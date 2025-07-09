Overseas Overnight Trading Summary – July 9, 2025: Global Markets React to Trade Tensions, Copper Tariffs, and Dollar Strength

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Overnight Trading — Overnight trading across global markets on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, was marked by cautious optimism tempered by ongoing concerns over trade policy, particularly new U.S. tariffs announced by the Trump administration. While equities across Asia and Europe showed mixed results, the U.S. dollar surged to multi-week highs, and commodity markets reacted sharply, especially copper. Investors closely tracked technical signals and economic headlines for future direction.

This trading session unfolded against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions, volatile currency markets, and shifting risk sentiment, leaving investors to digest a complex blend of geopolitical and technical factors.

Overseas Overnight Trading – Asian Markets Mixed on Trade Anxiety and Dollar Strength

Asian equities posted uneven results as the region responded to news of expanded U.S. tariffs on metals, pharmaceuticals, and potential semiconductor components. President Trump’s announcement of a 50% tariff on copper—set to take effect August 1—caused significant ripple effects across the commodity and equity sectors.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced +0.3%, supported by strong corporate earnings and a continued rally in export-oriented stocks. However, gains were capped by a surging dollar that pushed the yen to a 2½-week low around ¥147/USD, weakening domestic purchasing power and sparking concerns over import costs.

South Korea’s KOSPI rose +0.5%, with gains led by industrials and financials. However, tech shares were subdued, awaiting clarity on Washington’s potential move to include semiconductors in the next tariff wave.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid –0.7% as investors reacted to lingering political tensions and the potential knock-on effects of U.S. tariffs on regional supply chains.

Mainland China’s CSI 300 edged up +0.3%, with gains in consumer staples and utilities offsetting losses in industrials.

Australia’s ASX 200 fell –0.5%, with miners under pressure as copper demand outlook became murky. Technical support was broken at the 7,650 level, with RSI momentum showing bearish divergence.

Asian currency markets struggled under the dominance of the U.S. dollar. The Indian rupee fell 0.2% to ?85.84/USD, and the Korean won also weakened slightly. Safe-haven flows and rising yields on U.S. Treasury securities largely drove the strength of the greenback.

Overseas Overnight Trading – Commodities: Copper Surges in U.S., Pulls Back Overseas

One of the day’s major stories was copper. In the U.S., copper futures surged over 10%, hitting record highs after Trump’s tariff announcement. Analysts noted that this was the largest single-day gain for the metal since the early days of 2020. The bullish price action was supported by speculative demand and concerns about supply disruptions due to anticipated retaliatory measures from copper-exporting countries.

However, gains were more subdued in global markets:

London Metal Exchange (LME) copper prices eased slightly, as traders assessed arbitrage opportunities and logistical hurdles in cross-market flows.

Shanghai Futures Exchange prices also saw moderate profit-taking after Monday’s speculative run-up.

In the oil market, Brent crude retreated slightly from recent two-week highs to settle near $69.93 per barrel, while WTI crude dipped to $68.10. Traders cited a slight increase in U.S. inventories and weaker-than-expected Chinese demand data.

Gold prices continued their recent downtrend, slipping about 0.3% as the dollar’s rally made non-yielding assets less attractive.

Overseas Overnight Trading – European Futures Climb Ahead of Economic Data

European equity markets appeared poised for a positive start, buoyed by upbeat sentiment surrounding potential trade negotiations and optimism about economic stability in the eurozone.

STOXX Europe 50 futures were up +0.3% in early morning trade.

Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 each rose around +0.5%, supported by strength in industrial and banking sectors.

London’s FTSE 100 gained about +0.5%, though traders remained cautious ahead of key economic data releases from the U.K., including trade balance reports and bond auctions.

From a technical standpoint, the DAX is approaching resistance around 18,150, with momentum indicators turning bullish. The CAC 40 is attempting to break above its 50-day moving average, while the FTSE 100 continues to consolidate above its 200-day moving average, indicating a possible continuation of upside.

U.S. Futures: Modest Gains Reflect Cautious Optimism

In premarket action, U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mildly positive start for Wall Street:

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up +0.2%.

S&P 500 futures also added +0.2%.

Nasdaq futures ticked higher by +0.3%, as investors rotated into large-cap tech stocks on expectations that software and cloud firms may be shielded from new trade rules.

Market participants are closely watching upcoming economic reports and the release of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes, which could offer critical insight into interest rate trajectories for the second half of 2025.

Overseas Overnight Trading – Technical Analysis: Momentum Indicators Signal Mixed Outlook

Technical traders are watching the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) across global benchmarks. Many indices exhibit neutral momentum, with RSI readings in the 45–55 range, indicating consolidation rather than breakout conditions.

Hang Seng Index remains below its 200-day moving average, which is acting as a ceiling.

Nikkei 225 maintains a bullish posture above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with MACD continuing to show positive momentum.

S&P 500 futures are testing a key resistance level near 5,610, with bullish engulfing patterns forming on 4-hour charts—potentially signaling short-term upside.

In the currency markets, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) continued its upward march, trading near 106.40—a fresh 2025 high. This surge is creating downside pressure on emerging market currencies and commodities while bolstering U.S. purchasing power abroad.

Looking Ahead

Markets now await several catalysts:

The release of Federal Reserve minutes could shift sentiment dramatically depending on hints of dovish or hawkish policy direction.

Traders are watching for any diplomatic overtures from the White House or trading partners as the August 1 tariff implementation date approaches.

Earnings season in the U.S. begins in earnest next week, and corporate commentary may add further market volatility.

While overnight trading offered no singular narrative, the broader theme remains clear: investors are navigating a high-stakes environment dominated by geopolitical risk, dollar strength, and mixed technical signals. Volatility is likely to remain elevated in the coming sessions.

