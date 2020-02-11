Drucker + Falk Grows Partnership with Lester Properties

RICHMOND, VA. (STL.News) – DF Multifamily, a division of Drucker + Falk, a performance driven real estate service and investment firm among the most respected property management and commercial real estate companies in the country, has teamed up with managers and developers of commercial, retail, residential, and subdivision properties at Lester Properties. With locations throughout Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, Lester Properties is a leader in building customer loyalty and successes by combining teamwork, exceptional service, innovation, and professionalism balanced with quality, trust and integrity.

The growing partnership with Lester Properties is a positive move for both companies and the properties across Virginia that will benefit from this merging. Those properties include The Gardens on Timberlake with 232 apartment homes, Logan’s Landing with 172 apartment homes, Jefferson Forest Manor with 132 apartment homes in Lynchburg, VA, and Crossroads Station Apartments consisting of 187 apartment homes in Fredericksburg, VA. With re-branding and lease-up efforts at full speed, Drucker+Falk is continuing to place a lot of focus on new developments in the pipeline.

Andrew Chisolm, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk, says, “We are very excited about continuing to grow our relationship with Lester Properties. Since we first met in winter of 2017, we knew the partnership between Drucker + Falk and Lester Properties was a great fit for both groups. What started as one new-development has grown to four properties with several others currently in the planning process. Our aligned mission, vision, and values poise both groups for great future success.”

A Virginia-based company since 1938, Drucker + Falk’s most recent partnership will expand the Drucker + Falk management portfolio to nearly 40,000 apartment homes. The company has aggressive plans to market properties in order to deliver the most efficient lease up and maintain high occupancy rates.

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of nearly 40,000 apartment homes and approximately 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in twelve states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.