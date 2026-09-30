Overseas Markets Rise as Bonds, Oil Drive Trading

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 30, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas markets were mostly higher Wednesday as a powerful rebound in Japanese technology shares lifted Asian equities, while investors continued to confront some of the highest government bond yields in decades, elevated oil prices, and uncertainty over inflation and interest rates.

Japan was the standout performer, with the Nikkei 225 surging nearly 2%. Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan and Australia also advanced, although gains outside Japan were generally more restrained. South Korea moved in the opposite direction, falling for a third consecutive session as high U.S. Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment.

European equities initially moved higher Wednesday before losing momentum as investors weighed stronger British economic growth, hotter inflation readings in parts of the eurozone and continued pressure from elevated government bond yields.

The larger global-market story remains the unusual divergence between stocks and bonds.

Government bonds suffered a punishing September as investors demanded higher yields amid inflation concerns, increased government borrowing, and elevated energy prices linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Stocks, however, have remained remarkably resilient.

Strong corporate earnings, continued economic growth, and enthusiasm around artificial intelligence have helped equities absorb borrowing costs that would ordinarily put much greater pressure on valuations.

Overseas Markets – Overseas Market Snapshot

Major Asian markets finished Wednesday’s trading as follows:

Market Close Change Japan Nikkei 225 66,753.72 +1.94% Japan TOPIX 4,108.65 +1.67% Hong Kong Hang Seng 24,613.27 +0.37% Shanghai Composite 3,842.20 +0.31% Taiwan Weighted 47,940.13 +0.65% South Korea KOSPI 6,838.04 -0.48% Australia ASX 200 8,789.35 +0.92%

European markets were still trading when this report was prepared and therefore should not be treated as closing figures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 initially gained approximately 0.4% to 640.36 during early trading before surrendering most of that advance later in the European session.

The index remained on course for a monthly decline of roughly 2%, ending a five-month winning streak.

Overseas Markets – Japan Surges as Technology Shares Rebound

Japan delivered the strongest performance among major overseas markets.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 1,272.45 points, or 1.94%, to close at 66,753.72.

The broader TOPIX gained 67.52 points, or 1.67%, to 4,108.65.

The Nikkei’s closing level and daily change are confirmed by the Nikkei’s official index data.

Technology and semiconductor shares provided significant support after U.S. chip stocks advanced during the previous Wall Street session.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained Tuesday, encouraging investors to return to Japanese semiconductor-related companies.

Tokyo Electron, Advantest and other technology shares participated in the advance.

SoftBank Group was another major contributor, rising more than 6%.

The Japanese technology investment company drew attention after reports said OpenAI was seeking to raise at least $30 billion in additional capital at a valuation of about $1.4 trillion. SoftBank is a major investor in OpenAI, drawing investor attention to the Japanese company’s exposure to the artificial-intelligence industry.

The Japanese rally was also unusually broad.

More than 200 of the Nikkei’s 225 components advanced Wednesday, according to Nikkei’s official market data.

That breadth suggests the rally extended beyond a small collection of AI and semiconductor companies.

Overseas Markets – Hong Kong Posts Modest Gain

Hong Kong stocks finished modestly higher.

The Hang Seng Index gained 89.70 points, or 0.37%, to close at 24,613.27.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index increased 0.50% to 8,220.08.

Hong Kong shares benefited from improving sentiment toward technology and AI-related companies as well as some relief from the previous decline in crude-oil prices.

The advance was nevertheless more modest than Japan’s.

That reflects continued investor caution about China’s economic outlook, the property market, and the effectiveness of Beijing’s efforts to stimulate growth.

Overseas Markets – Mainland China Edges Higher

Mainland Chinese equities also posted modest gains.

The Shanghai Composite rose 11.74 points, or 0.31%, to 3,842.20.

China’s CSI 300 index advanced approximately 0.3%.

The gains came as investors continued assessing government efforts to support the economy and property sector.

China’s State Council has pledged additional counter-cyclical support and measures intended to stabilize housing, but investors remain cautious about whether policy actions will translate into substantially stronger economic activity.

Chinese stocks have experienced a difficult quarter.

The CSI 300 remained near a one-year low reached earlier this week and headed toward a double-digit quarterly decline.

Trading was also influenced by the approaching National Day holiday, which will close mainland Chinese markets beginning Thursday.

That reduced the incentive for investors to establish large new positions immediately before an extended market closure.

Overseas Markets – South Korea Falls as Treasury Yields Bite

South Korea provided one of the clearest examples of how rising U.S. interest rates are affecting overseas equities.

The KOSPI fell 32.77 points, or 0.48%, to close at 6,838.04, marking its third consecutive losing session.

South Korean reporting attributed the decline partly to concerns surrounding elevated U.S. Treasury yields and the resulting increase in global borrowing costs.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has remained above 5%, while the 30-year yield recently exceeded 5.6%.

Those levels challenge equity markets because investors can earn increasingly attractive yields from government debt while assuming far less risk than owning stocks.

Foreign selling also weighed on the South Korean market.

Large semiconductor companies initially benefited from the overnight strength in U.S. chip shares, but those gains were insufficient to prevent the broader KOSPI from finishing lower.

Overseas Markets – Taiwan and Australia Advance

Taiwan’s benchmark stock index gained 308.17 points, or 0.65%, to 47,940.13.

Semiconductor-related companies benefited from the rebound in U.S. chip stocks, extending the technology-driven strength seen in Japan.

Australia also performed well.

The ASX 200 rose 80.10 points, or 0.92%, to 8,789.35.

Australian property, consumer, communications and industrial companies were among the sectors contributing to the advance.

Lower oil prices during parts of the overnight session, combined with renewed technology optimism, helped improve risk appetite across several Asia-Pacific markets.

Overseas Markets – Bond Market Remains the Major Warning Signal

The strongest warning from global financial markets continues to come from bonds, not stocks.

Government bonds are finishing one of their most difficult months in years.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield traded around 5.24% during European hours Wednesday, remaining just below its highest level since June 2007.

The yield was on track to rise more than 47 basis points in September.

The increase over the entire third quarter was even larger, at about 81 basis points, putting the benchmark yield on course for its steepest quarterly rise since 2022.

Europe has experienced similar pressure.

Ten-year German and French government bond yields reached 17-year and 18-year highs, respectively, this week.

Japan has not escaped the global selloff either.

The Japanese 10-year government bond yield rose about 42 basis points during the quarter, its largest quarterly increase in more than two decades.

Several factors are driving the global rise in yields.

Persistent inflation is one.

Government borrowing and debt issuance are another.

Higher energy prices tied to the ongoing Iran conflict have added another inflationary concern.

As a result, the market is increasingly adjusting to the possibility that interest rates will remain elevated for much longer than investors previously anticipated.

Overseas Markets – Stocks Continue to Defy Higher Yields

What makes the current market environment particularly interesting is that equities have not suffered nearly as much as bonds.

Normally, a sharp rise in government yields puts significant pressure on stocks.

Higher Treasury yields raise corporate borrowing costs, make mortgages and other consumer credit more expensive, and give investors an increasingly attractive alternative to equities.

Yet global stock markets have remained comparatively resilient.

Corporate earnings have helped.

Economic growth has also remained stronger than some investors expected.

Artificial intelligence is another major source of support, with investors continuing to allocate enormous amounts of capital to semiconductor companies, data centers, software, and other AI-related businesses.

Japan’s Wednesday rally demonstrated that dynamic clearly.

The question is whether stocks can continue absorbing higher borrowing costs if government bond yields remain at current levels or climb further.

Overseas Markets – Oil Remains Above $100

Energy markets remain another critical variable.

Brent crude traded around $103 a barrel Wednesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around $90.

Brent was headed toward a nearly 14% increase for September, reflecting the impact of the continuing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and uncertainty surrounding Middle Eastern oil supplies.

Diplomatic developments remain important.

Talks aimed at finding a path out of the conflict have struggled to produce a breakthrough.

President Donald Trump pushed back Tuesday against reports that the United States was prepared to ease sanctions on Iran and release frozen Iranian funds as part of negotiations.

That reduced optimism that an agreement capable of quickly reducing geopolitical risk was imminent.

At the same time, actual Gulf oil exports have recovered considerably from earlier disruptions.

Saudi Arabia has resumed tanker loading through its Red Sea port at Yanbu after restarting operations on the East-West Pipeline.

Market estimates indicate Gulf exports have moved closer to historical levels.

That recovery has helped limit the upside in crude prices even as geopolitical risks remain elevated.

The distinction is important.

Oil markets are pricing substantial geopolitical risk, but physical supply conditions have improved enough to prevent prices from rising even more dramatically.

Overseas Markets – Europe Faces Higher Inflation and Bond Yields

European equities opened Wednesday with modest gains before losing momentum.

The STOXX 600 rose about 0.4% to 640.36 in early trading, but later returned to near unchanged.

Again, that was an intraday reading, not a closing level.

The index remained headed toward its first monthly decline in six months as investors confronted rising bond yields and renewed inflation pressure.

Energy prices have complicated the European Central Bank’s outlook.

Preliminary September inflation data showed price pressures accelerating in several major eurozone economies.

France’s EU-harmonized inflation rate increased more than economists expected.

Italy’s EU-harmonized annual inflation accelerated to 4.1%, driven partly by soaring energy costs.

Spain’s harmonized inflation rate reached approximately 5%.

Those readings increase pressure on the European Central Bank as policymakers attempt to prevent the energy shock from producing broader and more persistent inflation.

The situation resembles the challenge facing the Federal Reserve: central banks must balance inflation risks against the economic damage caused by higher interest rates.

Overseas Markets – UK Economy Grows Faster Than Previously Reported

Britain provided one of Wednesday morning’s more encouraging economic developments.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics revised second-quarter economic growth higher.

British GDP rose 0.5% in the second quarter, up from an earlier estimate of 0.4%.

The economy was 1.4% larger than a year earlier.

The stronger result exceeded expectations that the previous estimate would remain unchanged.

Business investment was also revised higher.

The stronger economic data provided some support for British equities and sterling, although investors also recognized that stronger growth could reinforce expectations that the Bank of England will maintain restrictive monetary policy if inflation remains elevated.

Sterling strengthened against the euro following the report.

Overseas Markets – Dollar Heads for Strong September

The U.S. dollar remained a beneficiary of higher Treasury yields.

The dollar was heading toward its strongest monthly performance in several months against a basket of major currencies.

The euro traded around $1.136 during Wednesday’s European session.

The Japanese yen strengthened modestly to around 157 per dollar.

Higher U.S. yields generally support the dollar because they increase the potential return available to international investors holding dollar-denominated assets.

A stronger dollar can create additional pressure on foreign economies, particularly countries dependent on imported commodities priced in U.S. currency.

Overseas Markets – What Overseas Trading Means for Wall Street

Wednesday’s overseas session produced a cautiously positive handoff to U.S. investors, but the underlying risks remain significant.

Japan’s nearly 2% rally shows investors remain willing to buy technology and semiconductor shares even as global borrowing costs stay extremely high.

Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan and Australia also advanced.

South Korea’s decline, however, reminds investors that high Treasury yields are beginning to put more pressure on some markets.

Europe offered another mixed message.

Stocks initially advanced, but inflation and bond yields remained dominant concerns.

Oil above $100 represents another potential obstacle.

Higher energy prices can reduce household purchasing power while also increasing inflation, making it harder for central banks to lower interest rates.

That leaves investors balancing two very different market signals.

Equities are saying economic growth, earnings and artificial intelligence remain strong enough to support risk-taking.

Bonds are saying inflation, government borrowing and higher-for-longer interest rates deserve considerably more caution.

For U.S. investors, Treasury yields, crude oil and semiconductor stocks remain three of the most important markets to watch.

If bond yields stabilize and oil prices retreat, overseas equities’ resilience could support Wall Street.

If the 10-year Treasury resumes climbing above its recent 2007-era highs while oil remains above $100, equity investors could face a much tougher environment.

For now, global stocks are proving surprisingly resilient.

But as September ends, the bond market continues to deliver a warning investors cannot afford to ignore.

Disclosure: This article is for informational and news purposes only and does not constitute investment or financial advice. Market prices and European equity levels can change throughout the trading session.

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