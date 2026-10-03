Trump Taps Medicare Fund for $90 Senior Payments

WASHINGTON, DC – October 3, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will distribute one-time $90 payments to more than 20 million Medicare Part B enrollees, tapping a Medicare fund created by Congress during the George W. Bush administration that, according to the Congressional Budget Office, went unused by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for years after its establishment.

The White House announced the payments Friday, saying they are intended to help eligible Medicare beneficiaries offset the cost of their Part B premiums. Most qualifying beneficiaries are expected to receive $90 by direct deposit in early October, while beneficiaries without direct deposit will receive checks mailed to the addresses registered with Medicare.

The payments are significant not only because they come weeks before the November midterm elections, but also because of the unusual source of the money: the Medicare Improvement Fund, a statutory fund Congress established in 2008 to improve traditional Medicare.

The fund has existed for more than 18 years, but CBO reported in 2023 that CMS had never spent money from it. The White House now describes Trump’s action as the first presidential use of the fund to directly reduce costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

However, the history is more complicated than the administration’s political framing.

Congress has repeatedly increased and decreased the amount scheduled to be available through the Medicare Improvement Fund. One of the largest increases occurred shortly after Congress created the fund in 2008. One of the largest decreases occurred under the Affordable Care Act signed by President Barack Obama in 2010.

CBO found that those two changes each involved approximately $20 billion in opposite directions.

Trump’s decision therefore opens a new chapter in the history of a Medicare financing mechanism that Washington repeatedly modified for nearly two decades without CMS actually spending from it during the period examined by CBO.

What Trump announced

The White House says the federal government will make a one-time payment of $90 per person to more than 20 million eligible Medicare Part B enrollees.

The money is not a permanent increase in Social Security benefits, nor is it a permanent reduction in Medicare premiums.

It is a single payment intended to offset part of beneficiaries’ Part B costs.

CMS says the standard Medicare Part B premium for 2026 is $202.90 per month. The annual Part B deductible is $283.

That means the $90 payment represents about 44% of one month’s standard Part B premium.

The standard premium also increased substantially this year. It was $185 per month in 2025 and rose to $202.90 in 2026, an increase of $17.90 per month, or approximately 9.7%. The annual deductible increased from $257 to $283.

As a result, the $90 payment does not offset the 2026 Part B premium increase. It offsets approximately five months of the $17.90 monthly increase compared with 2025.

Who qualifies for the $90 payment?

The White House says most Medicare Part B enrollees qualify, but significant exclusions apply.

People whose Medicare Part B premiums are already paid by Medicaid are not eligible.

Beneficiaries who pay an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, commonly called IRMAA, also do not qualify.

For 2026, the standard $202.90 Part B premium generally applies to individual tax filers with modified adjusted gross income of $109,000 or less and married couples filing jointly with income of $218,000 or less.

Above those thresholds, income-related surcharges increase premiums progressively. The highest-income beneficiaries can pay as much as $689.90 per month for Part B coverage in 2026.

CMS reported 70.6 million total Medicare enrollees in its June 2026 enrollment data, although that figure includes people across different Medicare coverage arrangements and does not reflect the population eligible for Trump’s payment.

The administration says more than 20 million people will receive the $90 payments.

At exactly 20 million recipients, the cost would be $1.8 billion.

At 21 million, the cost would reach $1.89 billion.

At 22 million, it would reach $1.98 billion.

That places the anticipated cost close to the amount currently authorized for the Medicare Improvement Fund.

The history of the Medicare Improvement Fund requires some precision.

Congress originally established the fund through the Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2008, which President George W. Bush signed into law on June 30, 2008.

Section 7002 of that law added Section 1898 to the Social Security Act and directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a Medicare Improvement Fund.

The original statute made $2.22 billion available for services furnished during fiscal year 2014.

Just weeks later, Congress dramatically expanded the fund.

The Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 added another $19.9 billion for services furnished during fiscal years 2014 through 2017. Congress enacted that legislation July 15, 2008, by overriding Bush’s veto.

Therefore, it would be inaccurate to describe the Medicare Improvement Fund as an Obama-era program.

Bush created it.

CMS didn’t spend the money

What happened afterward is one of the most unusual parts of the story.

CBO conducted a detailed examination of both the Medicare Improvement Fund and the separate Medicaid Improvement Fund in 2023.

Its conclusion concerning actual spending was straightforward: CMS had not spent money from either improvement fund since the funds were established in 2008.

CBO also explained that CMS had authority to obligate Medicare Improvement Fund money before the periods Congress specified, subject to statutory conditions.

CMS never exercised that authority during the period CBO examined.

That means the Obama administration did not spend money from this particular fund on Medicare improvement projects.

Neither, according to CBO’s historical review, did the Bush administration after the fund was created, the first Trump administration, or the Biden administration spend money from the fund during the period covered by CBO’s analysis.

That distinction matters.

It would be inaccurate to conclude from the fund’s nonuse that the Obama administration made no improvements to Medicare. The Obama administration implemented numerous Medicare changes through the Affordable Care Act and other policies.

The narrower and supportable historical finding is that CMS did not spend money from the Medicare Improvement Fund itself.

Obamacare dramatically reduced scheduled funding

The Obama-era connection involves what happened to the amount scheduled to become available through the fund.

The Affordable Care Act, signed by Obama in March 2010, revised the Medicare Improvement Fund.

According to CBO, the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 and the Affordable Care Act of 2010 produced the two largest historical changes in the fund.

The 2008 Medicare legislation increased available funding by approximately $20 billion.

The Affordable Care Act subsequently decreased it by approximately $20 billion.

The White House now characterizes that ACA change as Democrats having “raided” $20.7 billion from the fund.

That is the administration’s political characterization, not the most precise description of the budget mechanics.

CBO’s analysis shows that Congress repeatedly changed amounts scheduled to become available to the fund, often years before those funds could actually be spent.

The ACA’s approximately $20 billion reduction therefore should not be understood simply as the Obama administration taking $20 billion in cash that CMS had accumulated and then spending it elsewhere.

Instead, the law substantially reduced the amount of funding scheduled to be available through the Medicare Improvement Fund.

CBO calculated that from the fund’s establishment in 2008 through March 2010, its funding ranged from $2.2 billion to $22.3 billion and averaged $21.6 billion.

From March 2010 through June 2022, by comparison, funding averaged just $157 million. In fiscal years 2019 and 2020, CBO found that no funding was scheduled for expenditure in any year.

Congress repeatedly used the fund as a budget mechanism

The ACA was far from the only legislation affecting the Medicare Improvement Fund.

CBO identified 28 changes to its available funding between its creation and the agency’s 2023 analysis.

Congress increased the fund 11 times and decreased it 17 times.

In June 2022, for example, scheduled funding briefly rose from zero to $7.5 billion. By December 2022, Congress had reduced it again.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 reduced the amount from approximately $7.278 billion to $180 million.

The pattern continued.

CMS’s fiscal 2025 financial report shows Congress initially increased Medicare Improvement Fund funding to $3.197 billion for services furnished during and after fiscal 2026.

Subsequent legislation reduced that amount to $1.251 billion, then increased it again to $1.804 billion.

Congress changed the balance yet again in 2026.

Legislative materials show an increase from $1.403 billion to approximately $2.062 billion during 2026.

The current U.S. Code, reflecting laws in effect through Sept. 29, specifies $2.041 billion for expenditures involving services furnished during and after fiscal 2027.

The White House rounds that amount to $2 billion when describing the fund financing Trump’s $90 payments.

What was the fund originally supposed to do?

The statutory purpose also deserves attention because Trump’s plan represents an unusual application of the fund.

The current law says the Medicare Improvement Fund is available to the HHS secretary to make improvements under Original Medicare’s fee-for-service Parts A and B.

The statute specifically says those improvements can include adjustments to payments for items and services furnished by Medicare providers and suppliers.

CBO described the purpose similarly in its 2023 report, explaining that the fund can be used to improve Medicare hospital and medical insurance programs, including by changing amounts Medicare pays health care providers.

Trump is using the mechanism differently.

Rather than announcing a provider-payment adjustment or financing a new Medicare service, the administration intends to distribute money directly to beneficiaries to offset their Part B premium costs.

The White House argues that this qualifies as using Medicare Improvement Fund dollars to directly lower costs for seniors.

Questions remain about the legal mechanism

However, an unresolved legal and administrative question remains about the direct payments.

The statutory language authorizes the HHS secretary to make improvements to Original Medicare and specifically identifies provider and supplier payment adjustments as an example. The statute does not expressly describe a program of unrestricted cash rebates to beneficiaries.

That does not establish that Trump’s payments are unlawful.

It does mean the precise legal theory allowing HHS to convert Medicare Improvement Fund authority into direct $90 beneficiary payments warrants further scrutiny.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that congressional offices in both parties were surprised by the announcement and that the White House and HHS had not given the newspaper an explanation of the specific legal authority for the payments. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, criticized the action as an election-related maneuver.

Those objections are political and legal claims from critics, not judicial findings.

As of Saturday, no court ruling cited in the reviewed materials had determined that the payments violate federal law.

The administration, meanwhile, maintains that the Medicare Improvement Fund itself authorizes using the money to benefit Medicare beneficiaries.

Trump calls the action historic

The White House makes a particularly strong historical claim about Trump’s action.

It says Trump is “the first President to ever use the Medicare Improvement Fund to directly lower costs for senior citizens” and says no previous administration utilized or made payments from the fund.

The historical portion of that claim is substantially supported by CBO’s independent 2023 review, which found CMS had made no expenditures from the fund since its creation in 2008.

CMS’s fiscal 2025 financial report continued to describe changes in the fund as changes to available funding rather than reporting improvements in fund expenditures.

The administration’s claim that Trump is the first president to use the fund therefore has considerably stronger documentary support than some of the political rhetoric surrounding why previous Congresses altered it.

Why the timing matters

Trump announced the payments roughly one month before the November 2026 midterm elections, when voters will determine control of Congress.

Reuters reported the Medicare announcement as one of several financial proposals or payments Trump has promoted ahead of the election.

The timing itself is factual. Motive is a matter of political dispute.

Trump has also promoted a much larger proposal involving $5,000 payments to Americans if Republicans retain congressional control, while his administration recently announced separate $500 payments to nearly one million people in 30 states who purchased insurance through the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace without premium assistance.

The White House describes those $500 payments as refunds of excessive marketplace user fees.

Critics have portrayed the series of payments and proposed payments as politically motivated efforts to appeal to voters shortly before the midterms. The administration presents them as returning money to Americans and reducing household costs.

The Medicare story should therefore distinguish between the documented timing of the payments and competing claims about the administration’s political motivation.

Medicare costs remain a larger issue

The $90 payment also arrives against the backdrop of continuing Medicare cost pressures.

The standard Part B premium increased from $185 in 2025 to $202.90 in 2026.

Meanwhile, CMS recently announced that the weighted average monthly premium across Medicare Advantage plans is projected to decrease from $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027, a 16.5% decline.

Those figures describe different things and should not be conflated.

The Medicare Advantage premium projection does not mean the standard Medicare Part B premium has fallen to $12.

Part B premiums generally continue to apply to Medicare Advantage beneficiaries in addition to any premium charged by their Medicare Advantage plan.

Trump’s $90 payment similarly does not constitute a permanent $90 reduction in the Part B premium.

It is a one-time payment.

Where does the Medicare Improvement Fund money come from?

Another important point is that the Medicare Improvement Fund should not be viewed simply as a conventional federal savings account containing money collected and left untouched since 2008.

Its funding structure is statutory.

The Medicare Improvement Fund draws from Medicare’s Hospital Insurance and Supplementary Medical Insurance trust funds in proportions determined by the HHS Secretary. The current law also contains certification requirements governing obligations from the fund.

Congress has repeatedly changed the amount legally available through the mechanism.

That history explains how a fund created in 2008 could remain unused while its balance repeatedly rose and fell by billions of dollars.

Congress was changing future statutory funding authority—not merely depositing and withdrawing cash from a static bank account.

Another congressional fight was already developing

The Medicare Improvement Fund was already attracting congressional attention before Trump’s announcement.

On Sept. 30, CBO published its cost estimate for H.R. 3164, the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act.

CBO said that legislation would allow pharmacists to bill Medicare Part B for certain clinical services and would rescind approximately $2.1 billion from the Medicare Improvement Fund.

CBO estimated that eliminating that funding would reduce direct federal spending by $2.1 billion over 2026-2036.

Trump’s decision to direct the fund toward beneficiary payments therefore comes as lawmakers consider another proposal that would use the same Medicare Improvement Fund balance as a financing offset.

That could matter as Congress and the administration determine how much of the fund remains available after the $90 payments.

What Medicare beneficiaries should do?

The White House says eligible beneficiaries do not need to apply through a new program to receive the payment.

Most qualifying beneficiaries should receive a $90 direct deposit in early October.

Those without direct deposit should receive a paper check at the mailing address registered with Medicare.

Beneficiaries who want to confirm their eligibility can contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

People seeking information about the status of their payment are being directed to the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.

Because the payments involve millions of older Americans and mailed checks, beneficiaries should also watch for potential scams. The White House announcement does not instruct recipients to pay a fee or provide banking information to a private party to obtain the $90 payment.

An 18-year-old fund finally gets used

Beyond the immediate $90 payment, the Medicare Improvement Fund’s history makes Trump’s announcement unusual.

Congress created the fund on June 30, 2008, during the Bush administration.

Congress dramatically increased its scheduled funding weeks later.

The Obama-era Affordable Care Act subsequently reduced scheduled funding by approximately $20 billion.

Congress continued to increase and decrease the fund through numerous pieces of legislation spanning multiple presidential administrations.

And CBO found that CMS nevertheless did not spend from the fund during the period it examined.

Now, 18 years after its creation, the Trump administration says it will use the Medicare Improvement Fund to put money directly into the hands of more than 20 million Medicare beneficiaries.

The immediate benefit is modest: $90 against a standard Part B premium of $202.90 per month.

But the precedent may prove more consequential than the size of the individual payment.

The administration is attempting to use a long-dormant Medicare financing mechanism in a way previous administrations did not—directly reducing beneficiaries’ costs through individual payments rather than leaving the fund unused while Congress repeatedly altered its future balance.

Whether that interpretation of the statute survives congressional scrutiny or a potential legal challenge remains an open question.

For now, eligible Medicare beneficiaries are being told to expect their money within days.

Sources: White House; Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Congressional Budget Office; U.S. Government Publishing Office; current U.S. Code; 2026 Medicare Trustees Report; Reuters; The Washington Post.

Editor’s note: Statements regarding the political motivations or legality of the Medicare payments are attributed to the administration or its critics where appropriate. As of Oct. 3, no court ruling identified in the sources reviewed for this report had determined that the announced payments are unlawful.

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