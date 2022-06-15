Florida Lottery – Joshua Hudgins Becomes $1 Million Winner

Orange County Man Picks $1 Million Winner From The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-off Game

Winter Garden Player Finds Money Blooming After Trip to WaWa!

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Joshua Hudgins, 39, of Winter Garden, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Hudgins purchased his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 7940 West Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.