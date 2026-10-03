Trump Calls for Minimum Sentences for Fraudsters

WASHINGTON, DC – October 3, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to impose mandatory minimum prison sentences on people convicted of defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, proposing a major change in federal sentencing policy that would eliminate probation for covered offenders and impose increasingly severe punishment as the amount stolen rises.

Trump announced the proposal Saturday in a video posted to his Truth Social account, saying Congress should also double sentences for repeat fraud offenders and create potential personal financial liability for state and local politicians who knowingly allow fraud to continue when they have the authority to stop it.

The proposal is not currently law. Congress would have to enact legislation before the mandatory minimum sentences or the proposed liability for government officials could take effect.

Trump did not identify specific mandatory prison terms or dollar thresholds in his announcement. As of Saturday’s announcement, publicly available information reviewed for this report did not provide legislative text establishing those details.

Trump did make clear the direction he wants Congress to take: imprisonment rather than probation for people convicted of whatever federal benefit-fraud offenses ultimately fall under the legislation.

“Today, I’m calling on Congress to pass legislation to address fraud in Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security programs,” Trump said.

Trump Wants Prison to Become Mandatory

The first component of Trump’s proposal would fundamentally change sentencing for at least some federal benefit-fraud convictions.

Trump called for “mandatory minimum sentences” for people who steal from programs intended to provide health care, assistance and retirement benefits.

“Under our proposal, probation is no longer an option for the fraudsters,” Trump said.

The president said sentences would increase according to the amount stolen, although he did not specify the proposed dollar brackets or corresponding prison terms.

He also proposed a repeat-offender provision under which the sentence of a person convicted of another qualifying fraud offense would be doubled.

Those details matter because current federal sentencing for fraud is considerably more complicated.

Federal judges sentence defendants under statutes enacted by Congress while considering the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the circumstances of individual cases. Factors including financial loss, criminal history, number of victims, sophisticated conduct, leadership roles, obstruction, and abuse of a position of trust can affect the guideline calculation.

Trump’s proposal would add a mandatory sentencing floor for the benefit-fraud offenses covered by the legislation.

Current Fraud Sentences Are Often Far Below Maximums

Federal law already allows substantial prison sentences for health care fraud.

Under 18 U.S.C. § 1347, knowingly and willfully executing or attempting a scheme to defraud a health care benefit program generally carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The maximum increases to 20 years if the violation results in serious bodily injury. If the violation results in death, a defendant can be imprisoned for any term of years or for life.

But statutory maximums should not be confused with typical sentences.

U.S. Sentencing Commission data for fiscal 2025 show that 340 federal cases involved health care fraud. The average sentence was 21 months, and 68% of those sentenced received prison terms.

Only 3% were convicted of an offense carrying a mandatory minimum penalty.

Government-benefits fraud produced similar numbers.

The Sentencing Commission reported 965 government-benefits fraud cases in fiscal 2025. The average prison sentence was 16 months, while 66% of defendants were sentenced to prison.

Again, only 3% were convicted of an offense carrying a mandatory minimum penalty.

Those statistics provide important context for Trump’s proposal.

If Congress enacted broadly applicable mandatory prison terms for Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security fraud, mandatory incarceration could become far more common in cases covered by the new law.

Fraud Amount Already Matters Under Federal Guidelines

Another portion of Trump’s proposal — imposing progressively longer punishment as the amount stolen increases — has a partial counterpart in existing federal sentencing policy.

Financial loss already plays a major role in calculating advisory sentences for fraud.

The federal sentencing guidelines increase offense levels according to loss, and health care fraud involving government programs receives additional treatment.

Under the guidelines, a federal health care offense involving a government health care program can receive additional offense-level increases when losses exceed specified thresholds.

The Sentencing Commission explains that loss is a principal factor in determining the seriousness of fraud offenses and the defendant’s relative culpability.

Trump’s proposal would go further by making at least some imprisonment mandatory rather than leaving the ultimate sentence entirely within the existing statutory and judicial framework.

There are already circumstances in which fraud prosecutions trigger mandatory prison terms through related offenses.

Aggravated identity theft, for example, can carry a mandatory two-year prison sentence that runs consecutively to punishment for certain underlying crimes. A recent Social Security-related federal prosecution in New York illustrates the distinction: prosecutors said bank fraud carried a maximum 30-year term and theft of government property a maximum 10-year term, while aggravated identity theft carried a mandatory two-year sentence.

Trump’s proposal appears aimed at making mandatory incarceration part of the punishment for the underlying covered benefit fraud itself.

Social Security Fraud Already Carries Prison Exposure

Social Security fraud is also already a federal crime.

Section 208 of the Social Security Act, codified at 42 U.S.C. § 408, criminalizes multiple forms of fraud involving Social Security benefits and identifiers.

Covered violations generally can result in up to five years’ imprisonment. Certain people who receive fees or income for services connected to benefit determinations, including some claimant representatives and health care providers, can face up to 10 years in prison.

Again, however, those are maximum penalties rather than universal mandatory minimum sentences.

Trump is asking Congress to change that distinction for covered fraud offenses.

Repeat Fraudsters Would Face Double Sentences

Trump’s proposed repeat-offender provision could also have substantial consequences.

“If you’re a convicted fraudster who gets caught stealing from the American people a second time, your sentence will be doubled,” Trump said.

Exactly how that provision would work remains unclear.

The president did not say whether the doubling provision would apply to the mandatory minimum, the guideline sentence, the sentence ultimately imposed by a judge, or some other statutory sentencing calculation.

He also did not specify which prior fraud convictions would qualify.

Legislative text would have to answer those questions.

Trump Also Targets Politicians Who Ignore Fraud

The second major component of Trump’s announcement could prove even more legally complicated.

Trump called for consequences for state and local politicians who know about fraud, possess the ability to stop it and fail to act.

Under the proposal Trump described, such officials could become personally liable for taxpayer losses they could have prevented.

That would represent a different mechanism from prosecuting the people who actually committed the underlying fraud.

Trump did not provide details about the proposed cause of action, required state of mind, enforcement mechanism, defenses or evidentiary standard.

Those omissions are significant.

Legislation would have to define what constitutes knowing about fraud, what authority an official must possess to stop it, what actions constitute an adequate response, and how a court would determine what portion of a loss was preventable.

Trump characterized the proposal as applying to politicians who “willfully turn a blind eye” to fraud.

Until Congress produces statutory language, the scope of that proposed liability remains uncertain.

Proposal Builds on Trump’s Federal Fraud Crackdown

Saturday’s announcement did not emerge in isolation.

Trump established the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud through Executive Order 14395 on March 16.

The task force, chaired by Vice President JD Vance, was directed to coordinate federal efforts against fraud, waste and abuse involving federal benefit programs and programs administered jointly with state and local governments.

The order directed agencies to identify transactions and processes particularly susceptible to fraud, develop stronger eligibility and identity verification systems, improve pre-payment controls, expand data sharing and consider audit, suspension, repayment, exclusion and debarment measures.

The order also directed federal officials to examine circumstances in which federal funding could potentially be withheld from jurisdictions lacking adequate anti-fraud controls.

The administration subsequently created a public fraud-tracking initiative.

According to the White House’s current Fraud Ledger, the administration estimates its task force has identified about $260.7 billion in fraud since January 2025 and reports about $72 billion per year in fraud stopped. Those numbers are White House estimates and should be understood as administration figures, not independent judicial findings that $260.7 billion was criminally stolen.

That distinction is important because “fraud uncovered,” suspected improper payments, prevented payments, civil enforcement actions, and criminal convictions are not interchangeable measurements.

DOJ Has Expanded Fraud Enforcement

The Justice Department has simultaneously expanded criminal enforcement.

On June 23, DOJ announced what it described as the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

Federal prosecutors charged 455 defendants, including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals, in cases alleging more than $6.5 billion in false claims.

The cases were brought in 56 federal districts and involved 45 states and U.S. territories, with 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units participating.

The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. The $6.5 billion figure represents alleged false claims associated with the charged schemes, not a final judicial determination that the government suffered $6.5 billion in losses.

The administration has also established a National Fraud Enforcement Division within the Justice Department to concentrate resources on fraud involving taxpayer money and government-funded programs.

Mandatory Minimums Were Already Under Discussion

Trump’s announcement also follows earlier administration advocacy for tougher sentencing.

In an August Washington Post opinion article, Vice President Vance wrote that Congress could strengthen fraud enforcement by establishing mandatory minimum sentences for what he described as the most serious fraud cases.

That indicates the sentencing proposal had been under consideration within the administration before Trump’s October 3 announcement.

Saturday’s statement, however, went further by publicly describing several elements the president wants included: mandatory incarceration, punishment increasing with the amount stolen, doubled sentences for repeat offenders and potential personal liability for certain state and local officials.

Congress Would Have to Write the Details

The largest unanswered question is now what Congress does with Trump’s request.

The Constitution gives Congress authority to establish federal criminal offenses and statutory sentencing ranges. The president can propose legislation and sign or veto legislation passed by Congress, while federal courts apply enacted statutes in individual criminal cases.

Trump therefore cannot establish the mandatory minimum sentences described Saturday through the video announcement alone.

Congress would have to pass legislation.

That legislation would need to answer questions the president’s announcement did not resolve, including:

Which Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security offenses would carry mandatory minimum sentences.

What the minimum sentence would be.

What financial thresholds would trigger longer mandatory terms.

How repeat offenses would be defined.

Whether defendants who provide substantial assistance could receive relief from a mandatory sentence.

Whether other exceptions would apply.

How the proposal would interact with existing mandatory sentences such as aggravated identity theft.

How personal liability for state and local officials would be established and enforced.

Those details could substantially affect how far the proposal ultimately reaches.

Mandatory Minimums Would Shift Sentencing Power

Mandatory minimum statutes also change the traditional allocation of sentencing discretion.

When Congress establishes a mandatory minimum, judges generally cannot sentence below the statutory floor unless a legally authorized exception applies.

Federal mandatory minimum penalties already exist for numerous offenses, although fraud represents a relatively small portion of cases involving them.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, 21% of all federal cases in fiscal 2025 involved an offense carrying a statutory mandatory minimum. Among cases carrying mandatory minimum penalties, 68% involved drug trafficking, while only 3% involved fraud.

Trump’s proposal could change that balance if Congress creates mandatory minimums applicable across major federal benefit programs.

A Potentially Significant Change in Federal Fraud Policy

The practical significance of Trump’s announcement is therefore not that fraud against Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security is currently lightly regulated.

It is already criminal conduct carrying potentially substantial penalties.

The proposed change concerns how much discretion remains after conviction.

Current law generally provides maximum penalties and sentencing guidelines that allow punishment to rise dramatically as losses and aggravating circumstances increase. Trump’s proposal would require Congress to set a point below which judges could not ordinarily go for covered offenses.

That difference could be substantial.

Fiscal 2025 Sentencing Commission data show average sentences of 21 months for health care fraud and 16 months for government-benefits fraud, while only a small percentage of defendants in either category were convicted of offenses carrying mandatory minimum penalties.

Depending on the minimum terms Congress ultimately selected, the legislation could materially increase imprisonment for some federal benefit-fraud defendants.

But the precise effect cannot yet be calculated because Trump did not announce the sentencing schedule.

What Happens Next

The next development to watch is legislative text.

Until Congress introduces and acts on a bill, Trump’s announcement remains a policy proposal rather than a change in federal criminal law.

If lawmakers move forward, the dollar thresholds, mandatory terms, repeat-offender provisions, and definition of official liability will determine whether the legislation represents a targeted increase in punishment for major fraud operations or a much broader restructuring of federal benefit-fraud sentencing.

Trump closed his announcement with a direct warning to people committing fraud against federal programs:

“So from now on, fraudsters, we’re watching you.”

For now, federal prosecutors continue operating under existing statutes and sentencing rules.

Congress will determine whether the president’s proposed mandatory prison terms become part of those laws.

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