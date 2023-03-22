DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery added to Restaurant Directory

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery added to the Restaurant Directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery has been added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review for its high online reviews and success in satisfying customers. They have opened and continue to grow during some of the most challenging times in the restaurant industry.

They have the two locations listed, but another one will open next to CitiPark in downtown St. Louis, MO.

Currently, DD Mau offers two locations, with a third location to open soon:

Their menu offers:

Bowls – prices range from $13 to $14

– prices range from $13 to $14 Sliders & Rolls – prices range from $8 to $9.50

– prices range from $8 to $9.50 Banh Mi – prices range from $10 to $13

– prices range from $10 to $13 Snacks – prices range from $4 to $7.50

– prices range from $4 to $7.50 Pho/Soups – prices range from $13 to $16

– prices range from $13 to $16 Fried Rice – prices range from $10 to $16

This establishment will be added to the business directory on STL.News as well.

Contact information: