Eagle Armor by APOC is Now Available Nationwide

RIALTO, CALIF. (STL.News) – Eagle Roofing Products, the industry leader in concrete roof tile manufacturing and innovation, has launched its newest roofing component within the Secure Tile Roof Components line, Eagle Armor by APOC, to customers nationwide.

Eagle Armor by APOC is a premium, all-purpose fleece top underlayment and leak barrier suited for concrete tile roofs, metal roofing systems, and foam or mechanically fastened roof systems. Its patented three compound adhesive system and reinforced seamed technology provides maximum waterproofing protection, preventing wind driven rain, ice dams, leaks and water damage.

“We are excited to make Eagle Armor by APOC – a top-quality USA Owned, USA Made product – available to both our East Coast and West Coast customers,” said Tyler Allwood, Director of Business Development. “We feel strongly that this new underlayment will benefit our customers in all climate regions by providing them with another necessary components in order to install a proper, long-lasting tile roof system.”

In addition, customers will benefit from a 30 Year Protection Plus Limited Warranty associated with Eagle Armor by APOC.

For more information about Eagle Armor, or to receive a free sample, visit: http://www.eagleroofing.com/eagle-armor

About Eagle Roofing Products

Eagle Roofing Products is a division of Burlingame Industries, a California based, privately held family organization that has been in the concrete roof tile industry for over 40 years. Founded in 1989 with five employees, Eagle has grown to four manufacturing plants, five design centers and a work force of 700 employees. As the largest USA made, USA owned concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States, Eagle Roofing Products specializes in providing concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

About APOC

Based in the USA, APOC is a privately held and family operated premier manufacturer of construction and maintenance products. With over 100 years of manufacturing expertise, APOC is one of the top producers of coatings, sealants and construction products in the world, specifically those that maximize productivity, performance and energy efficiency.