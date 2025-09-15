Registering an LLC or Corporation in Missouri: Why Doing It Yourself Saves Hundreds of Dollars

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) – Starting a business often begins with one crucial decision: how to structure the company legally. In Missouri, entrepreneurs typically have the option to form a Limited Liability Company (LLC) or a corporation. While many people assume they need to hire a lawyer or pay a business formation service, the truth is that registering directly with the Missouri Secretary of State is simple, fast, and significantly cheaper.

For entrepreneurs and small business owners trying to control startup costs, this do-it-yourself approach can save hundreds of dollars without sacrificing legitimacy.

Registering an LLC in Missouri

Forming an LLC is the most popular choice for small businesses. Missouri makes the process straightforward through its online registration system.

Choose a Name – The name must be unique and include “LLC” or “L.L.C.” You can check availability using the Missouri Business Entity Search. File Articles of Organization – This is the official filing that creates your LLC. Online filing: $50 – Paper filing: $105 Appoint a Registered Agent – You’ll need a Missouri-based registered agent with a physical address. Operating Agreement (Recommended) – While not legally required, this private document outlines ownership and management rules. Get an EIN – Obtain a free Employer Identification Number from the IRS to open bank accounts or hire employees.

Cost comparison: Online filing directly with the Secretary of State costs only $50. Hiring a lawyer typically ranges from $500 to $1,500, while popular formation companies charge $150–$400 or more, plus additional fees.

Registering a Corporation in Missouri

For businesses planning to issue stock or attract investors, forming a corporation may be the right move.

Choose a Corporate Name – Must include “Inc.,” “Corp.,” “Company,” or similar. File Articles of Incorporation – The fee depends on the authorized stock: Minimum: $58 ($50 filing + $5 incorporation tax + $3 tech fee) – Larger stock authorizations increase the fee. Still, most small corporations start with minimal shares. Appoint a Registered Agent – Same requirement as LLCs. Create Corporate Bylaws – Internal governance rules, not filed with the state. Hold an Organizational Meeting – Issue stock, adopt bylaws, and elect directors. Get an EIN – Apply through the IRS website. Annual Reports – Unlike LLCs, corporations must file an annual report ($20 online).

Cost comparison: A corporation can be legally established for as little as $58 in Missouri. Lawyers often charge $ 1,000 or more, while online services frequently charge $200–$600, plus hidden add-ons.

Why DIY Registration is Cheaper and Smarter

Many first-time business owners feel pressured into hiring a lawyer or company because they fear the process is too complicated. However, Missouri’s Secretary of State website is designed to make filings straightforward.

Online system available 24/7 – Register anytime.

– Register anytime. Instant approval – In most cases, filings are processed within minutes.

– In most cases, filings are processed within minutes. Direct savings – Filing yourself avoids unnecessary “service fees.”

For example:

Registering an LLC online costs $50 .

. Using a lawyer or service company could push costs to $500–$1,500 .

. That’s a savings of up to 95% for entrepreneurs who take the DIY approach.

Annual Costs to Maintain a Business

LLCs in Missouri – No annual report requirement. After the initial $50 filing, the ongoing state cost is $0 (unless the registered agent charges a fee).

– No annual report requirement. After the initial $50 filing, the ongoing state cost is (unless the registered agent charges a fee). Corporations in Missouri – Must file an annual report for just $20 online.

Compare that to service companies that often charge $100–$300 per year to handle filings you can easily complete in minutes.

Resources for Entrepreneurs

Missouri Secretary of State Business Services: https://www.sos.mo.gov/business

https://www.sos.mo.gov/business Missouri Business Entity Registration Portal: https://www.sos.mo.gov/business/corporations

https://www.sos.mo.gov/business/corporations IRS EIN Application (Free): https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/apply-for-an-employer-identification-number-ein-online

Final Word

Starting a business is already a financial challenge, including leasing space, marketing, and building a customer base; every dollar matters. Missouri makes it easy and affordable for entrepreneurs to handle their own legal issues.

By filing directly with the Secretary of State, business owners can establish an LLC for just $50 or a corporation for as little as $58, instead of paying hundreds—or even thousands—through third parties.

For small business owners across St. Louis and Missouri, this DIY approach means more money stays where it belongs: invested in growing the business.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does NOT constitute legal or tax advice. Business owners should consult an attorney or accountant for guidance specific to their situation.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.