Financie Commenced to Prepare for the IEO of Entertainment DAO Project “SUPER SAPIENSS” Led by Yukihiko Tsutsumi, Katsuyuki Motohiro, and Yuichi Sato

PRESS RELEASE. ”SUPER SAPIENSS NFT” Public-Sale on December 24.

Financie, Inc. (headquarters, Tokyo; CEO, Hironao Kunimitsu; hereinafter “Financie”) has commenced to prepare for the IEO (*1) of the entertainment DAO project “SUPER SAPIENSS”. Additionally, “SUPER SAPIENSS NFT” will start a public sale from 24rd December, 6 am(EST) available for anyone.

SUPER SAPIENSS NFT https://supersapienss.com/nft/

SUPER SAPIENSS https://supersapienss.com/

Financie has launched the IEO support business in July 2022 to expand the “community-driven” creator economy. Financie will support the entity/group to develop and create the token economy, the structure, analyze and clarify the risk from the point of view of laws and regulations, accounting and tax (*2), prepare the applications for handling newly-issued crypto assets and token value calculations, and more by utilizing the experience and knowledge gained through the own IEO process. Financie already has a partnership agreement with Light Inc. to support their IEO, and are currently in discussions with Angkor Tiger FC, Iganmu Tiger FC, Japan Cycle League, and Ryukyu Astida, which have issued club tokens within FiNANCiE, in preparation for IEO.

“SUPER SAPIENSS” is an entertainment project initiated by three directors, Yukihiko Tsutsumi, Katsuyuki Motohiro, and Yuichi Sato, who lead the Japanese entertainment and film industry, and the producer Takeshi Moriya, known for “Midnight Swan” and other films, to carry out the entire process from creation of the original work to its visualization. Since the launch of the project on FiNANCiE in January 2022, it has been active with the co-creation community in the production of original videos and webtoons, and the NFT. By supporting the issuance of “SUPER SAPIENSS” crypto assets token, Financie will encourage “SUPER SAPIENSS” token economy to expand beyond FiNANCiE.

*1 IEO stands for “Initial Exchange Offering”. Exchange platforms facilitate token offerings and will perform a multitude of checks and due diligence processes before commencing a sale. In addition to raising funds, the use of tokens makes it easy to form and strengthen communities.

*2 Financie does not provide professional advice based on the Lawyers Act, the Certified Public Tax Accountants Act, etc.

?Outline of Public Sale?

Target: Anyone can purchase on the Mint website (first-come-first-served basis)

Period:

2022/12/24 6 am ~ 2022/12/25 6 am (EST)

2022/12/24 11 am ~ 2022/12/25 11 am (GMT)

2022/12/24 3 am ~ 2022/12/25 3 am(PST)

Quantity: 500 + the amount not sold out in the Pre-Sale at the Minting site (no limit of mints / up to 5 mints at a time)

Payment method: ETH payment

Remarks: The management will keep the unsold items and use them for burn or future development to avoid selling pressure.

Purchase Page?https://supersapienss.com/nft/

?Comments from the producers?

?Takeshi Moriya, SUPER SAPIENSS Producer

‘I am very excited to start the preparations for IEO.

We have been engaged in various activities as SUPER SAPIENSS for about a year, and it has passed so fast.

Starting with the community creating onFiNANCiE platform, we organized and commenced actor auditions, the Japan tour of “SUPER SAPIENSS THE BEGINNING,” which is led by members of the community, and NFT and WebTOON, that is now being launched. We wish to create new entertainment schemes through such activities.

In preparation for the IEO, we are considering various measures linked to the community tokens in FiNANCiE, and NFT holders, so that we can create an entertainment which everyone from all over the world can enjoy‘.

?Hironao Kunimitsu, CEO, Financie, Inc.

‘I think the success of this SUPER SAPIENSS IEO is very important for the future of NFT. We will do our best to make it.

As the one and only Web3 platform provider in Japan, Financie will continue to support the formation and expansion of the token ecosystem through its token-issuing crowdfunding service “FiNANCiE”, NFT business, and IEO support business, in order to achieve its corporate vision of “Empowering the next billion dreams”‘.

About Financie, Inc.

Financie, Inc. provides the businesses that support the formation of communities and ecosystems using tokens, including FiNANCiE, a token-issuing crowdfunding service that utilizes blockchain, NFT business, and IEO support business. Currently, more than 180 sports teams, entertainment projects, and individuals have issued/sold/operated their own tokens on FiNANCiE. We will establish Japan’s only Web3 platform that supports the formation and expansion of token ecosystems in a single integrated manner.

FiNANCiE?FiNANCiE https://financie.jp/

App: App Store (Supported OS: iOS 14.0 and above)

https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/financie/id1470196162

App: Google Play (Compatible OS: Android 6.0 and above)

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.financie.ichiba



