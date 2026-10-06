2 Men Charged in Washington County Teen Assault

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO – October 6, 2026 (STL.News) Two men face felony charges in Washington County after authorities allege a juvenile girl was grabbed while walking, forced into a house, and sexually assaulted.

Oscar Baltodano Lopez and Benjamin Santez Lopez are each charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy, according to court records cited by First Alert 4.

Baltodano Lopez also faces charges of rape, first-degree kidnapping, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

The charges are allegations. Both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Girl allegedly pulled into house

According to probable-cause statements, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged crime and subsequent investigation occurred during the early morning hours Friday.

Investigators allege Baltodano Lopez grabbed the juvenile while she was walking, covered her mouth, and pulled her into a house.

Authorities allege Baltodano Lopez then raped the girl.

Investigators further allege Santez Lopez, identified as Baltodano Lopez’s roommate, sexually abused the juvenile after she was taken inside the residence.

Authorities have not publicly identified the juvenile. STL.News is withholding identifying information because she is an alleged minor victim of sexual assault.

Deputies execute search warrant

Washington County deputies obtained a search warrant during the investigation.

According to the probable-cause statements, Baltodano Lopez allegedly locked himself inside a bathroom when deputies executed the warrant.

Deputies broke down the bathroom door and pointed their weapons at him before he complied with their commands, according to the statements.

Baltodano Lopez declined to speak with investigators without an attorney, authorities said.

Exercising the constitutional right to counsel is not evidence of guilt.

Investigators also said Baltodano Lopez declined to voluntarily provide a DNA swab or turn over his boxer shorts.

While processing evidence, investigators reported finding suspected methamphetamine in his room and a strand of hair in his underwear.

The discovery of physical evidence does not establish that the sexual-assault allegations occurred as investigators allege. Forensic testing and the judicial process would have to establish the significance of the evidence collected during the investigation.

Santez Lopez denied having sexual contact with the juvenile, according to the probable-cause statements.

He was nevertheless charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy based on allegations presented by investigators.

Authorities said they also took a third person into custody during the investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that individual was not charged with a crime in connection with the case.

Multiple felony charges filed

According to court records cited by First Alert 4, Baltodano Lopez faces six charges:

First-degree sexual abuse

First-degree sodomy

Rape

First-degree kidnapping

Resisting arrest

Possession of a controlled substance

Santez Lopez faces two charges:

First-degree sexual abuse

First-degree sodomy

Filing criminal charges means prosecutors have formally accused the defendants of committing crimes. It does not mean the allegations have been proven.

If the cases proceed to trial, prosecutors must prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Federal immigration detainers issued

The probable-cause statements also say neither defendant is a U.S. resident and that federal immigration detainers have been issued for both men.

Those federal immigration matters are separate from the state criminal charges filed in Washington County.

An immigration detainer does not establish guilt in a criminal case, and a defendant’s immigration status does not constitute evidence that the alleged kidnapping or sexual assaults occurred.

Instead, the criminal allegations must be established through evidence presented in Missouri’s judicial process.

Cases head to Washington County court

First Alert 4 reported that the defendants were scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Tuesday in Washington County Circuit Court.

The cases remain in the early stages.

The probable-cause statements describe investigators’ allegations and the evidence authorities say they collected. They are not findings of guilt by a judge or jury.

That distinction is particularly important because Santez Lopez has denied having sexual contact with the juvenile, while Baltodano Lopez exercised his right to have an attorney present rather than answering investigators’ questions.

Both defendants have the right to legal representation, to review the evidence against them, to challenge the government’s evidence, and to present a defense.

Further court proceedings could provide additional information about the allegations and the physical evidence collected during the investigation.

The cases remain pending in Washington County.

Editor’s note: Criminal charges are allegations. Oscar Baltodano Lopez and Benjamin Santez Lopez are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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