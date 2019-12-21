Christmas Eve Buffet Announced by Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, MO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Candicci’s Restaurant makes it possible for cooks of the house to spend time with their family rather than cooking. Treat your family and yourself to Candicci’s Christmas Eve Buffet

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, located in Ballwin, Missouri, has created a new holiday buffet this year. Candicci’s recently announced a Christmas Eve Buffet on Tuesday, December 24th, from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Candicci’s holiday buffets are always a big success, with their Thanksgiving Buffet being their most significant winner feeding more than 400 guests each holiday.

The buffet will include prime rib, ham, Candicci’s famous house salad, and exquisite Italian cuisines, followed by desserts and more.

Google rates Candicci’s with 4.1 star based on 636 online customer reviews, and Facebook rates them with 4.3 stars based on 131 online customer reviews. With reviews and Candicci’s, almost year year history, and experience you can rest assured knowing that your family will be treated special during this special holiday season.

The cost of the buffet is $29.99 for adults, kids 12 and under cost $9.99, while kids five and younger eat for free.

Candicci’s is located at:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, MO

Phone: (636) 220-8989

Directions: one block north of Manchester Rd on Holloway, on the right side (east side of Holloway Rd)

