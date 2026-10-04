Texas Woman Accused in Child Sex Abuse Case

Texas Woman Alicia Evonne Sanchez, 37, also known as Alicia Evonne Seguin, was arrested on September 30, 2026, for sexual assault of a child.

TYLER, TX – October 4, 2026 (STL.News) Texas – Child Sex Abuse – An East Texas woman is accused of repeatedly taking a child to a former Tyler physician who allegedly sexually assaulted the child during purported medical examinations, while investigators say prescription Adderall was connected to the alleged abuse.

Alicia Evonne Sanchez, 37, also known as Alicia Evonne Seguin, was arrested Sept. 30 in Smith County. Local reporting based on jail and investigative records describes the charge as continuous sexual assault of a child under 14. Other affidavit-based reporting describes it as continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Sanchez was being held in the Smith County Jail on a $3 million bond following her arrest.

Investigators allege Sanchez took the child to the office of former physician Kenneth Donald Haygood on numerous occasions and remained in the room while Haygood sexually assaulted the child at least 10 times.

Haygood is already serving an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in September 2025 to one charge of sexual assault and one charge of practicing medicine without a license in a separate prosecution.

The allegations against Sanchez have not been proven in court. She is presumed innocent unless and until convicted.

Texas Woman Alicia Evonne Sanchez – Investigators allege years of abuse

According to reporting based on a Smith County arrest affidavit, the allegations involve incidents between March 2019 and August 2023.

The child was approximately 7 years old when the alleged abuse began and around 13 when it ended.

The investigation involving Sanchez began in April 2026 after authorities received information about alleged sexual abuse involving Haygood.

According to affidavit-based reporting, the child subsequently participated in a forensic interview as investigators examined the allegations.

The child reportedly told investigators that Sanchez began taking the child to Haygood in 2019 for vaginal and urinary health concerns.

During those visits, Haygood allegedly conducted purported medical examinations during which the child was sexually assaulted.

According to the affidavit, the child said Haygood remained in the room while the child undressed.

Investigators allege Sanchez remained present during the encounters and did not intervene when the child cried or asked Haygood to stop.

The child reportedly told investigators that Sanchez sometimes held the child’s arm during the alleged examinations or looked away while they occurred.

Sanchez allegedly told the child that the conduct was part of what doctors do.

All of those assertions remain allegations contained in the criminal investigation.

Texas Woman Alicia Evonne Sanchez – Records reportedly document at least 10 encounters

Investigators reviewed medical records associated with the child’s visits to Haygood.

According to affidavit-based reporting, records documented at least 10 purported examinations connected to the allegations.

Investigators believe there may have been additional encounters.

The child reportedly told authorities that visits to Haygood occurred several times a month during portions of the period under investigation.

As the child became older, Haygood allegedly conducted what he described as breast examinations, according to the affidavit.

The allegations concerning those examinations have not been adjudicated in court.

Texas Woman Alicia Evonne Sanchez – Adderall allegations emerge in investigation

Prescription Adderall is a significant component of investigators’ case.

According to the arrest affidavit, Haygood diagnosed the child with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and wrote prescriptions for Adderall.

The child reportedly told investigators that few, if any, of the prescribed pills were actually taken.

Instead, Sanchez allegedly removed the pills from prescription bottles and placed them into clear plastic bags.

According to the child’s account cited in the affidavit, Sanchez said she was selling the medication to people who could not obtain Adderall from their own doctors because of a medication shortage.

Local authorities and news reports have characterized the investigation as alleging that Sanchez allowed Haygood to sexually assault the child in exchange for Adderall and other prescription medication.

That alleged exchange has not been established in court.

An arrest affidavit contains allegations and evidence investigators present to establish probable cause. It is not a determination of guilt.

Texas Woman Alicia Evonne Sanchez – Child’s disclosure led to investigation

The alleged abuse became known to authorities after the child made disclosures to another adult and a counselor, according to local reporting.

Investigators subsequently examined medical records and interviewed the child as they attempted to establish what occurred during the visits to Haygood.

The investigation ultimately resulted in Sanchez’s Sept. 30 arrest.

She remained jailed on a $3 million bond in the latest available reporting.

Haygood previously pleaded guilty

Haygood’s legal status is different from Sanchez’s because his previous criminal prosecution has already resulted in guilty pleas.

Haygood was indicted in Smith County on multiple felony charges involving allegations of sexual misconduct with patients as well as practicing medicine without a license.

In September 2025, shortly before he was scheduled to stand trial, Haygood entered into a plea agreement in Smith County’s 114th District Court.

According to KLTV’s subsequent detailed reporting on the agreement, Haygood pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault and one charge of practicing medicine without a license.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, with the sentences running concurrently, and received credit for time already served.

Haygood is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

Six other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to KLTV.

Those dismissed charges should not be treated as convictions or proof that the underlying allegations occurred.

Haygood’s 2025 guilty pleas arose from his earlier prosecution and should also be distinguished from the allegations involving the child at the center of the Sanchez case.

Available reporting does not establish a new Haygood conviction arising from the Sanchez investigation.

Texas Woman Alicia Evonne Sanchez – Texas Medical Board restricted Haygood

The Texas Medical Board also took disciplinary action against Haygood before his criminal case was resolved.

On June 9, 2023, the board entered a final order publicly reprimanding Haygood and prohibiting him from seeing, examining, treating, prescribing medication to, providing consultations for, or otherwise practicing medicine on female patients, including through telemedicine.

The board found that Haygood failed to meet the standard of care and did not obtain consent before performing a physical examination of a female patient.

Regulators also found that Haygood improperly discussed the encounter through text messages with the patient’s mother and husband, disclosing confidential medical information and protected health information.

The Medical Board said the communications represented an attempt to intimidate them as witnesses.

In addition to restricting Haygood’s practice, the board imposed educational requirements, required him to pass a medical jurisprudence examination, and assessed a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Board later suspended medical license

Haygood’s regulatory problems escalated several months later.

On Oct. 24, 2023, a Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel temporarily suspended his medical license without notice.

The board said Haygood violated the restrictions contained in its June 2023 final order by continuing to see and treat female patients.

The panel determined that Haygood’s continued practice of medicine posed a “continuing threat to public welfare.”

The suspension became effective immediately.

Those are documented findings and actions of the Texas Medical Board and are separate from the pending allegations against Sanchez.

Alleged abuse overlaps with regulatory timeline

The chronology contained in the Sanchez investigation overlaps with Haygood’s medical disciplinary history.

Investigators allege the abuse involving the child occurred from approximately March 2019 through August 2023.

The Texas Medical Board imposed restrictions on Haygood in June 2023 and temporarily suspended his medical license in October 2023.

The overlap does not establish that the Medical Board knew about the allegations involving this particular child when it took action against Haygood.

The board’s June 2023 disciplinary order concerned another female patient and separate findings regarding Haygood’s conduct.

Texas Woman Alicia Evonne Sanchez – Sanchez case remains pending

Sanchez now faces prosecution over allegations that she repeatedly brought a child to Haygood’s office and remained present while Haygood allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

Investigators also allege that prescription Adderall was connected to the visits and that Sanchez removed medication prescribed to the child and placed the pills into plastic bags rather than administering most or all of the medication to the child.

Those allegations remain unproven.

Haygood’s previous criminal case must also be kept separate from the new allegations. His 2025 guilty pleas to sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license are established court outcomes. The allegations involving the child in the Sanchez investigation should not be described as another Haygood conviction unless the criminal justice process produces such a result.

Sanchez is presumed innocent of the pending charge unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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