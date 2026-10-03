Dr. Jonathan Decker Convicted in 2 Million Stimulant Pill Scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – October 3, 2026 (STL.News) A Michigan physician who made more than $1 million prescribing controlled stimulants through the Done ADHD telehealth platform has been convicted in federal court of participating in a sprawling operation that authorities say illegally distributed tens of millions of Adderall pills nationwide.

A federal jury in the Western District of Michigan convicted Jonathan Decker, 46, of Rockford, Michigan, of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and six counts of distributing controlled substances, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Decker was convicted on seven of the 11 counts brought against him. He had originally faced one conspiracy count and 10 substantive distribution counts.

Federal prosecutors said Decker prescribed more than 2 million pills of Adderall and other stimulants through Done’s online platform and received more than $1 million for his prescribing.

The conviction makes Decker the 11th individual convicted in the federal government’s broader prosecution involving Done Global Inc., a California-based digital mental-health company that marketed online ADHD diagnosis, treatment and medication management.

The case offers an unusually detailed look at how federal investigators say telemedicine technology, subscription payments, aggressive online advertising and physician compensation were combined to create a massive controlled-substance distribution operation.

Done’s broader operation resulted in the unlawful distribution of more than 37 million Adderall pills to paying subscribers in all 50 states, according to evidence cited by the Justice Department following convictions in the case.

Decker has not yet been sentenced.

Jury convicts Decker on seven federal counts

Decker worked as a physician providing prescriptions through Done, which offered customers online ADHD services in exchange for monthly subscription payments.

Earlier reporting on his indictment placed his involvement with Done from approximately February 2021 through November 2023.

The government accused Decker of writing controlled-substance prescriptions without properly examining patients and of continuing to prescribe stimulants despite evidence that the drugs could worsen some patients’ existing medical or psychiatric conditions.

Following the trial, jurors convicted Decker of conspiracy and six substantive controlled-substance distribution offenses.

The Justice Department says Decker faces a statutory maximum of 140 years in federal prison across the seven convictions.

That number should not be interpreted as a prediction of Decker’s eventual sentence.

Federal judges determine sentences after considering the applicable statutes, advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, the defendant’s criminal history and other factors specified under federal law. The Justice Department said it has not set a sentencing date for Decker.

Decker’s attorney, Ron Chapman, told The Wall Street Journal that Decker intends to appeal.

Prosecutors point to troubling patient cases

Some of the most significant evidence described by federal prosecutors involved patients whose medical circumstances raised serious concerns about stimulant prescribing.

In one instance, according to the Justice Department, Decker prescribed methamphetamine to a patient with an active substance-use disorder.

Prescription methamphetamine is a federally controlled medication and is distinct from illicitly manufactured street methamphetamine.

According to prosecutors, the patient sought the prescription and later told Decker that multiple pharmacies had refused to fill it.

Prosecutors said Decker nevertheless prescribed the medication.

Another case involved a patient diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to the Justice Department, the patient’s mother contacted Decker and Done and told them about the schizophrenia diagnosis. She also warned that Adderall exacerbated the patient’s psychotic symptoms.

Federal prosecutors said Decker continued prescribing Adderall.

The government presented those incidents as evidence that the case involved considerably more than administrative deficiencies or disagreements over medical documentation.

Pharmacies began rejecting prescriptions

Pharmacies also emerged as an important line of resistance.

According to the Justice Department, pharmacies eventually began refusing to fill Decker’s stimulant prescriptions.

Prosecutors cited a message in which Decker, after pharmacies started rejecting his prescriptions, joked that operating a meth lab sounded attractive.

The government presented the remark as evidence against him. It should not be interpreted as evidence that Decker actually operated an illicit methamphetamine laboratory.

The government’s case also focused on Decker’s efforts to bring other medical professionals onto Done.

Prosecutors said he used text messages to recruit additional clinicians and earned thousands of dollars in referral bonuses for bringing medical professionals into the operation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that prosecutors presented recruiting communications in which Decker claimed to have more than 3,000 patients and suggested ADHD could be diagnosed with essentially one question.

Decker’s defense disputes the government’s characterization of his practice.

Chapman told the Journal that Decker’s patient count peaked at approximately 1,900, not more than 3,000.

The newspaper also reported that Decker earned more than $30,000 during some months prescribing stimulants through Done.

Defense disputes government’s criminal theory

Decker’s defense has argued that shortcomings in prescribing practices should not automatically be treated as criminal drug trafficking.

Chapman told the Journal that the defense was harmed by the trial judge’s decision to exclude testimony from patients who believed Decker had helped them.

He also argued that government experts identified problems with Decker’s prescribing process but that those criticisms were insufficient to establish that Decker was engaged in illegal drug distribution.

The jury nevertheless found Decker guilty of the conspiracy count and six distribution charges.

The planned appeal could eventually raise questions about the evidentiary and legal standards used to distinguish improper medical practice from criminal distribution of controlled substances.

Done became a nationwide telehealth operation

Decker’s prosecution cannot be understood in isolation from Done Global.

Done presented itself as a digital mental-health company offering online ADHD diagnosis and treatment.

Its business operated on a subscription model in which customers paid monthly fees for access to services, including medication management.

According to federal authorities, however, Done’s technology, clinical procedures, and compensation system were used to encourage the distribution of stimulants outside legitimate medical practice.

The government says members of the conspiracy ultimately distributed more than 37 million Adderall pills to paying subscribers across all 50 states.

Done also spent more than $40 million on social-media advertising, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors said the advertising was designed to convince potential customers that common problems involving attention and mood were signs of ADHD, driving users toward the company’s subscription service.

According to the government, founder and former CEO Ruthia He ultimately sought to build Done into a company valued at more than $1 billion.

Company leaders already convicted

The federal prosecution has already reached Done’s highest levels.

He and former clinical president David Brody were convicted in November 2025.

Both were found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of controlled-substance distribution and conspiracy to commit health-care fraud.

He was additionally convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

In July 2026, a federal judge sentenced him to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

She was also fined $1 million and ordered to forfeit $91 million.

Brody was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and was fined $1 million.

Those distinctions matter because Decker was not convicted of every form of misconduct established against Done’s executives.

His verdict concerns controlled-substance conspiracy and distribution.

Evidence showed massive prescription volume

Evidence presented in the broader Done prosecution illustrated the scale at which controlled stimulants were being prescribed.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Brody personally wrote prescriptions covering 394,324 Schedule II stimulant pills for 6,559 Done members whom he had never personally evaluated.

The DEA said Brody did not review those patients’ medical records.

Federal authorities cited communications in which Brody said refill prescriptions could take approximately 30 seconds because he was not reviewing medical records.

That evidence was presented in the prosecution of Brody and He and should not be attributed to Decker personally.

But it provides important context for the system within which Decker was prescribing.

Insurers paid millions for prescriptions

The Done prosecution also expanded beyond drug distribution into health-care fraud.

According to evidence established in the He and Brody case, members of the operation submitted fraudulent prior-authorization requests to insurers so patients could obtain insurance coverage for Adderall and other stimulants.

The government said the submissions falsely represented, among other things, that Done followed DSM-5 diagnostic criteria, conducted urine drug screenings and had tried non-stimulant medications before prescribing stimulants.

Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers paid approximately $12.3 million as a result, according to the DEA.

Those findings relate to the broader Done prosecution and should not be interpreted as a finding that Decker himself was convicted of health-care fraud.

He was not.

Pharmacy chains became another obstacle

The Done operation eventually encountered resistance from major pharmacies.

According to federal authorities, national pharmacy chains began blocking Done prescriptions because of safety concerns.

Evidence in the He and Brody prosecution showed that Done leadership responded by attempting to keep stimulant prescriptions flowing.

The DEA said He eventually created another entity, Mindful Mental Wellness, to bypass pharmacy restrictions.

Done Global and Mindful Mental Wellness were later criminally charged as corporate defendants.

Those corporate charges are distinct from the convictions of individual defendants. The charges against the companies remain allegations unless proven in court.

Investigation reached operations overseas

Federal investigators also examined efforts by Done leadership to move parts of the operation outside the United States.

Evidence presented against He showed that she moved company operations to China as the federal investigation intensified.

After Done received a federal grand-jury subpoena, prosecutors said He directed employees to use encrypted applications, including Signal and WhatsApp, for sensitive communications rather than company systems that could be collected and produced to federal investigators.

The government also presented evidence that she activated disappearing messages and deleted or instructed others to delete records.

According to the DEA, He researched countries without U.S. extradition arrangements and established a company called MakeBelieve Asia, transferring millions of dollars to China.

In February 2023, federal agents intercepted He as she prepared to travel to Hong Kong. She surrendered her passport.

Authorities said she later secretly obtained a Chinese travel document, which became an issue in her subsequent detention proceedings.

Those obstruction-related facts concern He’s conduct and conviction, not allegations against Decker.

Done Global still faces criminal charges

Although 11 individuals have now been convicted, the broader case is not finished.

The Justice Department says the convicted defendants include He, Brody, six other licensed prescribers, two senior corporate employees and Decker.

Done Global itself remains charged with conspiracies involving unlawful controlled-substance distribution, health-care fraud and obstruction of justice.

Earlier corporate charging documents alleged Done Global and an affiliated medical practice were involved in arranging prescriptions for more than 40 million pills of Adderall and other stimulants and generated more than $100 million in revenue.

The government’s later description of the proven conspiracy refers to more than 37 million Adderall pills.

The figures should not be treated as contradictory without context: the larger figure appeared in allegations contained in corporate charging documents involving Adderall and other stimulants, while the 37-million figure is the amount federal authorities describe in connection with the conspiracy established through the individual prosecutions.

Corporate charges that have not resulted in convictions remain allegations, and the corporate defendants are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Telemedicine itself is not the issue

The Done prosecution also presents a broader question for the rapidly growing telehealth industry.

Telemedicine is legal and has become an important way to deliver medical and mental-health services, particularly to patients who have difficulty obtaining in-person care.

The federal case does not establish that prescribing controlled medications through telehealth is inherently unlawful.

Instead, prosecutors focused on whether prescriptions were issued for legitimate medical purposes in the usual course of professional practice and whether corporate policies and financial incentives corrupted medical decision-making.

The distinction is important.

Millions of Americans legitimately receive medical treatment remotely. The government’s case against Done centers on allegations—and, for convicted individual defendants, jury findings—that the company’s particular system crossed the line from telemedicine into unlawful controlled-substance distribution.

Decker becomes 11th conviction

The Decker prosecution represents another major step in a federal investigation that has moved from individual prescribers through corporate employees and ultimately to Done’s senior executives.

DEA, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated Decker’s case.

Trial Attorneys Sara D. Woodward and Ryan K. Elsey of the Justice Department’s Health Care Fraud Section prosecuted the case.

For Decker, the next major development will be sentencing.

No sentencing date had been announced as of October 3.

His attorney has said an appeal is planned, meaning the litigation could continue well beyond sentencing.

For the federal government, however, the verdict adds an 11th individual conviction to what has become one of the country’s most consequential criminal prosecutions involving the intersection of telemedicine, technology platforms and controlled-substance prescribing.

The case also warns the rapidly expanding digital-health industry: technology may change how patients reach physicians, but federal controlled-substance laws and the requirement that prescriptions serve legitimate medical purposes still apply.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice; Drug Enforcement Administration; DOJ Criminal Division case records; The Wall Street Journal; federal charging and sentencing records.

Editor’s note: Done Global and other corporate defendants facing unresolved charges are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Allegations contained in indictments are not evidence of guilt.

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