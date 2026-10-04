Bouquet Fire Forces Evacuations Near Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, CA – October 3, 2026 (STL.News) A fast-moving wildfire erupted in the Angeles National Forest northeast of Santa Clarita on Saturday, quickly growing to about 1,000 acres and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled flames threatening communities and infrastructure.

The Bouquet Fire began at approximately 3:19 p.m. Saturday near Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road, according to CAL FIRE. The U.S. Forest Service has jurisdiction over the incident.

By 6:53 p.m., the wildfire had grown to approximately 1,000 acres and remained 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE’s latest detailed incident report available Saturday evening.

Los Angeles County continued updating evacuation information later Saturday night, indicating that the emergency remained active hours after the fire began.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Fire grows from 20 to 1,000 acres

The Bouquet Fire grew rapidly almost immediately after it started.

CAL FIRE lists the official start time as 3:19 p.m. At 3:28 p.m., the agency reported that the fire had reached approximately 20 acres and was spreading at a moderate rate.

Three minutes later, CAL FIRE reported that the wildfire was threatening structures and power lines.

The fire continued expanding during the afternoon.

By 5:10 p.m., CAL FIRE estimated the fire at approximately 710 acres with no containment.

At 6:10 p.m., the estimate increased to approximately 843 acres, still with 0% containment.

By 6:53 p.m., CAL FIRE reported the Bouquet Fire had reached approximately 1,000 acres.

Wildfire acreage estimates are preliminary and can change as firefighters conduct more accurate aerial and ground mapping. Changes in reported acreage do not always represent new acreage burned during the period between updates.

Even with that qualification, official reports show the Bouquet Fire expanded substantially during its first several hours.

Los Angeles County orders evacuations

As the wildfire spread, authorities ordered evacuations for people in areas potentially threatened by the flames.

Los Angeles County’s emergency information page listed LAC-E018, LAC-E030 and LAC-E031 under evacuation orders Saturday night.

An evacuation order means authorities consider an immediate threat to life, and residents are instructed to leave.

The county listed evacuation warnings for:

LAC-E016

LAC-E017

LAC-E019

LAC-E020

LAC-E021

LAC-E029

An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property, and residents should prepare to leave. Los Angeles County advises people who need additional evacuation time — including those with disabilities or other access needs and residents with pets or livestock — to consider leaving while a warning remains in effect.

County emergency data showed evacuation information was still being updated late Saturday.

Records for evacuation-order zones E018, E030 and E031 carried updates as late as 11:07 p.m., showing how quickly officials adjusted emergency information as the fire developed.

Residents near the fire should rely on current Los Angeles County emergency alerts rather than screenshots, older maps or social media posts because evacuation boundaries and classifications can change rapidly.

Bouquet Canyon Road closed

The fire also forced a significant road closure.

CAL FIRE reported Bouquet Canyon Road at Vasquez Canyon Road closed because of the wildfire.

Authorities urged people who were not evacuating or involved in the emergency response to stay away from the affected area.

Keeping roads clear is particularly important during a fast-moving wildfire because firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel need access while residents may simultaneously be attempting to evacuate.

Structures and power lines threatened

The potential threat to infrastructure emerged almost immediately after the Bouquet Fire began.

At 3:31 p.m. — only minutes after its initial public report — CAL FIRE posted an update stating:

“Bouquet Fire – Threat to structures and powerlines.”

The warning indicated that firefighters were dealing with more than an isolated wildland fire from the beginning of the incident.

However, CAL FIRE’s 6:53 p.m. incident report did not list confirmed numbers for structures destroyed or damaged.

The report’s fields for civilian and firefighter injuries and fatalities also contained no confirmed figures.

Accordingly, the absence of numbers should not be interpreted as confirmation that no damage or injuries occurred.

Damage assessments frequently take time during an active wildfire because firefighters’ first priorities are protecting lives, evacuating threatened areas and slowing the spread of the fire.

Hundreds of firefighters respond

The wildfire brought a substantial response from local and federal firefighters.

CBS Los Angeles reported that nearly 300 personnel were assigned to the fire Saturday evening, including Los Angeles County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service resources.

Aircraft were also deployed during daylight operations.

The fire was burning through rugged terrain in and around the Angeles National Forest, where steep slopes, vegetation and limited access can complicate firefighting operations.

The location also presents concerns because wildland areas intersect with homes, roads and electrical infrastructure.

NBC Los Angeles reported that firefighters were dealing with two spot fires near the main fire, another potential complication for crews attempting to establish control lines.

Evacuation shelter established

Authorities established an evacuation shelter for people displaced or threatened by the fire.

NBC Los Angeles reported that a shelter capable of accommodating evacuees and small pets was opened at the Castaic Sports Complex community room, 31230 Castaic Road.

Residents should verify that a shelter remains open before traveling because evacuation resources can change as an emergency develops.

Extreme heat adds to the challenge

The wildfire broke out during unusually hot conditions in Southern California.

Temperatures in the region reached triple digits Saturday, creating difficult conditions not only for wildfire suppression but also for firefighters working extended shifts in protective equipment.

High temperatures can dry vegetation and reduce fuel moisture, but fire behavior depends on a combination of factors, including wind, terrain, vegetation, and humidity.

Firefighters were expected to continue suppression efforts through Saturday night.

Cause remains under investigation

Authorities had not announced an official cause of the Bouquet Fire as of Saturday night.

CAL FIRE continued to list the cause as “Under Investigation.”

That is the appropriate status until investigators determine where and how the fire started.

Early statements, observations, or speculation about possible ignition sources should not be treated as a confirmed cause.

Wildfire investigators may examine electrical equipment, vehicles, machinery, human activity, natural ignition sources and other possibilities depending on evidence found near the point of origin.

There had been no official determination Saturday night assigning responsibility for the Bouquet Fire.

Fire remains active overnight

The most important question moving into Sunday was whether firefighters could slow the fire’s growth and begin establishing containment.

A reported containment level of 0% does not mean firefighters have made no progress.

Containment represents the portion of the fire perimeter where crews have established control lines expected to prevent additional spread. During the early stages of a fast-moving wildfire, crews may initially focus on evacuations, structure protection and slowing the fire’s most dangerous advance.

The percentage can remain at zero until firefighters determine that portions of the perimeter are sufficiently secure to count toward containment.

Officials were expected to obtain more precise acreage estimates as additional mapping became available.

Residents should monitor official information

Conditions surrounding an active wildfire can change quickly.

People living in or near evacuation-warning zones should be prepared to leave if authorities upgrade those areas to mandatory evacuation orders.

Residents already covered by an evacuation order should follow instructions from emergency authorities.

Los Angeles County describes an evacuation order as a lawful order to leave because of an immediate threat to life.

Residents should also avoid traveling into closed areas to observe or photograph the wildfire. Unnecessary traffic can interfere with evacuations and emergency vehicles.

What we know about the Bouquet Fire

As of Saturday night, authorities had confirmed several central facts about the incident:

The Bouquet Fire began Oct. 3 at approximately 3:19 p.m.

The fire started near Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road in the Angeles National Forest.

in the Angeles National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service has jurisdiction.

has jurisdiction. CAL FIRE reported approximately 1,000 acres burned as of 6:53 p.m.

as of 6:53 p.m. The fire was 0% contained at that time.

at that time. Los Angeles County had evacuation orders in effect for LAC-E018, LAC-E030, and LAC-E031 .

. Several surrounding zones remained under evacuation warnings.

Bouquet Canyon Road at Vasquez Canyon Road was closed.

was closed. CAL FIRE reported a threat to structures and power lines early in the incident.

early in the incident. The fire’s cause remained under investigation.

The situation remained fluid late Saturday, with Los Angeles County continuing to update evacuation information.

Officials had not yet provided a final assessment of property damage, injuries or the number of people displaced.

Firefighters were expected to continue working through the night as authorities monitored the fire’s perimeter, weather conditions, and threats to nearby communities.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The 1,000-acre and 0% containment figures are based on CAL FIRE’s 6:53 p.m. Oct. 3 incident report. Los Angeles County continued updating evacuation information later Saturday night. Acreage, containment, road closures, and evacuation orders may change as authorities issue new information.

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