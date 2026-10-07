St. Louis County Plan Would Cut 28 Park Rangers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – October 7, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis County could eliminate 28 park ranger positions under County Executive Sam Page’s proposed 2027 budget, reducing the county’s ranger operation from 34 budgeted positions to six as officials confront continuing financial pressures.

The proposed reduction would eliminate approximately 82% of the park ranger positions included in the current staffing structure.

St. Louis County operates 72 parks, making the proposed ranger reduction one of the most significant changes facing the Department of Parks and Recreation under Page’s spending plan.

The ranger cuts are part of a proposal to eliminate 38 positions across Parks and Recreation, which county officials estimate would save approximately $2 million.

The cuts have not taken effect.

Page has submitted his recommended fiscal year 2027 budget, but the St. Louis County Council is reviewing the proposal and can modify the spending plan before adopting a final budget.

Six ranger positions would remain

Under the proposal, St. Louis County would retain six park ranger positions to serve its 72-park system.

Park rangers perform a combination of public-safety, enforcement, visitor-service, and park-specific functions.

County records and testimony before the County Council show that rangers receive specialized training and perform enforcement and public-safety duties throughout the park system.

Their responsibilities include patrolling county park property, responding to disturbances and emergencies, enforcing applicable rules and regulations and working with St. Louis County police and other law-enforcement agencies when necessary.

Rangers also perform duties that differ from conventional police work, including regular interaction with park visitors and responsibilities tied to county park operations.

Reducing the ranger operation from 34 budgeted positions to six would therefore represent a major change in how St. Louis County staffs and provides public-safety services within its parks.

Police would take over ranger duties

Page said police officers would fill park ranger duties if the proposed staffing reductions are approved.

The county executive said some St. Louis County police officers currently serving in nontraditional roles would be moved back to street patrol as part of the administration’s plan.

Municipal police departments could also respond to incidents at county parks located within their jurisdictions.

Page has emphasized that the county does not currently have a ranger stationed at every park. Rangers work different shifts and cover multiple locations throughout the county system.

Even so, reducing the operation to six positions would significantly decrease the number of county employees specifically assigned to the park ranger function.

Police would remain available to respond to emergencies and criminal activity, but traditional police response does not necessarily duplicate every function park rangers perform.

County-designated rangers are first responders

The proposed cuts come approximately a year after St. Louis County formally recognized its park rangers as first responders.

County legislation enacted in 2025 added Section 616.270 to county law.

The ordinance recognizes employees classified as Park Ranger, Park Ranger Lead, Park Ranger Supervisor, and Dispatcher as first responders.

The provision became effective Oct. 31, 2025.

The timing provides important context for the current budget debate.

St. Louis County formally recognized the public-safety role of its park ranger workforce in late 2025. Less than a year later, Page’s administration recommends eliminating most budgeted ranger positions.

The first-responder designation does not prevent the county from reducing ranger staffing, but it underscores that the positions involve public-safety responsibilities rather than solely recreational or visitor services.

Ranger spending would fall sharply

The proposed budget would also substantially reduce spending on the ranger operation.

Page’s recommended 2027 budget provides approximately $685,000 for park ranger services, compared with approximately $2.15 million in the adopted 2026 budget, according to reporting on the spending proposal.

That represents a reduction of approximately $1.46 million.

The ranger reductions are part of a much larger attempt to reduce county government spending.

Page proposed an operating budget of approximately $930 million for 2027, roughly $70 million below the previous year’s spending plan.

The administration’s proposal calls for eliminating 139 county positions.

Approximately 40 of those positions are currently occupied, while the remainder are vacant.

That distinction is important in the ranger discussion.

Eliminating 28 budgeted ranger positions does not establish that 28 currently employed rangers have been laid off. The proposed budget has not been adopted, and the ultimate employment consequences will depend on the final budget and its implementation.

Parks face additional reductions

The ranger operation is not the only part of St. Louis County Parks and Recreation facing cuts.

The proposed budget includes additional cuts to parks and recreational services as the administration tries to bring spending closer to available revenue.

County-operated swimming pools are among the services affected by the broader financial problems.

Page has pointed to several pressures on the Parks Department, including storm-related expenses, limited recurring revenue, and costs connected to a previous drowning settlement.

The administration has argued that St. Louis County has repeatedly relied on temporary or one-time sources of money to support expenses that ultimately require recurring revenue.

Those problems are part of a broader financial challenge affecting county government.

Rams settlement money part of budget plan

Page’s proposed spending plan totals about $1.24 billion when it includes funds outside the operating budget.

The administration proposes using approximately $56.6 million from St. Louis County’s share of the Rams relocation settlement to address county financial needs.

Page also proposes using approximately $9 million from the County Council’s Legacy Projects Fund.

The proposed use of Rams settlement proceeds is significant because the settlement represents a finite pool of money rather than recurring annual revenue.

St. Louis County received a substantial portion of the settlement reached after the Rams relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

How the county should use those proceeds has been a recurring issue between the county executive and County Council members.

Using settlement money can provide short-term budget relief, but those dollars cannot provide a permanent solution to recurring annual expenses once the settlement money is exhausted.

That financial reality is part of the larger debate over ranger reductions and other proposed cuts.

Proposed budget avoids police layoffs

The proposed 2027 budget follows earlier warnings that St. Louis County’s financial problems could potentially result in reductions affecting the Police Department.

Page’s final recommended budget does not call for police layoffs.

Instead, the administration proposes reductions elsewhere in county government, including Parks and Recreation.

The plan to shift some police officers from nontraditional assignments back to patrol is particularly relevant to the park ranger proposal because Page has said police would take over duties currently handled by rangers.

County parks would therefore continue to receive law-enforcement response even with a substantially smaller ranger operation.

The change would affect the number of employees dedicated to county parks and the extent to which police agencies assume responsibilities currently handled by rangers.

County Council reviewing proposed budget

The St. Louis County Council’s Budget Committee began its formal review of the proposed fiscal year 2027 budgets on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The county’s official meeting notice states that the committee convened to discuss the proposed FY2027 budgets and the general operations and activities of St. Louis County government.

Paul Kreidler, director of Performance Management and Budget, was scheduled to provide the administration’s budget overview.

Budget Policy Coordinator Chris Grahn-Howard was scheduled to provide a budget rebuttal.

The budget process gives council members an opportunity to question county departments, examine the administration’s assumptions and propose changes before a final spending plan is adopted.

The ranger reduction can therefore still be modified.

Council members could seek to restore some or all of the ranger positions. Doing so, however, would require addressing the financial impact by identifying additional revenue, reallocating existing money, or reducing spending elsewhere.

County faces decision over park safety model

The ranger proposal ultimately raises a larger question about how St. Louis County will provide public-safety and other services throughout its park system while confronting its broader financial problems.

Under Page’s proposal, budgeted ranger positions would decline from 34 to six — an approximately 82% reduction.

Those six positions would serve a system containing 72 county parks.

That does not mean individual rangers would be assigned to specific parks. Rangers currently cover multiple locations and work different shifts, so a simple ranger-to-park ratio doesn’t accurately reflect actual deployment.

But the staffing numbers demonstrate the magnitude of the proposed change.

St. Louis County would retain a small dedicated ranger operation while relying more heavily on county and municipal police agencies to respond to public-safety incidents.

The County Council must now decide whether that should become the county’s operating model in 2027.

Page’s administration has presented the reductions as part of the difficult decisions necessary to address the county’s financial condition.

Council members must determine whether eliminating 28 park ranger positions should be among those reductions or whether preserving more of the ranger operation warrants finding savings or revenue elsewhere.

For now, the most important fact is that the reduction remains a proposal.

The 28 ranger positions have not been eliminated through an adopted 2027 budget, and the final number could change as the St. Louis County Council continues its budget deliberations.

STL.News will continue monitoring the St. Louis County Council’s fiscal year 2027 budget deliberations and proposed changes affecting county parks and public safety.

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