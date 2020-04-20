COVID-19 Maternity Task Force Launched

(STL.News) – Task Force to Develop Plan for New York State to Authorize & Certify Additional Birth Centers to Provide Mothers a Safe Alternative to Already Stressed Hospitals

Recommendations Will Be Ready for Governor Cuomo by End of Week

Will Also Review Impact of COVID-19 on Pregnancy

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and the New York State Council on Women and Girls today announced the creation of a COVID-19 maternity task force to examine the best approach to authorizing and certifying additional dedicated birthing centers in an effort to provide mothers a safe alternative to already stressed hospitals amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The task force will make recommendations to Governor Cuomo by the end of the week.

Additionally, the task force will work with Regional Perinatal Centers to review literature and make recommendations on the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy.

“This pandemic strained our hospital system in a way no one could have ever imagined, and while New York leads in ensuring laboring mothers were able to have a healthy partner, friend or family member with them during childbirth we can and should explore additional ways to make the experience less stressful,” Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor and Chair of the New York State Council on Women and Girls, said. “Birth centers can serve as a safe alternative for low-risk pregnancies — relieving the strain on hospitals and providing a supportive environment for mothers during an already stressful time. I look forward to working with Christy and this diverse task force to develop recommendations for the Governor to review as quickly as possible.”

“Governor Cuomo and New York State have been national leaders in the fight against COVID-19 and the fact that they are prioritizing the health and safety of women and families during this crisis only further underscores that,” said Christy Turlington Burns, founder of Every Mother Counts. “I’m honored to be working with Melissa and the other members of this task force to urgently protect mothers and ensure women have much-needed safe birthing options.”

The task force – chaired by Melissa DeRosa – will be comprised of stakeholders from obstetrical providers, pediatric care providers and family planning agencies in conjunction with the State Department of Health. The list of members is available below:

Christy Turlington Burns, founder of Every Mother Counts

Christa Christakis, MPP – Executive Director, American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists District II

Sascha James-Conterelli, DNP, RN, CNM, FACNM – President, NYSAssociation of Licensed Midwives

Loretta Willis, Vice President Quality & Research, Healthcare Association ofNYS

Lorraine Ryan, Sr. VP Legal Regulatory & Professional Affairs Greater NY Hospital Association

Rose Duhan, President & CEO, Community Health Care Association of NYS

Ngozi Moses, Executive Director Brooklyn Perinatal Network

Nan Strauss – Every Mother Counts

Dr. Deborah E. Campbell, MD – Montefiore Medical Center

Whitney Hall, CCE, LM, CLC – President, NYS Association of Birth Centers

Natasha Nurse-Clarke, PhD, RN – Regional Perinatal Center Coordinator, Maimonides

Dr. Dena Goffman, MD – NYP/Columbia

Rev. Diann Holt – Founder/Executive Director Durham’s Baby Café

Cynthia Jones, MD, MPH – Mosaic Health Center

