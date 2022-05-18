Florida Pharmacy Owners Sentenced For Fraud Scheme

Florida Pharmacy Owners Sentenced In Tennessee For Multimillion-Dollar Nationwide Telemedicine Pharmacy Fraud Scheme

(STL.News) A federal judge in Greeneville, Tennessee, sentenced two Florida men for their roles in a multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme.

Peter Bolos, 44, of Tampa, was convicted by a federal jury in December 2021 of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, 22 counts of mail fraud and introduction of a misbranded drug into interstate commerce. U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer sentenced Bolos to 14 years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $24.6 million in restitution and $2.5 million in forfeiture.

The court also sentenced Bolos’s co-defendant, Michael Palso, 48, of Tampa, to 33 months in prison and ordered him to pay more than $24.6 million in restitution. Palso previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy, as did 14 other defendants in related cases. The remaining defendants are scheduled to be sentenced later this week.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bolos, Palso and their co-conspirators, Andrew Assad, Scott Roix, Larry Smith, Mihir Taneja, Arun Kapoor, and Maikel Bolos, as well as various other companies owned or controlled by some of these individuals, deceived pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), such as Express Scripts and CVS Caremark, regarding tens of thousands of prescriptions.

The PBMs processed and approved claims for prescription drugs on behalf of insurance companies. Bolos and his co-conspirators defrauded the PBMs into authorizing millions of dollars’ worth of claims that private insurers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and public insurers such as Medicaid and TRICARE, paid to pharmacies controlled by the co-conspirators.

“The significant sentences imposed by the court are a reflection of the gravity of the crimes that the defendants in this case committed,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G. Rao, head of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch. “The department will continue to work with law enforcement partners to prosecute those who take advantage of telemedicine to perpetrate fraud schemes.”

“The scale of the prescription-drug fraud scheme orchestrated by Bolos and his conspirators was astonishing, and the 14-year sentence reflects the seriousness of Bolos’s participation in that conspiracy,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “The financial harm caused by health care fraud hurts all Americans, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee will continue to support the cooperation among its federal law enforcement partners that is necessary to bring criminal swindlers like Bolos to justice.”

“This sentencing is the result of a multi-agency investigation into a complex telemedicine pharmacy fraud scheme, requiring substantial investigative resources,” said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico of the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office. “The FBI, with its law enforcement partners, will remain vigilant to assure that unscrupulous individuals who exploit our health care system are brought to justice.”

“Distributing misbranded prescription drugs in the U.S. marketplace places patients’ health at risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Justin C. Fielder of the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI) Miami Field Office. “We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who put profits ahead of public health.”

“Bolos and his co-conspirators abandoned their responsibilities in the health care industry through an elaborate fraud scheme and manipulated the system without regard for patient need or medical necessity to line their pockets,” said Special Agent in Charge John Condon of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa. “This significant sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who attempts to deceive the government and steal from taxpayers.”

“Providers who solicit beneficiaries’ personal information and use it to defraud federal health care programs not only undermine the integrity of those programs; they also divert valuable taxpayer dollars for self-serving purposes,” said Special Agent in Charge Tamala E. Miles of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “HHS-OIG is proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable perpetrators of federal health care fraud.”

“The U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General, will continue to vigorously investigate those who commit frauds against federal benefit programs and the U.S. Postal Service,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General Northeast Area Field Office. “The sentencing in this case sends a clear message to pharmaceutical companies that tactics like these will not be tolerated. The U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General would like to thank our law enforcement partners and the Department of Justice for their dedication and efforts in this investigation.”

Court documents and evidence at trial established that Bolos, Assad and Palso owned and operated Synergy Pharmacy in Palm Harbor, Florida. Under their direction, Synergy employed Scott Roix, a Florida telemarketer operating under the name HealthRight, to generate prescriptions for Synergy and the other pharmacies involved in the scheme. The Prescriptions were typically for drugs such as pain creams, scar creams and vitamins.

To obtain the prescriptions, Roix used HeathRight’s telemarketing platform as a telemedicine service, cold-calling consumers and deceiving them into agreeing to accept the drugs and to provide their personal insurance information. HeathRight then paid doctors to authorize the prescriptions through its telemedicine platform, even though the doctors never communicated directly with the patients and relied solely on the telemarketers’ screening process as the basis for their authorizations.

Because this faulty and fraudulent process made the prescriptions invalid, the drugs were misbranded under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Synergy and the other pharmacies nonetheless dispensed the drugs to consumers as part of the scheme, so that Bolos could submit fraudulent reimbursement claims.

Court documents and evidence at trial established that during the conspiracy, which lasted from May 2015 through April 2018, Bolos and Palso, along with co-defendant Andrew Assad, paid Roix millions of dollars to buy at least 60,000 invalid prescriptions generated by HealthRight. Bolos selected specific medications for the prescriptions that he could submit for profitable reimbursements at inflated prices. In addition, Bolos, Palso, and Assad used illegal means to hide his activity from the PBMs so that they could remain undetected.

The sentencing for the remaining defendants – all of whom pleaded guilty prior to trial – are scheduled to occur later this week. Larry Smith, Alpha-Omega Pharmacy, Germaine Pharmacy, Zoetic Pharmacy, Tanith Enterprises LLC, ULD Wholesale Group, and Tanaja will be sentenced on May 17. Kapoor, Sterling Knight Pharmaceuticals and Maikel Bolos will be sentenced on May 18. Assad, Roix and HeathRight LLC will be sentenced on May 19. All of the sentencings will occur before Judge Greer in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.

The trial verdict and plea agreements resulted from a multi-year investigation conducted by the HHS-OIG (Nashville); FDA-OCI (Nashville); U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (Buffalo); FBI (Knoxville and Johnson City, Tennessee); OPM-OIG (Atlanta); and HSI (Tampa). The U.S. Marshals Service also assisted in the investigation and the forfeiture of assets.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mac Heavener of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee and Senior Trial Attorney David Gunn of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch in Washington are prosecuting the case. They were assisted by Barbra Pemberton, Bryan Brandenburg, and April Denard from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today