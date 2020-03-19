Dayton Ohio City Buildings Closed to the Public

Dayton, OH (STL.News) In concert with Ohio Governor DeWine and the State of Ohio, City of Dayton buildings will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 19, until further notice as the coronavirus COVID-19 situation continues to escalate in the region. These buildings are: City Hall, One Stop, Dayton Convention Center, Water Administration and all Recreation Centers. Starting March 19:

Payment centers will be closed until further notice. Anyone who needs to make a Dayton utility payment can do so by phone, online, by mail, or at any CVS store or Family Dollar locations (bring your billing statement). Routine fire inspections and interior housing inspections will also be halted. We are also suspending disconnections of water and sewer services for non-payment to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments. Additionally, we are suspending all public meetings. This includes Board of Zoning Appeals, Dayton Plan Board, Landmark Commission and Community & Neighborhood Development Advisory Board meetings. Dayton Police, Fire, and other emergency personnel will continue operations but have also modified how their services will be rendered. The Dayton Convention Center and all Recreation Centers are closed.

There will be no interruption to Public Works services during this time. However, residents are encouraged to download and utilize the free Dayton Delivers app. which allows residents to report most service issues.

The customer service phone line, (937) 333-4800, will continue to take residents’ calls from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. We are asking business customers who use the services at the One Stop Building to visit daytonohio.gov/Update2020 for information about permits, mailing payments and coordination of meetings.

For a complete list of services, offerings, and other ways to connect with the City of Dayton, please visit daytonohio.gov/Update2020.