visiting companies and organizations throughout the metropolitan region.

World Trade Center St. Louis and other economic-development organizations have supported efforts to strengthen international business relationships.

The new service could complement those initiatives by expanding transportation options.

For companies considering investment or expansion, access to international flights can be one factor in evaluating a metropolitan area’s business environment.

However, additional air service does not automatically guarantee increased investment, job creation or economic growth.

Those outcomes will depend on how travelers and businesses use the new route over time.

Lambert Continues Expanding European Service

Icelandair’s announcement follows other developments involving transatlantic flights at Lambert.

British Airways launched nonstop service between St. Louis and London Heathrow Airport on April 19, 2026, providing another direct connection to Europe.

The airline has announced plans to expand its seasonal schedule during 2027, including daily flights during designated portions of the summer travel season.

Lufthansa also operates nonstop service between St. Louis and Frankfurt, Germany, offering access to another major European aviation hub.

Adding Icelandair will provide another European connection through Keflavík.

Each airline offers different connecting networks and travel options.

London Heathrow provides access to British Airways’ international destinations, while Frankfurt serves as a major Lufthansa hub.

Icelandair’s Keflavík operation gives travelers another option to reach Iceland and connect to European cities.

The expansion gives St. Louis passengers more options when comparing flight schedules, destinations, and ticket prices.

It also reflects continued interest among international airlines in serving the St. Louis metropolitan market.

According to Lambert’s official information, the airport serves approximately 15.6 million passengers annually.

Lambert is operated as an enterprise fund department of the City of St. Louis, with airport operations supported by user charges rather than the city’s general fund.

Expanding international service remains a key part of the airport’s efforts to improve transportation access and strengthen regional economic opportunities.

Iceland Offers New Vacation Opportunities

For St. Louis residents interested in visiting Iceland, the new nonstop flights will provide another international vacation option beginning in May 2027.

Iceland is known for its volcanic landscapes, glaciers, waterfalls, geothermal attractions, and distinctive natural environment.

Reykjavík, the country’s capital, serves as a major starting point for international visitors.

Popular attractions include the Blue Lagoon, the Golden Circle sightseeing route, Gullfoss waterfall, and Iceland’s southern coastline.

The country also attracts visitors interested in hiking, photography, outdoor recreation and natural scenery.

Icelandair offers stopover opportunities on eligible transatlantic itineraries, allowing travelers to visit Iceland before continuing to another European destination.

The new St. Louis service may therefore appeal to passengers planning trips that include multiple countries.

Tickets for the route are already available through Icelandair’s official booking website.

As of October 8, 2026, the airline was advertising selected round-trip economy fares from St. Louis to Iceland beginning at approximately $495.

Those fares apply to specific travel dates and are subject to availability and change.

Passengers should review baggage allowances, seat-selection charges, connection arrangements and other booking conditions before purchasing tickets.

Icelandair Adds Another International Gateway for St. Louis

The addition of Icelandair represents another development in St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s efforts to expand its international route network.

For local residents, the immediate benefit will be nonstop access to Iceland and additional opportunities to reach destinations throughout Europe.

For regional businesses, the route could provide more convenient travel options for employees, customers, and international partners.

For tourism organizations, it creates another opportunity to attract overseas visitors and introduce them to the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The expanded partnership with Southwest Airlines could also attract connecting passengers from other American cities, strengthening Lambert’s potential role as an international gateway.

The route’s long-term success will depend on passenger demand, operating economics, and Icelandair’s future decisions.

For now, the airline has committed to seasonal service beginning May 14, 2027, and continuing through October 24.

With reservations already available, travelers throughout the St. Louis region can begin planning trips to Iceland and beyond.

Icelandair’s arrival will provide another direct transatlantic connection while supporting the region’s continuing efforts to strengthen its presence in international aviation, tourism, and business.

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