Donald Sentenced for Child Pornography Possession

Springfield, Illinois, Man, Donald Dorosheff Sentenced to 84 Months of Imprisonment for Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography

A Springfield, Illinois, man, Donald Dorosheff, 75, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, to 84 months’ imprisonment for receipt and possession of child pornography, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,500 to each of the five identified victims, totaling $12,500.

At the March 2022 bench trial before United States District Judge Sue E. Myerscough, the government presented evidence to establish that from May 2013 to March 3, 2016, Dorosheff repeatedly accessed and downloaded child pornography to his laptop computer from the Internet. On March 3, 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at Dorosheff’s apartment in the Sangamon Towers in Springfield and seized his computer, an external hard drive, and various flash drives.

During a subsequent forensic analysis of the computer evidence, the FBI determined that Dorosheff received and possessed more than 2,000 child pornography images and 28 child pornography videos, most of which involved prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Dorosheff has been detained since his conviction.

The prosecution was the result of an investigation by the FBI, Springfield Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy A. Bass represented the government in the prosecution.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today